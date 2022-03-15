GARRETT — Tanner McMain sees a pretty good trend developing in Trine athletics.
The Garrett senior running and wrestling standout wants to get involved. He committed to compete in track and cross country for the Thunder Monday.
“I ended up picking Trine because of their coaches, their great facilities and where they’re going right now. They’re going up, and I want to be a part of that. It looks like it’s something that will be a lot of fun in years to come.
“It feels great. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders. Now I know where I’m going and I can just enjoy my last track season.”
McMain said he’ll study exercise science.
McMain earned All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area honors the last two seasons in cross country. He’s also had success in track.
He contributed to Garrett wrestling three-peats in the sectional and regional this season, placing second at 126 pounds in both postseason meets.
On the track, McMain feels he’ll wind up in the longer distance races, maybe the 5,000 meters. He said he’ll be on the fringe of making the varsity roster in cross country as a freshman.
“I can help to push the guys ahead of me and work to be as good as if not better than them,” McMain said.
“I want to see myself grow and become a better leader, and affect the team in a positive manner.”
McMain will have to work his way back up after being the Railroaders’ frontrunner.
“My time at Garrett has been awesome,” he said. “I’ve had nothing but great teammates around me. I’ve been the No. 1 runner the entire time, and I’ve had great runners pushing me.”
Mike Else of Three Rivers Running Company said McMain was a customer as a middle-schooler, when he was much smaller.
“I helped kind of coach him on the side for four or five years,” Else said. “To see him improve as a runner and get stronger and more consistent was an awesome process to see.”
Else believes Trine was drawn to McMain because of “his leadership skills, and he’s a hard worker. You see that pay off.”
