Prep Volleyball Hornets rally to beat Cadets
FORT WAYNE — Angola rallied from two sets down to defeat Concordia in five sets Wednesday. The scores were 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-5.
Mya Ball had 16 assists, eight kills, seven aces, three solos blocks and two block assists for the Hornets. She also put 26 of her 28 serves in play.
Morgan Gaerte and Maya Harris each had 17 kills and six aces for Angola. Harris also had 12 digs and two block assists and Gaerte also had 10 digs.
Angola had 19 aces, nine solo blocks and 15 block assists in the match.
Jersey Loyer had 16 kills and 10 digs for the Cadets.
Prep Boys Tennis DeKalb battles past Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb won all three singles matches and defeated Norwell 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday.
Oliver Derrow won the deciding match at second singles with team score at 2-2. After losing a tiebreaker in the first set, Derrow won the last two.
Kiefer Nagel dropped the second set at No. 1 singles but prevailed in a close third set.
Grant Stuckey won in straight sets at No. 3 singles.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 5-2. Will Armey, David Burton and Ethan Curry were singles winners for the Barons. The doubles teams of TG Pike and Kayden Palumbo and Curry and Burton also won.
DeKalb 3, Norwell 2
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Grant Mishler 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Brodie Zimmer 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Gavin Reynolds 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Jaden Payne-Jake Hoover (Nwl) def. Logan Hartsough-Wyatt Knepper 6-0, 6-2. 2. Eddie Archbold-Ayden Quintanilla (Nwl) def. Luke Seiler-Matt Beckmann 6-2, 6-3.
Knights defeat Lakers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 5-0 on Wednesday.
In other action on Wednesday, Angola won at Bishop Dwenger 4-1.
The Hornets No. 2 doubles team of Caleb Biernat and Jed Mortorff remained undefeated on the season.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Treston Sunken 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Xai Leu 6-0, 6-1. 3. Gray Mullins (EN) def. Ethan Rasbaugh 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Doubles: 1. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen (EN) def. Isaiah Howard-Kaleb Weimer 6-0, 6-1. 2. Mason Monahan-Jacob Spencer (EN) def. William Hofer-Tennason Reidel 6-2, 6-0.
Prep Girls Golf Chargers win on senior day
SYRACUSE — West Noble was third in as three-team match at Maxwelton Wednesday with 234. Goshen won with 198, and Concord was second with 205.
The Chargers honored senior Aubrey Weigold in her final home match. She led the team with a 47.
West Noble also had Lily Lindsay with 61, Lacy Leamon with 62, Kaylie Ratliff with 64 and Kenzie Krider with 67.
RedHawk Sophia Garber was medalist with 42.
Knights fall to Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble ended Northeast 8 Conference play with a 202-211 loss to Bellmont Wednesday at Cross Creek.
Knight Lily Oburn was medalist with 46. Kendall Belschner shot a personal best 53. EN finished 2-5 in the NE8 conference play.
Prep Soccer CN girls tie; Laker boys lose
Central Noble and Wawasee played to a scoreless tie in girls soccer Wednesday. The Warrior boys won 3-0 at Lakeland.
In LaGrange, Dylan Hively had two goals to lead the Wawasee boys.
College Golf Civanich leads Trine in invite
ANGOLA — Trine senior Mark Civanich shot a career low 5-under par 66 at Zollner to earn medalist honors in the Thunder’s Ken Venturi Invitational Wednesday.
Civanich led the Trine “A” team to a tie for second place with NCAA Division II Wayne State (Mich.) with 282. They were both three shots behind team champion Calvin.
“I am proud of the progress our team has made after this past weekend, however we fell just short of the impressive play by Calvin,” Civanich said on trinethunder.com. “The guys and I will continue to work hard. We have the talent, we just need some polishing.”
Wayne State’s “B” team was fourth with 291. Grace and Ohio Northern tied for fifth with 300.
Also for Trine “A” were 72s from Asher Caldwell, Carter Schnipke and Wade Shafer. Carter Rang shot 77.
The Thunder had five teams in their home tournament. The “B” team was ninth with 302, the “C” team was 10th with 305, the “D” team was tied for 12th with 315, and the “E” team was 15th with 323.
Nick Coccaro led the Trine “C” team with 70 and tied for fifth overall. East Noble graduate Ryan Gienger led the Trine “D” team with 75. Fremont graduate Jake Allman shot 83 for the Trine “B” team.
Middle School Football Knights, DeKalb win one each
East Noble Middle School’s seventh-grade football team improved to 3-0 with a 33-0 victory over DeKalb Wednesday. DeKalb won the eighth-grade game over the Knights 22-19.
In the seventh-grade game, Austin Phillips had three touchdowns and led the team in tackles along with Cohen Hathaway for EN. Henry Prater and Adriajn Hicks each had a TD run.
In the seventh-grade game, Taylen Haley ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Dane Pippenger for East Noble (1-2). Jackson Isaac ran a kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown. Tristin Luh and Gunner Smithson each had several tackles.
Both Knight teams host New Haven on Tuesday.
Middle School Volleyball WN teams top Churubusco
West Noble’s teams defeated Churubusco Wednesday, 25-12, 25-13 in the eighth-grade match and 25-18, 25-19 in the seventh-grade contest.
In the eighth-grade match, Kaylin Slone had 12 assists and three digs and Elyse Mead had 11 kills and three digs to lead the Chargers. Addy Burns had five aces, and Jeanetta Keene had four aces. Elle Limerick had four digs.
In the seventh-grade match, Allie Stabler had six aces and four kills for West Noble. Brooklyn Barden had seven assists. Dayra Hernandez had thre aces, and Kianna Guzman had three kills.
DeKalb eighth grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team won a three-game battle over Bellmont,Wednesday. Scores were 25-8, 23-25, 15-11.
Avalynn Schache had nine service points with two aces for DeKalb. Evie Weber served eight points, three of them on aces, and had four kills.
Ellington Sparkman had six service points, two aces and five assists. Allie Freudenberger and Kyla Kjendalen served four points apiece.
Mollee Sonnenberg served three points and had four kills. Sylvia Neal served two points, both on aces. Mac Rice served one point.
DMS seventh-graders prevail
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team dropped the first game but bounced back to beat Bellmont Wednesday 10-25, 25-23, 15-5.
Lailaa Geraghty had eight aces and Kayles Garten had six for the Barons. Sela Gerig had three kills and Alexis Rider and Cami Abel each had two kills.
Rylee Hartsough had one attack and one kill and Emma Reed had four passes. Raheem Feagler and Mikayla Huisman both had one.
Earlier in the week, the Barons lost in three games to Norwell 25-14, 24-25, 15-5.
Geraghty had 15 passes, Garten had 10 and Reed had six. Mary Trochlil served six points with an ace. Gerig had four aces and four kills, and Abel had three aces.
Middle School Cross Country Westview hosts four opponents
EMMA — Westview hosted four opponents in a meet Tuesday.
Eastside’s Luke Daniels was second in the boys race at 11:37.
Westview took places 3-5 with Travis Gingerich (12:17), AJ Martin (12:17) and Michael Bontrager (12:36).
Garrett’s top finisher was Eli Wright in 10th (13:21).
Westview had the girls runner-up in Merrill Warrener (12:44) and Eastside’s Emmie Reinig was fourth (13:45).
Remi Balzer (14:36) took 11th place to lead Garrett.
