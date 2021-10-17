WESTFIELD — The Franklin Central receiver caught a short pass, weaved his way through the DeKalb defense and took off down the sideline for an explosive catch-and-run touchdown.
Then the celebration began on the DeKalb bench. The Barons had moments earlier put the game out of reach, and the Flashes’ exciting play only served to run out the clock.
DeKalb won the Unifield Flag Football state championship with a 45-42 victory over Franklin Central Saturday at the Grand Park Sports Campus.
With just 51 seconds left, DeKalb’s Bryce Dobson hit Gage Schnelker in the corner of the end zone, expanding the Baron lead to 45-36. Schnelker took a hard fall on the turf in making the catch and needed a moment on the sideline after, but it likely hurt a lot less once the rest of the time went off the clock.
The Unified Barons won the school’s third team title in history, following baseball in 1980 and football in Class 4A in 1986 (also against Franklin Central).
“We’re going to be on cloud nine for a while,” co-coach Ryan Baker said. “We showed up, we played, and we pulled it out. It was a nail-biter. I’m glad everyone got in.”
Dobson had hit Schnelker for a score just before the half, which ended with the Barons up 26-18. The teams traded scores through the second half, until the Flashes gave themselves a chance with a fourth-down stop.
Franklin Central had twice thrown passes off a reverse for touchdowns, but tried the play once too often, as Stephen Elkins picked off the third one with 2:16 to play. The turnover set up DeKalb’s clinching drive.
The Barons took home extra honors at the end of their 11-1 season. Dobson and Maddison Linker received the Bobby Cox Spirit of Unified Mental Attitude Award, which goes to one athlete and one partner.
Unified athletes are helped by partners, many of whom have particpated or participate in other sports. Five players are on the field at once. Only two can be partners, and they cannot pass the ball to each other.
That gets to the real victory of Unified sports, inclusion for everyone in the school.
“You’ll see a lot of these kids who would have never been friends if it wasn’t for Unified,” Baker said. “It’s awesome to get the input from the rest of the school, and then getting our special ed students to live this experience.
“This is going to be a lifelong experience they’ll never forget and there will be friendships with our coaches, our players, our cheerleaders.”
DeKalb started its cheerleading program this year, and Baker’s wife and co-coach, Carol Fike, said they did not see another team that had cheerleaders.
Fike started the Unified program at DeKalb six years ago with the encouragement of the administration.
“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “I remember the first year we did track, and we had 18 kids. It was me and another lady.
“Look at our program now. We have year-round sports for our kids, we have four coaches for football and 14 kids on our team. We have nine seniors, so this was the year to get it done.”
Fike also sees changes within the school.
“It definitely has changed the culture in our school,” she said. “I told the kids we’re not going to use the R-word. We’d say ‘How would this person feel if they were called that?’ It just kind of bloomed from there.
“Our kids will see each other in the hallway and give each other a high five. They cheer them up when they’re having a bad day. If somebody doesn’t have anyone to eat lunch with, they invite them.”
