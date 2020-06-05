This weekend was one of my favorites on the sports calendar and one I look forward to every year.
It doesn’t involve any of the professional sports leagues like the NBA or NHL, which would have been reaching their climax right about now with either the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals.
This wasn’t a special weekend in the MLB either.
This weekend would have been the IHSAA Boys and Girls Track State Finals in Bloomington. The girls were scheduled to run Friday with the boys to follow today.
I’ve only covered two track state finals, but when I made my first trek down to the southern part of the state in 2018, I instantly fell in love with the event.
Here are few reasons why.
First, the athletes.
This event features some of the best high school athletes in the state all in one place. There have been quite a few to come from the KPC Media Group area, who have earned their way to compete among the best.
Lexie Moriarity, Aleka Ernsberger, Joe Painter, Sam Wood, Matthew Yoder, Richmond Stoltzfus, Tyler Schwartz, Isaac Brown and Meleah Leatherman are all who come to mind who have been on the big stage and performed well on it in recent years.
But it’s not just the local athletes that made it special. It was the opportunity to see athletes represented from multiple schools around the state be in one place.
I was once again looking forward to standing all day in the sun for a couple of days, getting a little sunburn and watching some of the best high school athletes in the state compete at the highest level.
Second, the venue.
The Billy Hayes Track at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University is one of the more visually-pleasing places to take in a sporting event.
The complex is tucked away behind a hill from Fee Lane in Bloomington. Once you make the trek up the path and over the hill, you’ll see the bright orange track with a huge scoreboard on the southeast side of the complex lit up with the upcoming event and winners after each running.
You can see every event take place from almost any seat in the building, but the best seat is near the start/finish line. This is where most of the action happens with the long jump pit, the pole vault and the high jump all in the same general vicinity.
Finally, the crowd.
When the sun begins to set is when the crowd becomes more lively.
There’s a slight buzz in the air when the meet begins with people trying to find a good spot to stay out of the sun for most of the day. But as the afternoon grows longer, the field events start to receive more and more cheers with only a few participants left.
This is when state records are being pushed and the top spot on the podium is up for grabs.
By the time the 800-meter run rolls around, the crowd is ready to go for the final hour of events. For the multiple heats of 4x400-meter relay, there’s a constant roar so loud that it’s hard to hear the public address announcer.
And when the final competitors cross the finish, the winners have been announced and have had their time on the podium, there’s a sense of calm.
Only the track is lit up and the only people left are the janitorial staff and a row of journalists trying to file their stories and photos. It’s a time when the adrenaline wears off and you can look back on the day that was.
I’ve been lucky to cover state finals in six different sports over the last four years. I’ve followed and written about some really good teams that have made it to the final day of their respective seasons.
But so far the track and field state finals tops them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.