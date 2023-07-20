HAMILTON — Hamilton Junior/Senior High School announced the appointment of Jeff Stanner as the high school’s new varsity volleyball head coach for the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday.
Stanner’s appointment was approved by the Hamilton Community Schools’ board of education at its meeting on Monday.
With a wealth of coaching experience, a commitment to life-long learning, and a dedication to excellence, Stanner is poised to continue to lead our volleyball program to new heights.
Stanner brings a strong background in coaching and a deep understanding of sports psychology and performance. His most recent coaching experiences include a stint at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, Mich, and coaching club Amateur Athletic Union girls volleyball at the age 17-and-under level.
His ability to develop players, foster teamwork, and cultivate a winning mindset has earned him recognition within the coaching community.
As a testament to his commitment to personal and professional growth, Coach Stanner is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Sports Psychology and Performance through the University of Arizona. This valuable knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic development of our student-athletes both on and off the court.
Hamilton Community Schools athletic director Garry May said in a press release that Stanner embodies the M.A.R.I.N.E.S. core values and is dedicated to instilling them within the volleyball program. His passion for the game, combined with his commitment to personal and team development, aligns perfectly with the principles Hamilton Community Schools hold dear.
The M.A.R.I.N.E.S. core values stand for Motivated, Accountable, Resilient, Integrity, Nurturing, Enthusiastic and Students-First. These values reflect Hamilton Community Schools’ commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment that empowers its student-athletes to reach their full potential.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Jeff Stanner to our Hamilton Community Schools family,” May said. “His impressive coaching experiences, coupled with his academic pursuits, make him an ideal fit for our volleyball program. We believe his leadership and commitment to our M.A.R.I.N.E.S. core values will provide our student-athletes with an exceptional experience both on and off the court.”
