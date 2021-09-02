WATERLOO — DeKalb had its serving game going Wednesday night.
With visiting North Side struggling to make passes, the Barons didn’t let up putting tough serves into the play and racking up plenty of aces in a three-game win over the Legends. Scores were 25-10, 25-9, 25-5.
“It was all around no matter who went in there, they knew they had a job to do,” Baron coach Melissa Hall said. “The first one in, and then we can start to be aggressive. In special situations, we’ll be able to make those serves now in other games.”
The Barons built big leads in each of the three games with long runs of points, most of them fueled by aces. Paige Snider had eight aces, Hope Moring had seven, and Brooklyn Barkhaus and Sophia Jackson each had five. It was Jackson’s varsity debut.
When North Side was able to attack, the Barons were just as accurate with their passing.
“We want to make sure we’re disciplined on defense and we’re getting that first ball to target,” Hall said.
Snider also led the team in kills with seven and Moring had four. Paige Langschwager and Brenna Spangler both had three.
North Side led the Barons 7-5 in the opening game, but a big surge at the net put DeKalb in front to stay. Three kills by Snider and two by Moring sent the Barons up 12-7. Back-to-back aces from Aiva Ring made it 15-8 and DeKalb was on its way.
Snider later swatted down an errant Legends pass, and Barkhaus and Moring had kills as the Barons pulled away. Snider ended the first game on an ace.
Three aces by Moring put DeKalb up 5-1 in the second game, then Snider served a run of eight straight points. Spangler knocked down a stray pass for a kill and Barkhaus added another as DeKalb sprinted to a 14-2 advantage.
North Side cut the margin to nine three times, but got no closer.
Game 3 was more of the same as Snider served an early run of points that put DeKalb up 7-2. Barkhaus served three aces in a row as DeKalb pushed the lead to 14-3, and cruised from there.
The win was a good comeback for the Barons after losing in three to Prairie Heights the night before.
“It was a tough loss last night,” Hall said. “We couldn’t play a complete match. Today, they proved they can play a complete match.”
