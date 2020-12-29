Prep Girls Basketball

Heights rolls at Whitko

SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights won 65-31 over Whitko in a nonconference contest Tuesday night.

The Panthers (6-8) led 30-15 at the half and won for the third time in the last four games.

Alayna Boots led PH with 21 points, including six three-pointers. Trevyn Terry scored 12 and Karlie Hartman added nine points.

Freshman Kloe Krieg had 19 points for the Wildcats (2-9), and all that scoring took place in the first three quarters.

Prairie Heights returns to action on Jan. 8 at Angola with a 6 p.m. tipoff to start a varsity doubleheader.

Prep Boys Basketball

WN-Eastside boys rescheduled

Today's West Noble-Eastside boys basketball game that was postponed was rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.