INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were announced for the 54th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Baseball State Tournament Series Sunday evening.
Sectional play will begin on May 26, and sectional finals will be played on Memorial Day, May 31. Area teams will play in sectionals hosted by Carroll (Class 4A), Wawasee (3A), Garrett (3A), Westview (3A), Eastside (3A) at Fremont (1A).
Northeast Corner Conference champion Eastside has a first-round bye in its own Class 2A sectional and will play Adams Central in a semifinal game. Both the Blazers and the Flying Jets received votes in last week’s Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association 2A poll.
Churubusco and its dangerous offense will open the sectional in Butler against Bluffton.
Also playing at Eastside is South Adams, who is ranked sixth in 2A by the IHSBCA and seventh in Indiana’s Prep Baseball Report poll. The Starfires will play Allen County Athletic Conference rival Woodlan in a first-round game.
NECC Tournament runner-up Fremont has a first-round bye in its own sectional in 1A and will play Lakewood Park Christian in a semifinal contest.
Blackhawk Christian has always been a team to account for in the sectional, and Bethany Christian caught notice in the earlygoing by winning its first five games, and that included a win over Class 4A Concord. The Bruins will open the sectional against Canterbury, followed by Blackhawk taking on Elkhart Christian.
DeKalb and East Noble have played competitive baseball, but their Class 4A sectional is a bigger animal in large part because Carroll is in it.
The Chargers are 12-3 and have been in and out the 4A state rankings. They have already run-ruled both the Knights and the Barons.
Carroll will play Snider in round one. That winner will play DeKalb (8-7) in the semifinals.
The other semifinal will pit EN against Northrop. The Bruins defeated the Knights 5-2 in Kendallville on April 10.
The 2A sectional at Westview will be balanced.
Central Noble will face Prairie Heights in the second first-round game, and the host Warriors will play Fairfield in a semifinal game.
Falcon sophomore Alec Hershberger has pitched two no-hitters this season, but lost both of those games.
Bremen and Laville will meet in the other first-round game and they both have losing records.
The 3A sectional will be difficult for all area teams involved when the time comes.
At Garrett, the improved Railroaders will play Concordia in round one. The winner will play state-ranked Leo or Bishop Dwenger.
The Leo-Dwenger first-round game will be the game of the sectional. The Saints received votes in the 3A coaches poll last week.
Angola will play Bishop Luers (11-5) in the first game of the sectional.
At Wawasee, Lakeland will face the host Warriors in round one. Wawasee is around .500. West Noble will play a very good NorthWood team in the semifinals.
Local IHSAA Baseball Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at Carroll)
First round — Carroll vs. Snider
Semifinals — East Noble vs. Northrop, DeKalb vs. Carroll-Snider winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 3A (at Wawasee)
First round — Jimtown vs. Tippecanoe Valley, Lakeland vs. Wawasee
Semifinals — First-round winners, West Noble vs. NorthWood
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 3A (at Garrett)
First round — Angola vs. Bishop Luers, Garrett vs. Concordia, Leo vs. Bishop Dwenger
Semifinals — New Haven vs. AHS-Luers winner, Garrett-Concordia winner vs. Leo-BD winner
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 2A (at Westview)
First round — LaVille vs. Bremen, Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights
Semifinals — First-round winners, Fairfield vs. Westview
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 2A (at Eastside)
First round — Churubusco vs. Bluffton, South Adams vs. Woodlan
Semifinals — First-round winners, Adams Central vs. Eastside
Final — Between semifinal winners
Class 1A (at Fremont)
First round — Canterbury vs. Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian vs. Blackhawk Christian
Semifinals — First-round winners, Fremont vs. Lakewood Park
Final — Between semifinal winners
