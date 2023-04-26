LAGRANGE — It has been a rough start to the season for the Prairie Heights girls tennis team this year.
But after losing their first seven matches, the Panthers defeated Lakeland 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual for their first win of the season.
“They played really well,” Panthers co-coach Tyler Kaiser said. “They fought long on some longer points and we still had some unforced errors we need to clean up a bit, but with getting our first win, it’s a good feeling.”
All three points for the Panthers (1-7 overall, 1-3 NECC) came in straight sets on each of the singles courts, with senior Kylee Leland winning 6-2, 6-0 over senior Ameila Trump at the No. 1 position, junior Sophia Adamski defeating Lakeland senior Carly Rasbaugh 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 2 spot, and senior Ashley Emerlander winning 6-3, 6-1 against Lakers senior Raeghan Johnson at No. 3.
“They’ve come a long way since we first started earlier in the season,” Panthers co-coach Andrew Dane said. “When they would get into some longer rallies, they would feel the pressure and start to tense up a little bit. But tonight they were more relaxed and able to keep rallies going to force Lakeland to make those unforced errors.”
Dane added that he was impressed with Emerlander’s performance as it was just her third match playing singles, having made the jump from one doubles. Her victory was the deciding point that got the Panthers the team win.
“She was able to finish the match out today and keep her foot on the gas and just keep cruising,” Dane said. “She said that she was nervous a couple days ago playing singles, but I think she’s finally calmed down, able to relax a little bit and have fun on the court.”
Lakeland (3-3, 1-3), meanwhile, took both doubles points, with the sophomore pairing of Sarah Smart and Karis Romer winning 6-2, 6-3 against the Panther junior and sophomore duo of Katie Rheinheimer and Bailey DeLancey, while the other sophomore grouping of Brianna Poe and Gracelyn Wiemer defeated Prairie Heights seniors Abby Myers and Sabrina Hinkle 6-0, 6-1.
Poe had missed the previous two matches due to illness, but returned to action Wednesday.
“I have some pretty powerhouse doubles teams,” Lakers coach Michayle Senecal said. “They are all really good friends and are all at the same level, so picking their spots is really difficult. They know how to play the game, support each other and are pretty strong, and I have no doubt they’ll continue to win matches as the season goes on.”
On the loss, Senecal said that she thought her team was really competitive with the Panthers and were consistent with what they could do.
“This was a tough loss,” Senecal said. “It’s just one of those matches where if they have the upper hand, they kind of take it and roll with it. We have this mantra at Lakeland that we’re not as good as other teams, and I think that seeps into our sports and is a big struggle for us. We’re trying to change that and get the girls to be more confident, which I think they definitely were more confident today, it just wasn’t enough.”
The Lakers play at Central Noble today at 4:30 p.m., while the Panthers travel to play West Noble at 5 p.m.
“We’re going to use tonight’s win as momentum,” Dane said. “First win of the season is big, and for a lot of these girls being newcomers, this is their first tennis win, so hopefully they take this confidence and are able to get that W tomorrow as well.”
Varsity
Prairie Heights 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Ameila Trump 6-2, 6-0. 2. Sophia Adamski (PH) def. Carly Rasbaugh 6-3, 6-2. 3. Ashley Emerlander (PH) def. Raeghan Johnson 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Sarah Smart/Karis Romer (LL) def. Katie Rheinheimer/Bailey DeLancey 6-2, 6-3. 2. Brianna Poe/Gracelyn Wiemer (LL) def. Abby Myers/Sabrina Hinkle 6-0, 6-1.
Junior Varsity
Lakeland 2, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Olivia Guldin def. Alyssa Burger 8-2. Izzy Hunter (LL) def. Sophie Harris 8-1.
Doubles: 1. Burger/Harris (PH) def. Alana Whited/Jaylene Monadragon (LL) def. 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.