INDIANAPOLIS — Area athletes who were part of the Class of 2022 have graduated and made strides toward their post high-school lives.
But on a drizzly summer Friday night in the Circle City, several area football stars had the chance to put the prep pads on one last time and mix it up with Indiana’s best of the best.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 56th annual Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Classic took place Friday night, and the North roster featured East Noble lineman Bryce Charles, Churubusco defensive end Hunter Bianski, Eastside quarterback Laban Davis, Garrett free safety Trey Richards and Carroll linebacker Tucker Steely.
The game was won by the South, 14-0.
But for the players, the total experience meant more than the final score of the game.
Area players left their mark on this latest edition of the Shrine All-Star Game in several ways. The Blazers’ Davis was named Most Valuable Player, while the Eagles’ Bianski combined with Davis to give the Northeast Corner Conference two of the North squad’s four captains.
Davis and Bianski are both headed to the next level and will be seeing much more of each other. They’ll both be playing at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne this fall.
The Railroaders’ Richards is committed to play at Trine University in Angola.
Davis said it was an honor first to be named a co-captain, then be named the MVP.
“It really means a lot,” Davis said.
Davis said he and Bianski, who have battled on the gridiron as rivals for the past few seasons, especially talked about the end of their high school careers and the opening of a new college chapter.
“We really developed quite a brotherhood out here this week,” Davis said. “The chemistry was pretty awesome.”
Eastside coach Todd Mason was especially proud of Davis and Bianski for representing the NECC so well.
“I’m not sure if the NECC’s ever had an MVP in this game,” Mason said. “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid. He’s put the time in and did everything right.”
As far as Davis’ performance on the field Friday night, Mason had praise for his former standout signalcaller.
“I think he showed a lot of poise under pressure,” Mason said. “He moved around well, and had some plays where he had to make something out of nothing.”
The week started for the two all-star squads on Tuesday with check-in at the University of Indianapolis. Three days of practice were sandwiched around meals, down time and an awards banquet on Thursday night at the Murat Shrine in downtown Indianapolis.
Then on Friday, it was time for cleaning up rooms, a few final meetings, a pre-game meal, and then time to board the buses for the cross-town ride to Ben Davis.
Bianski said his favorite part of the experience was making new friends.
“Just meeting a bunch of new dudes, getting to know them,” Bianski said. “It was fun going to practice, three practices a day, just having fun. We were all pretty close by the end of the week. There were no arguments … It was all about fun.”
Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said it was a special way for a special player to wrap up a special high school football career.
“We’re very proud of him and the way he played,” Sade said.
Bianski was especially excited to be named a co-captain, Sade added.
“Having two players from the NECC picked as captains for the North really says a lot about our conference,” Sade said.
For East Noble’s Charles, meanwhile, his athletic career came to an end Friday night with his turn in the Shrine All-Star Game. Charles will attend trade school soon with the intention of entering the work force as a welder.
Charles also said he enjoyed the whole of the experience, especially the camaraderie. “I got a lot of numbers, and made a lot of new friends,” Charles said. “It was great going to meals, hanging out with the guys.”
High school, prep sports and in particular this week’s experience at the Shrine All-Star Game leave Charles well-prepared to enter the work force, he said.
“Teamwork, especially,” Charles said.
