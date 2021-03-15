ASHLAND, Va. -- Trine University's men's basketball team ended its season with a 69-55 loss to top-ranked Randolph-Macon in a matchup of the top two teams in last week's D3hoops.com poll Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder held a lead for roughly a minute and a half early in the first half. A Connor Jones basket broke a 2-2 tie about a minute and a half into the contest.
Then the Yellow Jackets went on a 12-0 run to take a 14-4 lead. They built the lead up to 16 at 28-12 after a Miles Mallory layup with just under six and a half minutes left until halftime.
Randolph-Macon led 36-24 at the half. It shot 67% from the field in the first half (14-21) while forcing 10 Trine turnovers.
Then the Yellow Jackets opened the second half with a 10-0 run. They held the Thunder off the scoreboard for the first three minutes of the half and trailed by double digits for most of the contest.
The Yellow Jackets disrupted Trine with their ball pressure all over the court and held the Thunder to 41% shooting from the field (19-46). Nick Bowman had 15 points, but it took 6-of-18 shooting from the field to get there.
Trine's Bryce Williams scored his 12 points in the second half, making 4-of-5 three-point shots. Jones had nine points and six rebounds. Bowman also had four rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Kendallville sophomore forward Brent Cox, Trine's second leading scorer, had six points in 12 minutes. He got hurt in the first half. He entered the game early in the second half, but wasn't in the game long and did not return.
Randolph-Macon (12-0) ended up shooting 57% from the floor (28-49), had 20 assists from those 28 made field goals, and outrebounded the Thunder 28-23.
Four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures, led by the sophomore forward Mallory had 16 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior guard Buzz Anthony had 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Junior forward Ian Robertson made four three-pointers in scoring 14 points off the bench.
The mutual respect for both sides really showed in the final seconds and after the game with hugs and lengthy conversations. Trine coach Brooks Miller even addressed the Randolph-Macon team before heading to the locker room.
"As I told their team after the game, we've had extra time to prepare and watch videos," Miller said to D3hoops.com, "and we've been searching and searching for chinks in the armor and it was really difficult to find any - there wasn't a whole lot we were going to be able to take advantage of. They're the No. 1 team in the country for a reason."
In his postgame comments to the Randolph-Macon broadcast team on the online video feed, Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel knew there was risk playing the game, but enjoyed taking part in it. He also appreciated how Trine competed from beginning to end and that the Thunder's defensive approach with the effort and discipline they put into it is unique and hard to prepare for.
"I give them all the credit in the world," Merkel said. "I love their mentality of coming out here to play.
"It was great for our guys. We're going to learn a lot from it."
Trine ended its season at 17-1, which is probably the best season in program history as far as winning percentage goes.
