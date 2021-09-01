Girls Prep Soccer Chargers tie with Bethany
GOSHEN — West Noble and Bethany Christian played to a 3-3 tie Tuesday at Goshen College.
Sherlyn Torres had two goals for the Chargers. Neyda Macias had a goal. Jaki Macias and Mily Murillo each had an assist. JaLynn Baker made 10 saves in goal.
Boys Prep Tennis Heights falls to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights lost to Bethany Christian 3-2 on Tuesday.
Maverick Deveau won his junior varsity singles match 8-7, 10-8 in the tiebreaker of the pro set.
Bethany Christian 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Cameron Heinisch 6-2, 7-5. 2. Noah Schrock (BC) def. Breyton Ambler 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Ethan Pairitz 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Shenk-Dyck (BC) def. Lounsbury-H. Culler 6-1, 6-0. 2. Leininger-Erickson (BC) def. M. Levitz-Krapfl 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Volleyball LPC defeats Marines
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeated Hamilton 25-4, 25-13, 25-15 on Tuesday. Maddi Dager and Raymie Howard each had two kills and an ace for the Marines.
Hamilton will play in the Garrett Invitational on Saturday.
Fremont-CN makeup announced
ALBION — Fremont and Central Noble will make up their matches on Oct. 4. The junior varsity match will start at 6 p.m., and the varsity contest will follow.
Middle School Football Cougars, Chargers split games
ALBION — Central Noble and West Noble each won a game on Tuesday. The Cougars won the seventh grade game 20-0, and the Chargers won the eighth grade contest 35-13.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott had two touchdowns and snagged an interception for the Cougars in their season opener. Jerrick Deter had a TD, and Braden Lortie had an interception.
In the eighth grade game, CN quarterback Trey Shisler threw touchdown passes to Scott and Connor Fish.
Both Cougar teams will play Fairfield this coming Tuesday.
DMS teams defeat Harding
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams were winners over Harding Tuesday.
The Barons took the seventh-grade game 14-6. Alex Phillilps ran for both DeKalb touchdowns, and Mathias Koehli kicked an extra point, worth two points in middle school play. Colston Newbauer had an interception.
DeKalb’s eighth-graders won 36-0 as Brady Culler and Xavier Bell both ran for two touchdowns. Myles Dobson also scored a TD. Brodi Wilson kicked three extra points. Jaxen Brand had two forced fumbles and two recoveries on defense.
Middle Schools Mixed results for CN teams
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Hamilton 25-23, 23-16 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday in Brushy Prairie, Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble 4-0 in co-ed soccer. It was the Cougars’ first match of the season.
