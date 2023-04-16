FORT WAYNE — Area prep boys track and field teams were well-represented on the awards podium at Saturday’s North Side Relays at North Side High School.
Concord won the overall team title with 123 points. Angola was third with 112, Columbia City fifth with 94, DeKalb eighth with 72, Carroll 13th with 49, East Noble 16th with 33, and Central Noble 17th with 32.
Area teams had a number of top five showings in individual events. In the Division 1 3,200-meter run, DeKalb’s Landon Knowles was third (10:10.8) and East Noble’s Trey Warren was sixth (10:16.79). The Barons’ Tim O’Keefe was second in the corresponding Division 2 race (10:19.01).
In the Division 1 200-meter hurdles, Angola’s Jackson Smith finished second (41.74). Sam Yarnelle was second in the Division 1 1,600-meter run (4:27.42).
In the 4-by-800-meter relay, DeKalb’s quartet of Matthias Hefty, Asher Hallam, Gabe Barton and Nate Fillenwarth finished first in 8:23.31.
East Noble’s Ashton Fuller was third in the Division 1 110-meter hurdle race (15.82).
In the 4-by-400 relay A race, Angola’s Luca Carminati, Tyler Blum, Hawkins Hasselman and Lane King were third in 1:39.99.
DeKalb’s Hefty, Barton, Hallam and Knowles were second in the distance medley A event at 11:20.51.
Angola’s Yarnelle, Griffin Michael, Grady Hoover and Kaden Klink won the distance medley B event in 11:40.72. DeKalb’s Liam Gentis, Xavier Bell, Carric Joachim and Fillenwarth finished second in the sprint medley A race in 1:57.86. Angola’s Ethan Miller, Cameron Steury, Herbert and Meyer finished third in the sprint medley A race in 1:38.99.
In the Division 1 long jump, Angola’s Alex Meyer was first at 22 feet. His teammate Herbert came in second in the Division 2 long jump at 20 feet, 1 inch.
Meyer finished first for the Hornets in the Division 1 high jump, clearing the bar at 6-3. His teammate Aidan Weiss was third in the Division 2 high jump at 5-8 and East Noble’s Jayvion Stokes was eighth at 5-2.
DeKalb’s Trenton Brown was second in the Division 1 discus competition at 130-10. His teammate Clayton Brown was third in the Division 2 discus with a throw of 124-08, and Central Noble’s Ethan Skinner was sixth at 108-06.
In the Division 1 shot put, Angola’s Rylan Gebhart was third (45-03) and DeKalb’s Wyatt Birch was fourth (44-05). The Cougars’ Skinner was ninth in the Division 2 shot put at 45-03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.