KENDALLVILLE — East Noble junior Caden Anderson won the Leo Invitational Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Links with a 5-under par 66, which tied a tournament record.
Anderson won by four shots over Lion standout Justin Hicks.
The Knights were sixth out of 18 teams with 327 and finished two shots ahead of seventh-place Carroll, which brought its junior varsity team to Kendallville. Eastside was 13th with 368, and Churubusco was 17th with 491.
Leo’s varsity team, ranked 11th in the state in the latest rankings released on Friday, won the invitational with 4-over par 288. Homestead was second with 302, followed by Chesterton (303), Columbia City (312) and Huntington North (320) to round out the top five.
Braxtyn Chamberlain shot a career-low 83 (42-41) to lead Eastside.
Eastside also had 91 from Clayton Minnick, 94 from Reece Myers, 100 from Ashton Bendel and 114 from Carter Helbert.
Angola Invitational
At Glendarin Hills in Angola on Saturday, some of the best teams made the trek north and a couple of area players competed among them.
Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller shot 5-under par 67 to finish second. He was a shot behind medalist Jacob Modleski from top-ranked Guerin Catholic.
Westview sophomore Silas Haarer placed third with a 760, and Lakeland senior Ben Keil was in a three-way tie for fourth with 71.
Eight players shot even-par 72 or better in the event. That also included Fairfield’s Miles Nine with 72.
Second-ranked Westfield beat Guerin Catholic on the fifth-man tiebreaker after both teams shot 290. Fairfield was third with 312, followed by No. 14 Bishop Dwenger with 217 and Carroll’s varsity team with 321.
Westfield had all five of its guys in the top 19. Alec Cesare and Cam Kooi were tied for fourth with 71, and Will Harvey was tied for seventh with 72.
Guerin had all five of its players in the top 23. Zach Thieme and Eli Wessel each had 74 and were tied for ninth place.
The Lakers were eighth out of 18 teams with 334, followed by Westview (340), DeKalb (352) and Angola in 11th at 356. Prairie Heights was 13th with 369, Fremont was 15th with 381, Central Noble was 16th with 389 and Garrett was 18th with 413.
Garrett sophomore Carter Demske tied for 12th with 76. Lakeland’s Tommy Curtis tied for 16th with 77. Warrior Wade Springer tied for 24th with 80.
Grant Stuckey shot 84 to lead the Barons, and Grant Fetter had 85.
The Hornets had 86 from Gage Hankey, 87 from Johnny Hersel and 88 from Mason Gruner.
Freshman Braeden Morr paced the Panthers with 86, and Noah Butler shot 88.
Zander Reetz led Fremont with 92, and Jeremiah Imhof had 92 for the Cougars.
Angola Invitational
Team Scores
1. Westfield 290 (won fifth-man score tiebreaker), 2. Guerin Catholic 290, 3. Fairfield 312, 4. Bishop Dwenger 317, 5. Carroll 321, 6. Northridge 323, 7. Warsaw 332, 8. Lakeland 334, 9. Westview 340, 10. DeKalb 352, 11. Angola 356, 12. Norwell 369, 13. Prairie Heights 369, 14. Concord 374, 15. Fremont 381, 16. Central Noble 389, 17. Snider 396, 18. Garrett 413.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jacob Modleski (GC) 66, 2. Brayden Miller (FF) 67, 3. Silas Haarer (WV) 70, 4t. Alec Cesare (Wfld), Ben Keil (LL) and Cam Kooi (Wfld) 71; 7t. Will Harvey (Wfld) and Miles Nine (FF) 72, 9t. Zach Thieme (GC) and Eli Wessel (GC) 74.
Local Individual Scores By Team
Lakeland 334 – B. Keil 32-39 71, T. Curtis 39-38 77, N. Keil 42-46 88, Ky. Hartsough 51-47 98, Ferguson 51-51 102.
Westview 340 – S. Haarer 34-36 70, W. Springer 40-40 80, B. Springer 43-42 85, Litwiller 66-68 134, Br. Yoder 50-55 105
DeKalb 352 – G. Stuckey 43-41 84, Fetter 38-47 85, Valencic 44-47 91, L. Hartsough 50-46 96, Zimmerman 47-45 92
Angola 356 – Gruner 45-43 88, Hankey 41-45 86, J. Hersel 41-46 87, Plush 50-46 96, Kuster 51-44 95.
Prairie Heights 369 – L. Byler 50-51 101, B. Levitz 44-50 94, Br. Morr 45-41 86, Butler 44-44 88, Abbott 72-72 144.
Fremont 381 – L. Campbell 44-53 97, Benner 46-49 95, Z. Reetz 48-44 92, T. Reetz 47-51 98, J. Hilvers 47-50 97.
Central Noble 389 – Je. Imhof 46-46 92, Weeks 50-51 101, Norris 46-53 99, La. Vice 45-52 97, Vandergrift 51-53 104.
Garrett 413 – C. Demske 39-37 76, Borns 57-51 108, Overbay 51-52 103, DeKonnick 67-59 126, Morimanno 66-69 135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.