WATERLOO — A group of four that works well as one, and one that keeps doing well.
That’s the DeKalb contingent for the state track meets at Indiana University. The girls run today and the boys Saturday.
Junior distance runner Lydia Bennett qualified in the 1,600-meter run. It’s her first trip to state in track after making it twice in cross country.
“It’s really exciting to make it to state,” Bennett said. “I also made it in indoor (track), so I made it in all three seasons. It’s really cool.”
The 4x800 unit used a trip to the indoor state meet as impetus toward the goal of reaching the top level outdoors.
“It was awesome,” junior Nate Fillenwarth said. “We went to indoor state. There we thought ‘These are the same kind of teams we’re going to see in outdoor.’ If we all progressed the same, we should be able to make outdoor.”
Bennett was runner-up to Huntington North standout Addison Wiley in the Marion Regional with a time of 5:07.82. With a trip to state in the bag, she later ran to sixth place in the 3,200.
“I went in knowing I would try more in the (1,600) than the 3,200,” Bennett said. “I knew I’d have a better shot in that.
“I wanted to run the 3,200 to run it at regional. I’m happy to run the 1,600 at state.”
She let Wiley be her guide in the 1,600.
“I knew where I needed to be,” she said. “Addie is out front, and I wanted to keep her in my sights the entire time.
“I really wanted to break the 5:10 barrier, too. I knew if I could do that I could make it to state. Crossing the line it was amazing because I’ve never made it to state in track before. It was so much fun.”
Bennett feels running both distance races, plus the 4x800 all season, paid off.
“The 4x800, I kind of used it as a warm-up just trying to get that speed going,” she said. “The 3,200, it’s always good to have that distance and do those kind of workouts.”
The boys 4x800 is strengthened by its bond. Along with Fillenwarth, senior Carter VanGessel, and sophomores Matthias Hefty and Jaren McIntire spend a lot of time together, whether it’s in training or in their off hours.
“It’s really crucial how we work together,” said VanGessel, who will run at Trine next year. “We’ve created a bond the last few years. Our team is very young but we’ve become really tight.”
“We run six days a week and we run together. We’re encouraging each other and pushing each other in workouts and the training that we do,” Hefty added.
The team cut close to a half-minute off its winning time from the sectional in its second-place regional finish. The Barons ran 8:23.53 and were wearing blue ribbons at East Noble, and followed that with a 7:57.38 clocking at Marion, second only to Concordia.
VanGessel, the anchor runner, says the group knows when it’s time to get down to business.
“We’ll kind of dial in a couple of hours before. We all know it’s game time,” he said.
“We just try to run our race and not really worry about who else is there. We know what we’re capable of, we’ve worked hard.”
Along with the relay, VanGessel ran every race from the 400 to the 3,200 during the season.
“The coach kind of threw me into everything to see what I can do,” he said.
Fillenwarth, who runs the third leg, was the sectional 400 champion. He also did the high jump and long jump for the Barons.
“The 400 and high jump definitely helped with my speed in the 4x800,” he said.
He knows his role during the relay.
“I like it when we’re ahead,” Fillenwarth said. “When I get the baton all I can think is I’m trying to make as much room for Carter as I can. If there are people in front of me I’m going to try to pass them. For the most part I’m trying to do as much for Carter to run his race. He’s very fast.
“It was just amazing when we made it to state. It may be the only time I make it to state in high school, hopefully next year. It was super cool. This is one of the fastest times DeKalb’s had in the 4x800 (the school record of 7:54 is a target for Saturday).”
“That was really exhilarating,” said Hefty, the No. 2 runner. “All season we’ve been training really hard. The goal was set at the beginning to have the possibility of reaching state. When we accomplished that we felt really good and all of us were really proud of what we did.”
Hefty also ran the 1,600 and 3,200 during the season, but said the relay is his favorite.
“The most important thing is to be focused on what you’re doing, and keep trying to pass the person in front of you,” he said. “Our goal is top nine at state (which guarantees a medal and a spot on the awards podium).”
McIntire starts the race for the Barons.
“It was an exciting race at regional,” he said. “I’m the first leg and I get to watch pretty much the whole race. I knew when our anchor Carter got it that we were going to finish top three.”
He has his strategy down to start the team off right.
“It’s more technical,” he said. “It’s more than just speed because I have to get around everybody else. I love being first. I like to catch them the last few hundred meters.”
McIntire’s other events were the 800 and 1,600 this season.
“Running the other races really helps with conditioning,” McIntire said. “Our only chance to go to state was in the 4x800. The whole season we’ve worked for it, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.