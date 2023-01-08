PORTLAND — Garrett's wrestling team finished sixth in the Class 2A tournament of the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals Saturday at Jay County High School.
The fourth-seeded Railroaders had a first-round bye in the 12-team tournament, then lost a close one in their first dual of the day by a 34-33 score to fifth-seeded Norwell in the quarterfinals.
Garrett beat Rensselaer Central 39-28 in a consolation dual, then ended its day with a 42-22 loss to second-seeded Delta in the fifth-place match.
"This was a stacked 2A field," Railroaders coach Nick Kraus said. "We tried what we can. Our effort got better.
"We've been waiting for a little break. To relax will be good for us a little bit."
It's been a demanding stretch for Garrett, starting with the Al Smith Classic in Mishawaka between the holidays, then hosted Angola and Prairie Heights Wednesday as the top three teams in the Northeast Corner Conference faced off in dual meets.
On Saturday, Chase Leech (160 and 170 pounds) and Jack O'Connor both bumped up at least one weight class and both went 3-0 on the day for the Railroaders. O'Connor had three pins and Leech had two pins. Leech bumped up two weight classes from his normal 152 for the Norwell dual and won a 12-4 major decision over Elijah Behning.
Grayden Clingan was 2-0 on the day with a pin at 182 for Garrett.
The Railroaders were without one of their top wrestlers in junior 126-pounder Hayden Brady. The three-time state qualifier has been out since before the Al Smith Classic. His situation is improving, but Kraus said he is not sure when Brady will return to the lineup.
Garrett will travel to Central Noble Thursday and try to clinch the NECC regular season championship on the Cougars' senior night. Then the Railraaders will host their own invitational on Saturday to end the regular season.
IHSWCA Team State Dual Class 2A Tournament
* Indicates match started at this weight class
Fifth-Place Match: Delta 42, Garrett 22
106 — Bollinger (D) tech. fall K. Baker 23-8. 113 — K. Jackson (D) dec. J. Jones 7-3. 120* — Mosier (D) pinned C. Fielden, :40. 126 — Kochendorfer (G) major dec. Hewitt 9-1. 132 — Tuttle (D) pinned Nusbaum, :51. 138 —Rhonemus (D) 10-1 maj. dec. over Williams. 145 — Stebbins (D) pinned Orick-Maurer, :37. 152 — G. Clay (D) dec. N. Wells 9-2. 160 — Leech (G) pinned Griffin (D), :33. 170 — Russell (D) dec. Gibson 9-3. 182 — Clingan (G) dec. Turner 5-4. 195 — H. Sprague (D) pinned Bickley, 1:37. 220 — O'Connor (G) pinned Brewer, :57. 285 — McCormack (G) dec. Moss 6-1.
Consolation, Garrett 39, Rensselaer Central 28
106 — K. Baker (G) pinned Padilla-Carrer, 1:06. 113* — J. Jones (G) dec. Doughty 7-4. 120 — C. Fielden (G) pinned Ploughe, :41. 126 — Stanley (RC) pinned Kochendorfer, 2:59. 132 — Oliver (RC) dec. Nusbaum 5-2. 138 — H. Williams (G) dec. McAdow 7-2. 145 — Stanley (RC) pinned Orick-Maurer, 5:31. 152 — Hughes (RC) major dec. N. Wells 12-2. 160 — Leech (G) pinned Maddox, :05. 170 — Gibson (G) dec. J. Jordan 5-4. 182 — Clingan (G) pinned Pullins, 5:31. 195 — O'Connor (G) pinned M. King, 1:26. 220 — Simmons (RC) dec. G. Baker 4-1. 285 — Cree (RC) pinned McCormack, 1:04.
Quarterfinal, Norwell 34, Garrett 33
106* — Baumann (N) dec. Ka. Baker 7-0. 113 — Prough (N) major dec. J. Jones 14-4. 120 — C. Fielden (G) def. Smithley, medical forfeit. 126 — Kochendorfer (G) dec. Dreiband 8-6 (OT). 132 — Nusbaum (G) major dec. P. Behning 10-2. 138 — H. Williams (G) major dec. Stephens 10-0. 145 — C. Cox (N) pinned Orick-Maurer, :52. 152 — Walker (N) pinned H. Walden, :37. 160 — McCabe (N) pinned N. Wells, 1:52. 170 — Leech (G) major dec. E. Behning 12-4. 182 — Gibson (G) pinned Capps, 5:04. 195 — Luther (N) dec. Bickley 11-5. 220 — O'Connor (G) pinned E. Micheal, 3:16. 285 — Kahn (NO pinned McCormack, 5:53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.