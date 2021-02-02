GARRETT — Host Garrett wasted little time taking control of Tuesday’s Class 3A sectional game.
The Railroaders raced to a 13-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 62-28 win over the Leo Lions.
Garrett (19-2), ranked third in the final Class 3A polls, will play Woodlan (8-12), which drew a bye, in the first game Friday.
Sophomore Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders with 21 points. Junior Nataley Armstrong added 15 and classmate Taylor Gerke finished with 10. Junior Morgan Ostrowski had nine points.
Leo, which finished 4-17, was led by Leah May’s eight points. The Lions were just 8-of-20 at the free throw line.
Garrett used its speed to turn Leo misses into quick baskets at the other end. The Lions didn’t register their first point until the halfway mark of the first quarter.
Kelham got the Big Train rolling early, drilling a three just 16 seconds after the opening tip. Armstrong scored two conventional three-point plays before Kelham did the same after a Leo miss with 4 minutes, 55 seconds gone in the first.
Garrett’s Gerke added a free throw before Leo got on the board with Haylee Schott’s putback at the four-minute mark.
The Railroaders led 21-7 after eight minutes.
Kelham went coast-to-coast after rebounding a Leo miss early in the second, and Gerke added a rebound score for a 28-7 lead with 6:15 left in the half.
Neither team would score until Schott’s rebound bucket with 3:14 left. Gabrielle Adams added a jumper in the key before Garrett got back-to-back scores from Armstrong and Morgan Ostrowski.
In the final seconds of the half, Armstrong drove the lane and dumped it off to Faith Owen, who nailed an open three from the key for a 35-11 lead at the break.
Garrett’s lead grew to 47-21 after three quarters.
