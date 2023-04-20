Prep Softball Barons win over Cadets
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb had 15 hits, but had to hold off Concordia late to beat the Cadets 11-9 on Tuesday.
Katie Waters and Paige Storck each had three hits, including a double, for the Barons. Waters drove in three runs and had a sacrifice fly while Storck scored a run and had an RBI.
Winning pitcher Amara Anglin doubled, tripled and drove in a run for DeKalb. She allowed five runs (four earned) and four hits over the first four and one-third innings and struck out five.
Serena Wineland and Lillie Cserep each had two hits for the Barons. Ashley Cox, Kayla Leins and Kenzie Zent had two runs apiece. Leins also doubled and drive in two runs.
WN walks off to beat Westview
LIGONIER — Hailey Moser singled home Julia Vargas in the bottom of the seventh inning to give West Noble a 12-11 Northeast Corner Conference win over Westview on Tuesday.
Moser and Vargas each had three hits for the Chargers (5-4, 3-1 NECC). Moser had two doubles, walked, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Vargas scored twice and drove in a run.
Jacelynn McDonald and winning pitcher Riley Krider each had two hits, two runs and a walk for West Noble. Krider also had two RBIs.
Karlie Schrock was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Warriors, who outhit the Chargers 15-14. Bri Caldwell had two doubles and three RBIs. Sara Lapp also drove in three runs. Kyiah Michels scored three times.
Garrett drops low-scoring affair
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Fairfield 2-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
The Falcons scored both of their runs in the first inning and made them stand. Fairfield sophomore Faith Berkey (7 innings pitched, 1 earned run, six hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) outdueled Railroader freshman Ashlee Vanderbosch (7 IP, 6 hits, 2 walks, 5 Ks).
Prep Baseball Lakers hold off Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland overcame eight errors and barely survived a tremendous comeback from Churubusco to beat the Eagles 13-12 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
It was a game full of big innings. The Lakers scored four runs in the second inning and nine in the third. The Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. None of Churubusco’s runs were earned.
Garrett Pieri, Carson Mickem and Nick Huppenthal drove in three runs apiece for the Lakers. Mark Wells was 3-for-3 with a double, hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
Three Lakeland pitchers combined to only walk one and hit two batters. Jayden Marshall went the first four innings to get the win, and the freshman Pieri got the final five outs to get the save.
Sophomore Cameron Patten was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs for Churubusco. Keaton Blessing had two doubles, a walks and three RBIs. Warner Ott also drove in three runs.
Hornets outscore Fremont
ANGOLA — Angola won its first Northeast Corner Conference game of 2023 Tuesday, topping Fremont 16-10.
The Hornets scored in every inning, starting with eight runs in the first. They had 12 hits and drew eight walks.
Payton Fulton was 3-for-5 with a double, three stolen bases, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Kyler Farnham was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and three RBIs. Brayden Mowery was 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run, and scored three times.
Angola freshman Landon Leach pitched the first five innings and got the win. He also had two walks, two runs and an RBI at the plate.
Garrett comeback falls short
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Fairfield 5-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Railroader mistakes helped the Falcons (7-3, 4-0 NECC) score all of their runs in the fourth inning. All five runs were unearned against Garrett starter Luke Holcomb.
The Railroaders scored a run in the fifth inning and three in the seventh. Elijah Chapman pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Garrett, allowing one hit and striking out four.
Falcon Alec Hershberger allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings and struck out 14 in getting the win.
Calder Hefty and Parker Reed each had two hits for the Railroaders. Aiden Orth doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in two runs. Hefty also had two RBIs.
Holcomb went the first four innings for Garrett. He struck out six and allowed four hits.
Cougars best Heights
ALBION — Central Noble erupted in the middle of a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday to beat Prairie Heights 13-5.
Tyler Shisler homered, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Cougars, who drew seven walks and were hit by two pitches. Jaxon Copas tripled and scored three runs. Starting and winning pitcher Landyn Champion drove in three runs.
Champion allowed one hit and three runs (one earned) over five innings and battled through seven walks.
Hayden Culler was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the Panthers, who led 6-4 after three and a half innings. Maverick Deveau doubled, walked two times, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Kam Leedy doubled and drove in three runs.
Miller leads Warriors to victory
LIGONIER — Westview defeated West Noble 12-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Junior Micah Miller had a big game for the Warriors (5-4, 4-0 NECC). He was 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, a run scored and five runs batted in. He only allowed one hit over six innings to get the win on the mound. He struck out nine and walked four.
Miller and Jack Massey combined on the two-hit shutout.
Jayce Brandenberger was 3-for-3 with a walk and two run scored for Westview. Matty Mortrud scored three runs and Max Engle had two RBIs.
Bailey Ruisard and McKale Bottles had singles for the Chargers (3-4, 2-1).
LPC downed by Archers
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Fort Wayne South Side 17-8 on Tuesday.
Corbin White was 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, three runs scored, three stolen bases and a run batted in for the Panthers. Carson Boles had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Boys Prep Golf Knights best Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated DeKalb 166-179 in a Northeast 8 Conference match at Noble Hawk Golf Links Tuesday.
Caden Anderson was medalist with a 35 to lead the Knights.
East Noble also had 39 from Ryan Norden, 41 from Ronan Fisher and 51s from Nathan Bowker and Joey Sorrell.
Grant Stuckey led the Barons with a 40. Other DeKalb scores were Alex Zimmerman 45, Carter Valencic 46, Grant Fetter 48 and Logan Hartsough 51.
EN won the junior varsity match 195-203. Owen Longsworth had a 45, Grant Pattee a 47 and Caden Treesh a 49 for the Knights. Owen VanGessel had a 54 and Will Arnold at 65.
Adam Snyder led DeKalb’s JV with a 48 and Kaden Nack shot a 50. Aidan McAninch had a 52, and Aidan Fislar and Charlie Payne shot 53s.
Warriors top Fremont
ANGOLA — Westview defeated Fremont 176-189 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Lake James on Tuesday.
Silas Haarer was medalist with a 34 to lead the Warriors. Luke Campbell shot a 44 to pace the Eagles.
The junior varsity medalist was Fremont’s Branden Kirtlan with a 53.
Westview 176, Fremont 189
Westview: Silas Haarer 34, Wade Springer 41, Brett Springer 48, Bryan Yoder 53, Evan Litwiller 57.
Fremont: Luke Campbell 44, Trevor Reetz 46, Ashland Benner 48, Zander Reetz 51, Austin Caskey 59.
Panthers fall to Cavaliers
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Canterbury 192-200 Tuesday at Chestnut Hills. Freshman Braeden Morr led the Panthers with 45.
Canterbury 192, Prairie Heights 200
PH: Braeden Morr 45, Leyton Byler 51, Brayden Levitz 52, Noah Butler 52, Jay Abbott 55.
PH junior varsity: Austin Milliman 65, Elijah Seevers 66, Keegan German 66.
CN downed by Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Central Noble lost to Wawasee 177-194 Tuesday at Maxwelton.
All six Warriors shot in the 40s, led by medalist Vaughn Dyson with a 42.
Jeremiah Imhof led the Cougars with 44. CN also had Blake Weeks with 49, Owen Norris with 50, Brayden Kirchner with 51, Tyler Vandegrift with 57 and Landen Vice with 61.
The Cougars lost the junior varsity match 218-240. CN was led by Reegan Yoder’s 54.
Prep Track & Field EN girls beat visiting Leo
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls beat Leo 83.5-48.5 in a Northeast 8 Conference meet Tuesday. The Knight boys lost to the Lions 68-63.
In the girls’ meet, Lauren Munson won both hurdles races and the discus to lead East Noble. Julianna Crow won the long jump and the 200-meter dash.
In the boys’ meet, Cale Ernsberger won both jumping events for the Knights.
Girls: East Noble 83.5, Leo 48.5
100 — 1. Fleck (EN) 13.19, 2. Gile (L) 13.52, 3. Gates (L) 13.67, 4. Montoya (EN) 13.96. 200 — 1. J. Crow (EN) 28.06, 2. Gates (L) 28.98, 3. Gile (L) 29.36, 4. Montoya (EN) 29.75. 400 — 1. M. Norris (L) 1:04.55, 2. L. Crow (EN) 1:05.14, 3. Wagner (L) 1:07.89. 800 — 1. M. Norris (L) 2:31.21, 2. Jo. Carpenter 2:33.71, 3. Rodgers (EN) 2:45.75. 1,600 — 1. C. Gibson (EN) 5:57.05, 2. E. Cogdell (L) 6:07.08, 3. Lashure (L) 6:08.57. 3,200 — 1. A. Lindsey (EN) 11:44.01, 2. C. Gibson (EN) 12:48.19, 3. E. Cogdell (L) 13:26.81.
4x100 relay — 1. Leo 51.75, 2. East Noble 52.85. 4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 4:26.04, 2. Leo 4:44.79. 4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 10:45.46, 2. Leo 11:19.30. 100 hurdles — 1. Munson (EN) 17.42, 2. D. Jordan (EN) 17.93, 3. Bresnahan (L) 18.12, 4. Seymour (EN) 18.31. 300 hurdles — 1. Munson (EN) 50.58, 2. Seymour (EN) 55.50, 3. Stetzel (L) 57.
High jump — 1. Bradley (EN) 4-8, 2. Deming (EN) 4-6, 3t. Gile (L) and O. Slone (EN) 4-4. Long jump — 1. J. Crow (EN) 16-0.25, 2. L. Crow (EN) 14-11.5, 3. Montoya (EN) 14-8.5. Shot put — 1. Busch (L) 31-6.75, 2. LaLone (EN) 27-11.5, 3. Ry. David (EN) 27-9.75. Discus — 1. Munson (EN) 83-4, 2. Busch (L) 78-7, 3. Kabrich (EN) 78-1. Pole vault — 1. Gates (L) 8, 2. Bresnahan (L) 7-6, 3. Stetzel (L) 7-6, 4. Walz (EN) 7.
Boys: Leo 68, East Noble 63
100 — 1. Hatton (EN) 11.73, 2. Sparkman (EN) 12.15, 3. Gabet (EN) 12.17. 200 — 1. Steenman (L) 24.49, 2. R. Quake (EN) 24.57, 3. Gabet (EN) 24.90. 400 — 1. N. Miller (L) 52.61, 2. Steidinger (L) 53.35, 3. Steenman (L) 55.37, 4. R. Quake (EN) 55.90. 800 — 1. Steidinger (L) 2:07.01, 2. Warren (EN) 2:10.94, 3. Sowles (EN) 2:11.39. 1,600 — 1. Warren (EN) 4:58.44, 2. Lashure (L) 5:03.99, 3. Gustafson (L) 5:09.46. 3,200 — 1. L. Shappell (L) 9:48.26, 2. Flores (L) 10:41.93, 3. Sell (L) 10:44.66.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 46.04, 2. Leo 48.08. 4x400 relay — 1. Leo 3:41.45, 2. East Noble 3:48.70. 4x800 relay — 1. Leo 9:11.57, 2. East Noble 9:55.84. 100 hurdles — 1. A. Fuller (EN) 15.64, 2. Derrow (L) 19.03, 3. Ambush (L) 21.48. 300 hurdles — 1. Derrow (L) 47.43, 2. Ambush (L) 52.60.
High jump — 1. C. Ernsberger (EN) 5-8, 2t. L. Stetzel (L) and R. Quake (EN) 5-2. Long jump — 1. C. Ernsberger (EN) 18-0.5, 2. Hatton (EN) 17-10.5, 3. Derrow (L) 16-6.75. Shot put — 1. Leighty (EN) 39-3.5, 2. O’Conner (EN) 39-1, 3. Ja. Miller (EN) 36-9.75. Discus — 1. Nofzinger (L) 119-8, 2. O’Conner (EN) 108-2, 3. Leighty (EN) 104-8. Pole vault — 1. T. Davis (L) 10, 2. Brinker (EN) 9, 3. L. Stetzel (L) 9, 4t. B. Hartman (EN) and Oakes (EN) 7.
Columbia City defeats Barons
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City defeated DeKalb in Northeast 8 Conference Tuesday, 88-44 in the boys’ meet and 93-66 in the girls’ meet.
DeKalb event winners included Nate Fillenwarth in the 400, Landon Knowles in the 3,200, Wyatt Birch in the shot put and Trenton Brown in the discus. The Barons also won the 4x800.
Winners for the DeKalb girls were Lydia Bennett in the 1,600 and 3,200, Myca Miller in the intermediate hurdles and long jump, Breann Fordyce in the discus and Scout Warner in the high jump.
Columbia City boys 88, DeKalb 44
100 — 1. Sievers (CC) 10.99, 2. Fazio (CC) 11.28, 3. Bell (DK) 11.32, 4. Roberts (DK) 11.5, 5. Fletcher (CC) 11.58, 6. Penrod (DK) 11.66, 7. Dobson (DK) 15.5. Other DeKalb — Schmidt 11.84, J. King 12.04, Mahoney 12.06, Langschwager 12.24, Engelberth 12.74, Griggs 13.0, Smith 13.05, DeTray 13.13, Leco 13.2, Ramos 13.92, Keesler 14.25, Galloway 14.88. 200 — 1. Shearer (CC) 23.49, 2. Sievers (CC) 23.55, 3. Hallam (DK) 23.6, 4. Fazio (CC) 24.26, 5. King (DK) 24.3, 6. Dobson (DK) 24.34, 7. Pletcher (CC) 24.88, 8. Fillenwarth (DK) 25.0. Other DeKalb — Schmidt 24.79, Mahoney 24.88, Wilson 25.28, Engelberth 25.61, Merritt 25.61, Bahia 25.86, DeTray 26.66, Griggs 26.67, Galloway 27.96, Smith 27.96, Ramos 30.66, Keesler 31.1. Other Columbia City — Atkins 25.68, Bean 26.19, Freeman 26.33, Creason 26.44, Edgell 27.2, Gresley 27.85, Roberson 28.4, MacPherson 28.53, Leatherman 29.58, Beck 30.75. 400 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 52.07, 2. Hallam (DK) 53.09, 3. Crosson (CC) 54.59, 4. Barton (DK) 56.08, 5. Merritt (DK) 56.16, 6. Kirchner 57.15, 7. Garcia (CC) 57.44, 8. Edgell (CC) 57.51. Other DeKalb — Stuckey 1:02.6. 800 — 1. Ridge (CC) 2:03.65, 2 Mullett (CC) 2:04.94, 3. Pletcher (CC) 2:10.24, 4. Good (CC) 2:11.5, 6. Hefty (DK) 2:13.43, 7. Byall (CC) 2:14.06, 8. Porter (CC) 2:15.69, 9. Sparks (CC) 2:16.44, 10. Wagner (CC) 2:26.92, 11. B. Meyer (DK) 2:30, 12. Copleand (CC) 2:31, 13. Moctezuma (CC) 2:42.23, 14. Boyd (CC) 2:44.62, 15. Elkins (DK) 2:48.97, 16. Norrick (DK) 3:09.95. 1,600 — 1. Ridge (CC) 2. Hefty (DK) 4:43, 3. Knowles (DK) 4:45, 4. Mullett (CC) 4:47, 5. O’Keefe (DK) 4:48, 6. Good (CC) 4:52, 7. Meyers (CC) 5:05, 8. Haupert (DK) 5:17, 9. Abernathy (DK) 5:24, 10. Wagner (CC) 5:25, 11. Copeland (CC) 5:29, 12. Meyers (CC) 5:31, 13. Beckley (CC) 5:33, 14. Rizzo (CC) 5:36, 15. B. Meyer (DK) 5:39, 16. Hunter (CC) 5:50, 17. Boyd (CC) 6:04, 18. Elkins (DK) 6:34, 19. Norrick (DK) 6:51. 3,200 — 1. Knowles (DK) 10;43, 2 O’Keefe (DK) 11:06, 3. Haupert (DK) 11:18, 4. Abernathy (DK) 11:38, 5. Rizzo (CC) 11:48, 6. Beckley (CC) 12:25, 7. Meyers (CC) 12:30, 8. Hunter (CC) 12:59.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Schnorr (CC) 15.95, 2. Wilson (DK) 19.11, 3. Smith 19.9, 4. Evans (DK) 20.69. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Schnorr (CC) 43.58, 2. Smith (CC) 48.98, 3. Patton (CC) 49.58, 4. Evans (DK) 52.11, 5. Eiler (CC) 52.25, 6. England (DK) 57.88. 4x100 — 1. Columbia City 44.33, 2. DeKalb 46.13, 3. Columbia City 48.53, 4. Columbia City 51.64. 4x400 — 1. Columbia City 3:38.88, 2. DeKalb 3:40.28, 3. Columbia City 3:52.08, 4. Columbia City 4:05.97, 5. Columbia City 4:23.75. 4x800 — 1. DeKalb 8:34, 2. Columbia City 8:54, 3. DeKalb 10:41.
Shot Put — 1. Birch (DK) 44-3, 2. Yager (CC) 41-5 3/4, 3. Arntz (CC) 40-9 1/2, 4. Carnahan (CC) 40-0, 5. Hesting (CC) 38-11 3/4, 6. N. Brown (DK) 37-2, 7. C. Brown 37-0, 8. Smyth (CC) 35-8, 9. Kuhmichel (CC) 33-9 1/2, 10. T. Brown (DK) 32-8, 11. Brockhouse (DK) 32-1 1/2, 12. Worman (DK) 31-7, 13. Sprunger (CC) 31-5, 14. Tschebykin (DK) 30-9 3/4, 15. Armstrong (DK) 29-6 1/2, 16. Reed (CC) 17-4 1/2, 17. Kracium (DK) 27-0, 18. B. King (DK) 25-9, 19. Leco (DK) 24-6 1/2, 20. Snyder (DK) 23-2 12, 21. Chaudhari (DK) 23-0, 22. Brand (DK) 21-10 1/2. Discus — 1. T. Brown (DK) 129-1, 2. Arntz (CC) 121-9, 3. C. Brown (DK) 120-3, 4. Kyler (CC) 110-6, 5. Reed (CC) 107-11, 6. Dunn (DK) 107-1, 7. Hesting (CC) 95-2, 8. Kuhmichel (CC) 92-10, 9. Geiger (CC) 92-3, 10. Yager (CC) 88-6, 11. Armstrong (DK) 73-9, 12. Snyder (DK) 71-11, 13. Tschebykin 68-5, 14. Kracium (DK) 63-0, 15. Brand (DK) 55-9. Long Jump — 1. Crosson (CC) 19-6 1/2, 2. McCoy (CC) 19-1 1/4, 3. Roberts (DK) 19-0 1/4, 4. Mahoney (DK) 18-9, 5. Miller (CC) 17-9, 6. Kirchner (CC) 17-7, 7. J. King (DK) 17-4 1/2, 8. Penrod (DK) 17-0, 9. Ferguson (CC) 16-9 1/2, 10. MacPherson (CC) 16- 1/2, 11. Gresley (CC) 14-2, 12. Leco (DK) 11-6 3/4. High Jump — 1. Malcolm (CC) 5-6, 2. McCoy (CC) 5-4. Pole Vault — 1. Stahl (CC) 11-0, 2. Henry (CC) 10-6, 3. Malcolm (CC) 10-6, 4. Crance (CC) 8-0, 5. T. Meyer (DK) and Dobson (DK) 7-6.
Columbia City girls 93, DeKalb 66
100 — 1. Jordan (CC) 13.21, 2. Bolt (CC) 13.4, 3. Miller (CC) 13.6, 4. Cox (DK) 13.73, 5. Akey (CC) 13.87, 6. Schoenherr (DK) 14.21, 7. Abbott (DK) 14.73. 200 — 1. Jordan (CC) 28.2, 2. Ward (CC) 29.21, 3. Carroll (DK) 29.37, 4. Cox (DK) 29.56, 5. Miller (CC) 29.61, 6. Schoenherr (DK) 30.39, 7. Abbott (DK) 30.4. Other Columbia City — Akey (CC) 29.9, Goshorn 30.55, Waithira 30.59, Rouleau 31.54, Johnson 31.8, Kidd 32.09, Slater 32.73. Other DeKalb — Harig 30.2, J. Jarrett 31.05, C. Jarrett 31.49, Jackson 31.67, LaRue 32.38, Hill 32.9, Denham 33.3, Brandon 34.27, Adame 35.71. 400 — 1. Baxter (CC) 1:03.43, 2. Richmond (CC) 1:07.53, 3. Ward (CC) 1:10.2, 4. Slavin (DK) 1:15.43, 5. Barkey (DK) 1:16.41, 6. N. Fordyce (DK) 1:18.13. Other DeKalb — C. Woodcox 1:17.12, J. Jarrett 1:18.49, LaRue 1:18.93, Jackson 1:20.15, Yoder 1:21.5. 800 — 1. Mullinax (CC) 2:24.64, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:32.96, 3. Bolinger (CC) 2:44.01, 4. Yoder (DK) 3:04.14, 5. Barton (DK) 3:09.39, 6. C. Woodcox (DK) 3:13.22, 7. Snyder (CC) 3:14.57, 8. Patino (DK) 3:16.94, 9. Schwas (CC) 3:18.36, 10. Gentis (DK) 3:29.16. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:39.88, 2. DeTray (DK) 5:45.78, 3. Bonham (CC) 5:52.71, 4. Sigler (CC) 5:55.31, 5. Kennedy (CC) 6:03.24, 6. Wagner (CC) 6:41.4, 7. Gentis (DK) 7:09.8, 8. Patino (DK) 7:12.28. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 11:46.95, 2. Mullinax (CC) 12:38.83, 3. Bolinger (CC) 13:14.07, 4. Kennedy (CC) 13:52.69, 5. O. Woodcox (DK) 14:11.98, 6. Wagner (CC) 14:17.76, 7. Barton (DK) 14:38.75.
100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 16.72, 2. Warner (DK) 18.09, 3. E. Hurst (CC) 18.2, 4. G. Hurst 18.8, 5. Chalfant (DK) 20.18, 6. McMahan (CC) 20.42, 7. Makayla (CC) 25.71. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. E. Hurst (CC) 55.62, 2. G. Hurst (CC) 58.46, 3. Warner (DK) 59.86, 4. Harig (DK) 1:00, 6. Chalfant (DK) 1:07.69, 8. McMahan (CC) 1:08. 4x100 — 1. Columbia City 53.18, 2. DeKalb 55.25, 3. Columbia City 58.32, 4. Columbia City 58.81, 5. Columbia City 59.39. 4x400 — 1. Columbia City 3:38.88, 2. DeKalb 3:40.28, 3. Columbia City 3:52.08, 4. Columbia City 4:05.97, 5. Columbia City 4:23.75. 4x800 — 1. Columbia City 10:06, 2. DeKalb 11:33.
Shot Put — 1. Gawthrop (CC) 29-3 1/4, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 28-11, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 25-9 1/2, 4. Clifford (CC) 25-9 1/4, 5. Long (DK) 24-11 1/2, 6. Baxter (CC) 24-3 1/2, 7. Anderson (DK) 23-3, 8. Wolfe (CC) 23-1 1/4, 9. Nester (DK) 22-8 1/2, 10. Doster (DK) 20-2, 11. Phillips (DK) 19-2, 12. Kurtz (DK) 18-8, 13. Flanagan (CC) 18-2, 14. Penzo (DK) 18-0. Discus — 1. B. Fordyce (DK) 85-9, 2. Clifford (CC) 81-6, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 74-1, 4. Anderson (DK) 66-4, 5. Penzo (DK) 63-11, 6. Baxter (CC) 59-5, 7. Nester (DK) 57-8, 8. Wolfe (CC) 55-10, 9. Gawthrop (CC) 54-0, 10. Flanagan (CC) 52-0, 11. Doster (DK) 51-0, 12. Phillips (DK) 47-10, 13. Long (DK) 47-3, 14. Kurtz (DK) 42-6. Long Jump — 1. Miller (DK) 15-0, 2. Carroll (DK) 14-6 1/4, 3. Harig (DK) 14-4 1/4, 4. Waithira (CC) 14-2 1/4, 5. Ward (CC) 13-11 1/2, 6. C. Jarrett (DK) 13-2 1/2, 7. J. Jarrett (DK) 13-0, 8. Johnson (CC) 12-6, 8. Miller (CC) 11- 1/2. High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-2, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 4-10, 3. A. Baxter (CC) 4-4, 4. Foster (CC) 4-2, 5. M. Baxter (CC) 4-0. Pole Vault — 1. VanHouten (CC) 8-0, 2. Bolt (CC) 7-6, 3. Slavin (DK) 7-0, 4. Gawthrop (CC) 7-0, 5. Mullet (CC) 6-6, 6. Schoenherr (DK) 6-6.
College Golf
Trine men, Lowney win AC Eddy Invite
ANGOLA — Led by individual champion Mitch Lowney, Trine’s “A” team won its AC Eddy Invitational Tuesday at Zollner Golf Course.
The Thunder shot 290 and were seven shots ahead of second-place Adrian. Hope was third with 306. Calvin was tied for fourth with another Trine team at 309.
A third Trine team was sixth at 317, and that included an 83 from East Noble graduate Matthew Kumfer.
Lowney shot 2-under par 69. He was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par.
Mark Civanich shot 71 for the Trine “A” team and was tied for second overall.
Trine’s AC Eddy Invitational
Tuesday’s Trine results
Trine “A” (290) — Mitch Lowney 69, Mark Civanich 71, Charlie Eriksen 74, Carter Schnipke 76, Nick Coccaro 78.
Trine “B” (309) — Garrett James 75, Corbin Renihan 76, Colin Crumrine 77, Trevor Vietti 81, Jared Bowman 81.
Trine “C” (317) — Wade Shafer 75, Asher Caldwell 76, Matthew Kumfer 83, Jonah Berndt 83, Joe Hawk 88.
Trine “D” (333) — Travis Mersing 73, Dillon Drake 83, Jakob Allman 84, Ryan Brown 93, Cullan Jackson 97.
Trine individuals — Mitch Blank 78, Sean Hogan 80, Ryan Gienger 83, Nick Crowe 84, Connor Betts 99.
College Tennis
Trine teams win at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s tennis teams won at Adrian Tuesday, 6-3 in the women’s dual and 7-2 in the men’s dual.
The Thunder men clinched a berth in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with the win. Andrew Spirrison, Aaron Streit and Drew Dixon won in both singles and doubles for Trine (10-5, 3-2 MIAA).
Angola High School graduate Elina Locane won in both singles and doubles for the Thunder women (11-6, 3-3).
Women: Trine 6, Adrian 3
Singles: 1. Jules Johnson (Adr) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-1. 2. Claire Earley (Adr) def. Bekah Trent 6-1, 6-0. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Regan Snyder 6-4, 7-5. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Hope Busscher 6-4, 6-3. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Ellie Himebauch 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. 6. Bethany Posey (Adr) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Trent-Locane (T) def. J. Johnson-Himebauch 8-6. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Earley-Liv Depies 8-4. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Jamie Nicholls-Vasiliki Gargasoulas 8-6.
Men: Trine 7, Adrian 2
Singles: 1. Brandon Falk (Adr) def. Cole Goodman 6-4, 6-2. 2. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Ryan Cuddy 6-3, 6-2. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Whitman Hopper 6-2, 6-2. 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Sean Ruhf 7-5, 6-2. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Luke Holowinski 6-1, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Zachary Perry 7-5, 3-6, 11-9.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Streit (T) def. Falk-Cuddy 8-2. 2. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Hopper-Joey Quigley 8-4. 3. Ruhf-Jackson Wilcox (Adr) def. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen 8-7 (7-2).
College Lacrosse
Trine men loses to Albion
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Albion 23-15 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Tuesday night.
Jace Conley had eight goals and two assists to lead the Britons (10-3, 3-0 MIAA).
Noah Markus had four goals for the Thunder (9-3, 1-3). Charlie Anderson and Peter Piccillo each had two goals and an assist. Collin Custer and Klein Burkholder each had a goal and an assist. Nick DiPaolo made 14 saves in goal.
Middle School Soccer
EN girls defeat Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team defeated Crestview 5-1 on Tuesday.
Averi Amstutz and Samantha Nutter each had two goals for the Knights. Amstutz also had an assist.
Brianna Bortner also scored for EN. Kahlea Bell and Aubrey Bortner each had an assist.
Maitlen Booth and Evie Reed each made one save in goal for East Noble. A stout defense in front of them, including Carly Smith, Allison Walkup, Isla Kugler and Della Munk, limited Crestview’s attack.
Knight boys handle Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s boys soccer team defeated Crestview 7-0 Tuesday.
Mateo Salazar had two goals for the Knights. Adrian Salazar, Saleh Alomari and Cristian Salazar also scored. EN also had two own goals that went in off Crestview players.
DeKalb shuts out Harding
WATERLOO — DeKalb blanked Harding 5-0 Tuesday.
Dawson Cleverly had four goals and an assist for the Barons. Jayden Conrad also scored, and Grady Hall and Christian Johnson also had assists.
Middle School Tennis
Barons defeat Norwell
OSSIAN — DeKalb took a 3-2 win over Norwell Tuesday.
Oliver Derrow (8-0) and Wyatt Knepper (8-2) won at the first two singles positions for the Barons. Their other win came from the doubles team of Henry Post and Parker Vince (8-2).
Liam Schlatter lost at three singles (6-8) and Kai Nagel and Charlotte Hissong were defeated at one doubles (8-1).
Norwell won the junior varsity match 6-1 with three ties.
DeKalb’s lone with came from the doubles team of Ella Nixon and Reese Schmidt. DeKalb’s teams of Alli Hartsough and Kaylee Hines, Noelle Shepherd and Zoe Niles, and Eva Hoolihan and Baylee Tysen tied their matches.
