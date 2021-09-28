Correction
DeKalb scorer wrong
AUBURN — Alex Collins scored the first goal for DeKalb in Saturday’s match at East Noble.
The goal was mistakenly credited to a another player in a story in Sunday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
Boys Tennis Pairings drawn
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA announced the sectional draw for boys tennis on Monday.
At the DeKalb Sectional beginning on Wednesday, the host Barons play Fremont in one semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, Angola takes on Prairie Heights. The championship match in Waterloo is on Thursday.
In the East Noble Sectional, West Noble and Lakeland face off in the first round on Wednesday. The winner of that match plays the host Knights on Thursday in the semifinals. The other semifinal matchup is Central Noble versus Westview. The title match in Kendallville is Saturday morning.
In the Carroll Sectional, Churubusco drew Leo in the first round on Wednesday. The winner plays Snider in the semifinals on Thursday.
DeKalb ends with win
WATERLOO — DeKalb closed the regular season with a 3-2 Northeast 8 Conference victory against Leo.
Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow won singles matches for the Barons (13-4 overall, 5-2 NE8). Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel prevailed at one singles.
Leo won the junior varsity match 5-0.
DeKalb 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Aaron Brandenberger (Leo) def. Owen Holwerda 6-1, 6-0. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Andrew Roth 6-2, 6-1. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Isaac Copeland 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kiefer Nagel-Elijah Ehmke (DK) def. Lucas Hoekema-Mikey Rozelle 6-2, 6-2. 2. Eli-LaGrange-Aiden Mott (Leo) def. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey 0-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Prep Girls Soccer Warriors tie, win
EMMA — Westview tied Argos at 2 on Friday, then defeated Bethany Christian 3-1 on Saturday.
On Saturday, Brianna Munoz, Paige Riegsecker and Karly Miller scored for the Warriors (10-1-3). Paige Schwartz had an assist. Madison Hooley made one save in goal.
On Friday, Munoz scored both Westview goals. Riegsecker and Olivia Jasso each had an assist. Hooley made three saves in goal.
Prep Boys Soccer Elkhart edges WN
ELKHART — West Noble lost to Class 3A eighth-ranked Elkhart 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.
Henry Torres had two goals and an assist for the Chargers (10-4). Bradyn Barth had a goal. Eric Galarza and Brian Diaz each had an assist.
Eberardo Cabrera and German Mendivil each had two goals for the Lions. Mendivil also had an assist.
Elkhart won the junior varsity match 2-0.
PH falls to Braves
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Blackhawk Christian 4-3 on Saturday.
Isaac Burns scored all three Panther goals. His final goal tied the game at 3 with 12 minutes left in the second half.
The Braves scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining.
Gavin Roberts and Matt Roberts each had an assist for Prairie Heights. Sam Zolman made 19 saves in goal.
Woodlan nips CN
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Woodlan 3-2 on Saturday. Dillen Noland and Marcos Urcola scored for the Cougars.
Lakers lose to ECA
ELKHART — Lakeland lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Junior Luke Schramm had the hat trick for the Eagles.
Wayne tops Angola
ANGOLA — The Hornets held a 4-2 advantage at halftime, but Wayne scored five second-half goals to win the match 7-4 on Monday.
AJ Hersel had all four Angola goals, and Cam Steury assisted on two of them.
Prep Volleyball Angola third in invite
WARSAW — Angola was third in Warsaw Invitational Saturday.
The Hornets opened the tournament with a victory over Snider 25-8, 25-19. Then Angola lost to Bishop Dwenger in three sets, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11. The Saints went on to win the tournament, defeating Homestead in the championship match.
The Hornets finished the invite with wins over Northrop (25-10, 25-12) and LaPorte (18-25, 25-18, 15-12).
West Noble was also at Warsaw and went 1-3 on the day. The Chargers won their final match on Saturday over Northfield. They lost to Bishop Dwenger (25-11, 25-5), Snider (25-18, 25-18) and Rochester (25-13, 19-25, 15-4).
On Monday, Angola defeated Prairie Heights in straight sets. The set scores were 25-16, 25-21, 25-8.
Tough invite for Heights
BREMEN — Prairie Heights participated in the Bremen Invitational Saturday and had a tough time.
Based on what could be found on social media and on maxpreps.com, the Panthers lost to NorthWood (25-12, 25-15) and South Bend Adams (21-25, 25-20, 15-10).
Lakers defeat Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakeland downed Bethany Christian in four sets on Saturday. The scores were 25-23, 24-26, 25-9, 25-21.
Kelsie Bowling led the Lakers with 14 kills, 15 digs and five aces. Adelynn Dininny had 10 assists, nine digs and two aces, and Justice Haston had 15 assists and four digs. Faith Riehl had nine digs, eight kills and an ace.
Area scores
On Monday, Lakewood Park picked up its 16th win of the season after a sweep over Clinton Christian. The set scores were 25-12, 25-7, 25-14.
College Football Trine loses at Centre
DANVILLE, Ky. — Trine University lost to Centre 14-7 on Saturday night at Farris Stadium.
The Thunder (2-2) played without leading running back Xaine Kirby. The Colonels (3-0) started the scoring with two touchdowns in the third quarter, and made that lead stand up.
Junior backup quarterback Brett Kaylor entered the game for Alex Price with just under 10 and a half minutes to play and sparked Trine. Kaylor led the Thunder on a 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive and capped it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kale Lawson. Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point to cut the Centre lead in half with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in regulation time.
The Thunder got stops and got the ball two more times after their touchdown. They went four and out and turned the ball over on downs in their own territory with the first possession, then got the ball back on their 17-yard line with 37 seconds left. Trine got to its 49-yard line before Kaylor threw two incomplete passes and time ran out.
Kaylor was 9-of-20 passing for 88 yards. Price was 7-of-25 passing for 61 yards and was sacked three times.
Lawson had seven receptions for 53 yards and Brandon Kline caught four passes for 49 yards for the Thunder. Sophomore Jordan Watson had 44 yards on six carries, and classmate Joe Forney had 13 carries for 36 yards.
On defense for Trine. Kyle Naif had nine solo tackles, including two for loss, and a pass breakup. Jamon Gibson made seven tackles, including six solos and four for loss.
Centre had 365 yards of total offense, compared to 244 for Trine. Colonels quarterback Trentin Dupper threw for 192 yards and a touchdown and ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.
College Tennis Spirrison enjoys some success at regional
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University senior Ashley Spirrison won two matches this past weekend in Women’s Open singles tournament at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division III Central Regional Championships, which were hosted by Kalamazoo College.
Spirrison defeated Sydney Khosla 6-0, 6-0 in a first-round match on Friday, then beat Sophia Huynh 6-1, 3-6, 10-8 late that day. Spirrison lost University of Chicago freshman Sylwia Mikos in a third-round match on Saturday, 6-0, 6-0.
Spirrison and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole lost in the first round of the Women’s Open doubles tournament Friday morning to the Kenyon (Ohio) duo of Daria Beshentseva and Victoria Vasquez 8-3.
Spirrison and Cole bounced back to win two matches in the consolation bracket before losing 8-6 to Carolina Lopez and Monique Brual from Denison (Ohio) in the consolation semifinals.
Angola’s Jadyn Davis lost to Kalamazoo’s Maddie Hurley in a first-round match in the consolation bracket 6-1, 6-3.
Trine announced on Friday the addition of 2020 graduate Jacob Weiss as an assistant coach for both the men and women’s tennis program.
Weiss was an assistant tennis coach at Richmond High School for the past three years. He won 32 matches in doubles and 27 matches in singles during his Thunder career.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to coach for my alma mater,” Weiss said in a university statement. “There’s no other place I’d rather be coaching. Thank you to President (Earl) Brooks, (athletic director) Matt Land and Coach (Erin) Kolar for this opportunity.”
College Volleyball Trine women win
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team opened its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schedule by defeating Kalamazoo in five sets Saturday at Hershey Hall. The scores were 25-27, 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 15-7.
Olivia Jolliffe had 14 kills, nine digs, two aces and a solo block for the Thunder (9-9 overall). Jacqueline Baughman had 52 assists, eight digs, seven aces and four kills.
Hannah Sands had 11 kills, three block assists and two solo blocks for Trine. Anna Loughrey and Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm each had 10 kills. Behm also had two solo blocks and two block assists.
Trine lost three five-set matches over the weekend, against Manchester at home on Saturday and to Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, and Bethany, West Virginia, on Friday in Franklin College’s tournament.
The Spartans won over the Thunder on Saturday 21-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-11. East Noble graduate Sara Shultz had five digs, three kills. two block assists and an assist for Manchester.
College Golf
Trine men win home MIAA jamboree
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s golf team won its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Saturday at Zollner Golf Course by one shot over Calvin, 288-289.
Hope was third with 290 and Kalamazoo was fourth with 296. Knight Sam Holland was medalist with 67.
Jack Brockie led the Thunder with a 71, and was tied for third individually. Mark Civanich and Brogan Brockie were tied for seventh with 72. Mitch Lowney fired 73, and Charlie Erikson had 77.
Ten other Trine players played as individuals, led by Nick Phillips tying for 11th place with 73.
Nick Cocccaro, Nathaniel Acres and Mitch Blank had 76s for the Thunder. Carter Rang shot 79, Sean Hogan had 80, and Justin Glessner had 82. Colin Crumrine shot 83, Jacob Roeder had 84 and Tyler Rod had 87.
Trine women 8th in jamboree
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was eighth in Kalamazoo’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree, shooting 360 at Milham Park.
Hope won the jamboree by a shot over Adrian, 332-333. Alma’s Morgan Yates was medalist with a 74.
Maire Sullivan led the Thunder with 86. Trine also had 88 from Lily Williamson, 91 from Carli Sanford and 95s from Grace Dubec and Bailey Bravata. Kelly Miller played as an individual and shot 104.
College Soccer
Trine women win on senior day
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s soccer team defeated Earlham 3-1 on senior day at Weaver Field Saturday.
Paige Skaff and Bella Mabry each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder (9-0-1). Olivia Argentieri also scored.
Trine outshot the Quakers 23-5. Jessalyn Friederick made one save in goal for the Thunder.
Thunder men prevail at Anderson
ANDERSON — Tyler Murphy scored both of its goals 1 minute, 23 seconds apart late in the second half to lead Trine’s men’s soccer team past Anderson 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Murphy scored his first goal on a penalty kick, then scored on an assist from Brian Morris with 13 minutes left.
Luis Rodriguez only had to make one save in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder (5-3).
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores from the week of Sept. 20.
MEN: Moose — Joey Glover 276, Bill Spice 257, Mike Hasselman 256, Jim Smith 256. Booster — Zach Dohner 279, 794 series, Kris Purdy 267, Rocky Sattison 265, Ryan David 258, Sam Anglin 258, Rob Wilson 257, Jason Flaugh 257, Billy Zink 256, Tim Klinker 255, Stan Woods 255, Kris Levy 254, Ken Henry 254, Jon Wallace 715 series. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad 255. Masters & Slaves — Kris Levy 280.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 232, 602 series, Dawn Simmons 213, 581 series, Willa Thompson 207, Megan Books 201, Katrina Nickerson 534 series. Booster — Heather Newman 203, 593 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 212, 572 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 605 series. Majors — Madi Flaugh 254, 576 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 202, 512 series.
