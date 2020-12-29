Prep Girls Basketball
Heights rolls at Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Prairie Heights won 65-31 over Whitko in a nonconference contest Tuesday night.
The Panthers (6-8) led 30-15 at the half and won for the third time in the last four games.
Alayna Boots led PH with 21 points, including six three-pointers. Trevyn Terry scored 12 and Karlie Hartman added nine points.
Freshman Kloe Krieg had 19 points for the Wildcats (2-9), and all that scoring took place in the first three quarters.
Prairie Heights returns to action on Jan. 8 at Angola with a 6 p.m. tipoff to start a varsity doubleheader.
Prep Boys Basketball
WN-Eastside boys rescheduled
Today's West Noble-Eastside boys basketball game that was postponed was rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19.
