High Schools WN hires 2 spring coaches
LIGONIER — The West Noble High School athletic department announced on Sunday night that Waylon Richardson is the Chargers’ new baseball coach and that Teri Kruger will return as the school’s girls tennis coach.
Richardson and Kruger were both assistant coaches for their respective programs last spring. Kruger was West Noble’s girls tennis coach for two years in her first stint, 2020 and 2021. But there was not a high school spring sports season in 2020 in Indiana because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Richardson replaces fellow West Noble graduate Aaron Coy in the varsity baseball coaching position. Coy resigned after just one season to spend more time with family.
Richardson is a 2015 West Noble graduate who was drafted in in the 40th and final round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He played briefly in the Phillies organization at the Rookie league level in 2019.
Richardson pitched for Kankakee (Ill.) Community College in 2017 and, after coming back from Tommy John surgery, briefly in 2018. He was the closer for the Kankakee team that won the National Junior College Athletic Asscoation Division II national championship in 2017. That season, he had a 2-0 record and a 0.30 earned run average and nine saves. He pitched 30 innings over 27 appearances and allowed 17 hits, struck out 39 and walked eight.
In a West Noble statement, Richardson is looking forward to building on the growth that last year’s team exhibited and continue to help build a strong youth program.
9 area seniors named Heisman High School school winners
Nine area high school seniors were named school winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition earlier this month.
Angola and Lakeland each had two school winners. Emily Rodriguez and Brayden Mowery were the school winners from AHS, and Mallory Mynhier and Ezekiel Wachtman were the winners from Lakeland.
Other area school winners were Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel, Prairie Heights’ Trevyn Terry, DeKalb’s Abigail DeTray, Churubusco’s Hailey Holbrook and West Noble’s Austin Cripe.
College Hockey Trine men tie 4th-ranked Utica in Thanksgiving Showcase
UTICA, N.Y. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team had a tie and a loss in the Delta by Marriott Thanksgiving Showcase hosted by Utica College Saturday and Sunday.
The Thunder tied NCAA Division III fourth-ranked Utica 2-2 on Saturday night, then lost 1-0 to Plymouth State, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Thunder (4-5-1) struck first on a goal from Tim Organ early in the second period. That was assisted by Sam Antenucci.
Trine’s Garrett Hallford scored a short-handed goal 6 minutes, 9 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Brett Tierney and Sean Henry had the assists.
The game remained tied after five minutes of overtime.
Utica outshot the Thunder 32-24. Cristian Wong-Ramos made 30 saves in the Trine goal.
On Sunday, the lone goal came from Panther freshman Payton Schaly with just under eight minutes left in the second period. Plymouth State coach Craig Russell earned his 200th career victory.
Trine outshot the Panthers 38-25, but was 0-for-5 on the power play. Wong-Ramos made 24 saves for the Thunder.
Trine plays a weekend series at Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Marian (Wis.) Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.