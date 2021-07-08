AUBURN — Blake Miller was only part of Lakewood Park Christian’s track and field squad for one year.
That was still long enough to convince him that he truly enjoyed the sport, and that we wanted to continue in college.
Miller committed Wednesday to compete in track and field at Huntington University. He plans to major in business or finance.
“It surprised me at first,” Miller said. “As I continued with the track season I really enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to it and having a lot of fun.”
Miller was a three-sport standout at Lakewood Park. He played on the Panthers’ back-to-back soccer sectional champions and also played basketball. He was a KPC Media Group All-Area pick in soccer last fall.
Athletic director Bobby Childs said he spoke with Miller’s mother, Sarah, at the start of the school year. Childs felt Blake Miller would have college options in both soccer and track.
“That’s the beauty of who you are,” Childs told Miller at the signing. “Whatever you do, you’re going to work at it with everything you have. We’re excited for you.”
Daron White was his coach in both soccer and track.
“He was definitely a joy to coach. It was a lot of fun,” White said. “He’s a hard worker. I’m glad he ran track this year. I’m sorry we missed last year (with the season canceled due to COVID).
“He has a high ceiling and I’m anxious to see what he can do in college. He’s going to a great program.”
Miller said he tried several events in his first track season, but eventually settled on the 400 and the high jump. He was sixth in the sectional in the high jump and 14th in the 400.
His plan for his time at Huntington is to keep improving.
“Find those that are out there trying to work hard and do their best, and who are good at what they do, and try to work with them and get better,” Miller said.
Huntington coach Joel Childs recruits many athletes at schools similar to Lakewood Park.
“Our bread and butter is schools like this, 1A, faith-based,” Joel Childs said. “More often than not the athletes we get from programs like this, the coaches do a great job laying the foundation. We get to build off that foundation.
“We’re really excited with what Blake brings because of the foundation here. He fits really well within the atmosphere of our program.”
