BUTLER — The Eastside Blazers took care of their business Friday, beating Prairie Heights 42-0 in a semifinal game of Class 2A Sectional 35 at Butler.
The Blazers (10-1) will travel to Fort Wayne Friday to face the Bishop Luers Knights in the championship game. The Knights (5-6) demolished previously unbeaten Fairfield 49-12 in the other Sectional 35 semifinal contest.
Eastside head coach Todd Mason told his players in the post-game huddle it didn’t matter who his team faced next.
“There’s a trophy on the line. We might as well win it,” he said.
After the huddle broke up, Mason said, “We approached this just like a business trip. We wanted to take care of our business so we could get in and get out.
“Our kids did that, both offensively and defensively, and (we) executed real well tonight. We’re looking forward to the sectional championship.”
“If we do (win it), it’s another history night for us,” he added. “It’s a credit to our players, our coaches, our community, everybody involved with Blazer football.”
The Blazers put together another solid defensive performance, holding Prairie Heights (1-10) to just 40 yards of total offense.
Eastside had a balanced offensive attack, with 191 yards passing and 144 yards rushing.
Quarterback Laban Davis completed 11-of-15 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Wallace caught three passes for 92 yards and two scores. Wade Miller added five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Davis had 45 yards rushing. Briar Munsey had 39 and Matt Firestine added 38.
Prairie Heights employed junior lineman Hunter Allen in the backfield the entire game. He ran for 28 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Luke Severe completed 4-of-9 passes for 19 yards.
Eastside scored on all five first-half possessions and added another touchdown on special teams.
Prairie Heights gained its only first down of the night on its opening possession, but that ended up in a punt.
Firestine started the scoring when he bulled in from the 1 with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first.
After a three-and-out by the Panthers, the Blazers struck again before the quarter ended, on a 65-yard Davis-to-Wallace pass. Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Eastside with 1:19 left.
Prairie Heights lined up to punt early in the second quarter. Fielding it at his own 45, Eastside’s Lane Burns got several nice blocks to take it the distance 20 seconds into the period.
The Blazer defense produced another three-and-out, and the offense went to work. Davis completed three passes on the drive, with Wallace scoring on a 12-yard completion. Baker’s kick made it 28-0 with 7:18 left until halftime.
Baker’s squib kick hit a Panther player, and the Blazers recovered the loose ball at the 27.
Eastside was flagged for holding on the first play, and the Panthers’ Lincoln Booth sacked Davis for a big loss on the next.
The Blazers persevered, however. Davis completed passes to Dylan Bredemeyer and Wade Miller, then ran for 10 yards on fourth down to move the chains. Two plays later, Firestine scored from the 5 for a 35-0 lead.
Eastside’s final score came after a partially blocked punt set up the hosts near midfield with 2:32 left in the half.
Firestine and Davis had nice gains. Davis then hit Bredemeyer for 13 yards to the 20. A Davis-to-Miller TD pass came on the next play, and the hosts went to the locker room with a 42-0 lead.
The entire second half was played under a running clock.
Eastside’s reserves gained three first downs on their only possession of the third, reaching the Panther 8 before giving up the ball on downs.
The teams combined for just five penalties totaling 50 yards.
