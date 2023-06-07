MARSHALL, Texas — One game between the last two teams left standing for the NCAA Division III softball championship.
That’s what things came down to for No. 3 Trine and No. 1 Salisbury Wednesday afternoon at East Texas Baptist University as the two teams matched up in a decisive Game 3 of the NCAA Division III final series.
And after six and a half innings of nail-biting scoreless softball, it was the Thunder finding a way to get it done when it mattered, with graduate student and Eastern Connecticut State transfer Carolyn Biel driving in Emma Beyer with the only run of the game for a 1-0 win to trigger pandemonium in the Trine dugout and the Thunder’s equally excited cheering section.
“I’m just in awe of this group,” Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said.
Watching your team play eight games in seven days in the often stifling Texas heat and humidity — and win six of them — will do that for a coach.
Two-way trust was the basis of the Thunder’s memorable 2023 season — and that was especially true during the rough moments of the past week, Danklefsen said.
“We sat in the hotel last (Tuesday) night and told them, ‘Tomorrow night, we’re going to be the ones celebrating,” Danklefsen said. “They just trusted us, and they believed in what we’re capable of.”
It was just Biel’s 22nd plate appearance of the season, but it was one the Thunder catcher and her teammates will remember forever.
And it came after Biel had made a sterling defensive play to record the second out of the top of the seventh, bumping up against the net to catch a foul popup from Salisbury’s Maddison Lednum.
Biel said her big hit was teed up perfectly by Scarlett Elliott’s textbook sacrifice bunt that moved Beyer into scoring position at second base.
“We work on sacrifice bunts a lot,” Biel said with a smile that elicited a knowing smile back from her coach. “Scarlett put down a perfect bunt, and that execution made it a lot easier for me. Yeah, it makes me look like the hero, but Emma getting on and Scarlett getting that bunt down — that’s what mattered.”
The contest was a tight, defense-oriented pitchers' duel all afternoon, Lindsay Windsor in the circle for the Sea Gulls (49-6), and junior Eastern Connecticut State transfer Alexis Michon for the Thunder.
When the dust settled, Windsor had thrown 99 pitches, struck out four, walked just two, and given up just one run on six hits.
Michon, the National Pitcher of the Year at Eastern Connecticut State a year ago, had adapted to a primarily relief role after coming to Trine.
But on the biggest stage in Division III softball, when the Thunder (46-6) needed a lights-out pitching performance to win their second game of the day and take home the trophy, Michon (13-1) delivered and then some. She threw just 79 pitches (54 for strikes), fanning five, issuing just two walks, and surrendering just a pair of hits.
Michon said she was keenly aware of the magnitude of her Game 3 start as she prepared to take the circle.
“Sometimes it’s more than just another game,” Michon said. “Sometimes, a national championship is at stake.”
Thunder freshman pitcher/designated player Debbie Hill was named Most Outstanding Player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow Thunder teammates Beyer, Michon, Cassie Woods, Emma Lee and Amanda Prather.
Game 2
Trine 6, Salisbury 2
Earlier, senior pitcher Anna Koeppl turned in the performance of the season to get the Thunder in position to force Game 3, going a strong 6 1/3 innings, giving up just two runs and striking out four to improve to 16-0. Michon came on in the seventh to earn her sixth save.
The Thunder got off to exactly the kind of good early start they needed with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Lee plated two runs with a single. The Thunder added a third run in the home half of the fifth on an Ellie Trine sacrifice fly.
Trine added a single run in the fifth and two in the sixth to stake Koeppl to a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury tried to rally in the top of the seventh, stringing together four consecutive hits to score two runs and end Koeppl’s day. But despite the Sea Gulls bringing the potential tying run to the plate, Michon was able to slam the door with a weak popout to the catcher Biel and a flyout to the center fielder Lee.
Thunder Bolts
As the Thunder celebrate their first-ever national championship, postseason accolades continue to roll in.
The Trine softball coaching staff — Head Coach Donnie Danklefsen and assistants Dennis Smith and Sydnie Foster — was named Division III Regional Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Ten regional winners were selected, making them eligible for the National Coaching Staff of the Year award, set to be announced June 19.
The team’s 46 wins in 2023 set a new program benchmark. In addition, Koeppl was named a First-Team Academic All-American by the College Sport Communicators. It’s the first such honor for a Trine softball player since 2020.
Koeppl carries a career 3.98 grade point average, graduating this spring with a degree in English Education. She also earned second-team All-American honors from the NFCA for her work in the circle.
Koeppl said after the Thunder lost their national finals opener last Thursday to Rowan (N.J.) 11-4 in a defeat Danklefsen called a “butt-kicking,” it dawned on her especially as a senior that her collegiate softball career could be coming to an end at any time.
“It was heartbreaking,” Koeppl said.
Winning their next game against Linfield (Ore.) gave the Thunder the boost of confidence they needed to power through the rest of the tournament, Koeppl added.
“We thought, ‘We’ve got this the rest of the week,' ” she said.
