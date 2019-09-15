LAGRANGE — The host Lakers finished with three golfers in the top 15 and won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament for the first time at Heron Creek Golf Club on Saturday.
Lakeland finished with a team score of 369, besting Angola by 10 strokes at 379, followed by Fairfield at 385. Prairie Heights came in fourth place (394), ahead of Fremont’s 395, with Churubusco at 409, Garrett 433, Westview 445 and West Noble at 469.
The individual conference champion was Falcon Jalee Nunemaker with 76. Lakeland’s Madison Keil finished right behind her, shooting a 77.
“I felt really good. I really just had to trust that all of the practice I’ve done was enough to let me perform well,” Keil said of her All-NECC performance.
For a girls golf program that’s only in its third year of existence, Lakeland has come a long way in a short amount of time. The Lakers finished third at the NECC Tournament last year and were runners-up at the East Noble Sectional. But now they have some hardware to show for their progress.
“It’s everything,” Lakeland coach Cassidy Roush said. “I’m just so excited. It just shows that they put a lot of hard work into it.”
Sadie Edsall scored a 93, and Tatum Retterbush finished with a 95. Lakeland’s other top shooters were Kylee Watkins at 104 and Brooke Retterbush with 115. Edsall made the All-NECC team and Tatum Retterbush and Watkins were honorable mentions.
Coach Roush said she saw “more confidence” in her team on the course on Saturday. It showed from a team that has been improving their scores over the course of the season.
“I’m so proud of my teammates. They’ve improved so much. In the beginning of the season, we were shooting in the four hundreds,” Keil said. “They’ve improved so much. We brought our team score down by like 50 strokes. It’s crazy.”
Keil’s guess was close, but shorted her team a few strokes. In the first invite of the season at Goshen, the Lakers shot a 442. That’s a difference of 73 strokes, granted it is on a different course. But the improvement is still there.
Angola scored 379 as a team and its top two golfers finished in the 80s and made the All-NECC team. Teryn Stanley scored an 84 for third place, and Maddie Herman finished the round with 86.
Fremont was led by its No. 2 golfer Katie Baker with an 86 to make the All-NECC team. The Eagles’ No. 3 Kendaee Porath also earned All-NECC honors after she shot an 88.
Hannah Godfrey led West Noble with an 88, earning All-NECC honors.
Churubusco’s top finisher on Saturday was its No. 2 golfer Makenzi Tonkel with 93. Prairie Heights was led by Amelia Johnston’s 90. Both earned All-NECC recognition.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper hit 91 and Abby Weaver carded at 93. They both made the All-NECC team. Westview’s Chelsea Weaver was an honorable mention and led the Warriors with a 94.
