Prep Boys Tennis All Warriors advance to NECC Tournament semifinals
LAGRANGE — Westview and Fairfield won first-round matches in all five positions to begin play in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Thursday at Lakeland.
The Warriors did not lose a game in singles in advancing to the semifinals, which begin this morning at West Noble. Isaiah Hostetler is at No. 1 with Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 and Kylen Bender at No. 3.
Westview also got first-round wins from their doubles teams, Cole Mast and Mason Clark at No. 1 and Gavin Engle and Dawson Shrock at No. 2.
Fremont will play in the semifinals in four positions. First-round winners were Colton Guthrie at No. 2 singles, Jeremy Rode at No. 3 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Aiden Dornbush and Andrew McEntarfer and the No. 2 doubles team of Corbin Beeman and Tyler Miller.
All three West Noble singles players reached the semifinals. No. 5 seed Nate Shaw defeated No. 4 seed Brody Foulk from Fremont 6-1, 6-3 in round one at No. 1 singles Thursday. Nevin Phares at No. 2 and Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3 also won first-round matches for the Chargers.
Both Angola doubles teams and Prairie Heights No. 1 singles player Leyton Byler also won first-round matches on Thursday. Sophomores Quinn Aldred and Brady Warren play for the Hornets at No. 1 doubles, and Max Brandon is teaming up with Jed Mortorff for Angola at No. 2 doubles.
Prep Volleyball Hornets sweep Garrett
GARRETT — Class 3A fifth-ranked Angola took the Northeast Corner Conference lead with a sweep of Garrett on Thursday. The scores were 25-10, 25-5, 25-13.
The Hornets are 17-0, 7-0 in the NECC. They have also won all 51 sets they played this season.
For Angola, Mya Ball led the team with 12 kills while adding two assists, three digs and two block assists. Maya Harris notched six kills, two aces and two block assists, while Macy Oberlin (3 blocks), Morgan Gaerte (7 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace) and Olivia Thomas (2 blocks) each had four kills.
Paige Franz led AHS with 10 digs and Ava Harris and Lindsey Call had 12 and 10 assists, respectively.
Rebecca Yarian and Emma LaPato each had six digs for the Railroaders. Kelsey Bergman had five kills and Kyana Martinez had five assists.
LPC match canceled
Lakewood Park’s opponent for Monday, Clinton Christian, had to cancel its match against the Panthers and will not be rescheduled.
Lakers best Cougars
LAGRANGE — Lakeland returned to its home court at the high school Thursday and defeated Central Noble 25-21, 25-15, 25-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
It was the Lakers’ annual Volley For A Cure Pink Out match as they contributed in the fight against cancer.
Senior Faith Riehl led Lakeland (11-9, 5-2 NECC) with 16 kills and 13 digs. Justice Haston had 28 assists and 17 digs, and also put all 10 of her serves in play. Peyton Hartsough had 13 digs, six kills and four aces.
Adelyn Dininny had 15 digs and five aces for the Lakers. Kaitlyn Keck put 17 of her 18 serves in play and also had five aces.
Heights downs Fremont
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights and Fremont met in their annual Volley For A Cure match Thursday to help in the fight against cancer and the Panthers won 25-15, 25-22, 25-15.
The Panthers are 9-8, 3-2 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Claire Foulk had 13 assists and Paige Baker had six kills for the Eagles. Addy Parr had seven digs and two aces.
Heights won the junior varsity match 25-17, 25-11.
Barons fall to Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Norwell 25-14, 25-20, 25-20 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Brooklyn Barkhaus picked up six kills while Sophia Jackson and Olivia Kracium had five each for DeKalb. Kracium had four blocks. Barkhaus had two blocks, four digs and an ace. Lillie Cserep had nine assists and two digs.
Paige Langschwager, Regan Nordmann and Margherita Penzo picked up three kills each.
DeKalb visits Columbia City Tuesday and Bellmont Thursday.
Chargers beaten by Fairfield
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Fairfield 25-10, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Alexia Mast had nine digs and nine assists for the Chargers. Jada Nelson had 13 digs, and Molly Jones had five kills and a block. Alexis Deel added eight digs, and Alayna DeLong had two aces.
The Falcons won the junior varsity match 25-12, 25-6. Chloe Sprague had eight digs and Maya Ortiz had three aces for West Noble.
In other NECC action Thursday, Westview defeated visiting Eastside in five sets.
Prep Boys Soccer Barons win at North Side
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb defeated North Side 1-0 on Thursday night. The Barons recorded their seventh shutout of the season.
Imanol Hernandez scored the lone goal of the non-conference match for DeKalb when headed home a long free kick by Nick Roberts.
The Barons (10-1 overall) will play for the Northeast 8 Conference championship Monday night at Bellmont. DeKalb is 6-0 so far in NE8 play.
LPC prevails at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Lakewood Park Christian won at New Haven 2-1 on Thursday. Weston Roth scored both goals for the Panthers.
Middle School Volleyball Baron 8th graders rally, win
DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team rallied to beat conference rival Indian Springs Thursday, 19-25, 25-12, 15-8.
Great team play and hustle keyed the Baron victory, said coach Donnetta Betley. That was present on the team’s back row with hustle from DeAnna Waldon, Jacy Stokes, Jazmynn Stokes. Kai Nagel and Elle Armstrong.
Lilly Jackson had 11 service points, seven assists, five aces and three kills for DeKalb. Aubrey Stuller had eight service points, six kills, two aces and two assists. Taya Stahly had seven service points, five aces and a kill.
M.S. Cross Country DeKalb runners run against Norwell, Crestview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s middle school cross country teams split with Norwell and Crestview Wednesday.
The Baron boys were first with 30 points to 36 for Norwell and 70 for Crestview. Norwell won the girls’ meet with 26 points. Crestview was second with 40 and DeKalb had 61.
All seven DeKalb boys finished in the top 15, led by winner Corbin Smith. Wyatt Knepper was third, Alex Stahl was sixth, Sam Lehmann was ninth, Parker Vince was 11th, Jayden Harris was 12th and Justin Shepherd was 15th.
DeKalb’s Reese Schmidt was third in the girls’ race. Eliana Schaffer finished 11th and Paige Williams was 13th.
Eastside teams compete with Prairie Heights, Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Eastside’s junior high boys and girls cross country teams closed out their regular seasons at Prairie Heights against Fairfield Thursday.
The Eastside girls lost to the Panthers 27-28 and 18-48 to Fairfield. The Eastside boys defeated Prairie Heights 15-50 and lost to Fairfield 18-50.
Taylor Mack placed third for Eastside in the girls’ race at 13:40. Emmie Reinig (14:57) was 11th; Sienna Stilley (14:57) was 12th; Elly Fuller (15:40) was 16th; Shelby Kauffman (15:50) was 19th and Layla Fritz (16:32) was 25th.
In the boys’ race, Luke Daniels was third overall at 11:55. Nolan Davis (13:00) was eighth, Levi Steury (13:50) was 12th, Nick Bitterling (13:57) was 13th, Gage Donaldson (15:04) was 18th, William McCreery (15:42) was 19th, Caleb Perkins (20:01) was 24th and Asher Fine (20:04) was 25th.
The junior Northeast Corner Conference meet is Wednesday.
Middle School Football Knight 8th graders top Leo
East Noble Middle School’s eighth grade football team remained undefeated with a 38-0 victory over Leo on Tuesday.
Knight Alex Scott had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and also had a rushing touchdown. Ian Ramey also had two touchdowns, one rushing and one on defense after recovering a fumble. Easton Kline threw touchdown passes to Lukas Christian and Jack Slater.
Koen Quake led the Knights defense with 13 tackles. Colin Field added a sack. The Knights are 5-0.
East Noble’s seventh grade team lost to the Lions 38-20. Taylen Haley and Jackson Scare-Isaac had touchdown runs for the Knights.
Both Knights teams will host Indian Springs on Tuesday.
