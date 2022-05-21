ANGOLA — It has been 18 years in the making for Trine softball's coach Don Danklefsen to get his Thunder to Salem, Virginia.
Since he took over as head coach of the Thunder in 2004, the NCAA Division III National Championship Finals have been held in Salem seven times.
Three seasons ago, the Thunder made the National Semifinals held in Tyler, Texas.
Last season, Trine missed on the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament (held in Salem) entirely, failing to secure an at-large bid.
This season, however, the Thunder put past failures to bed once and for all, punching their ticket to the East Coast on Saturday by defeating Case Western Reserve 6-2 in another hard-fought game to a team they had beaten just 1-0 the day before.
"Every year it's been held in Salem," Danklefsen said, "We always found a way not to get there. So it's just a great feeling to know we're finally getting to go to this place that has always avoided us and to finally punch that ticket there."
Runs and hits were few and far between in the first three innings, with the Thunder and Spartans each just registering one hit and nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
Freshman second baseman Emma Beyer (2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) broke through in the fourth, however, hitting a solo home run (Her fifth of the season) to left center field to score the game's first run.
"When I came up to my second at-bat, we kind of made a new game plan just to slide up in the box when she was throwing that rise ball," Beyer said. "And I expected an inside pitch like the previous at-bat and I got that pitch high and in which is my favorite pitch."
The Spartans answered the next time they stepped up to the plate, when a single by Bella Russo scored teammate Stevie Rieger from third to tie the game at one apiece.
Mistakes came to bite Case Western Reserve in the fifth, as the inning began with a walk to Ellie Trine, before Taylor Murdock (2 bases on balls) and Amanda Prather reached base on a fielding error and hit by pitch respectively to load the bases.
After a walk to Scarlett Elliott allowed Trine to score in the next at-bat, Beyer followed up with a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score Murdock to give the Thunder a 3-1 lead.
Freshman catcher Ainsley Phillips added one more run to make it 4-1 Trine in the sixth, homering to nearly the same spot as Beyer for her third of the year.
Case Western Reserve (30-12 overall) got one run back in the bottom half of the inning when a single by KaiLi Gross followed by a Thunder throwing error during the play scored Kela Jagoda from second.
But the Thunder weren't done yet, scoring two straight in the seventh when a single by Beyer scored pinch runner Emersyn Haney and a triple by Riley brought Beyer in to score and silence any further doubt as to the final result.
"I'm very proud of this team," Danklefsen said. "We started the season off 0-7 with a very tough schedule and a lot of people were kind of doubting us. Our girls never lost faith in who we are and what we could do. We're not finished yet but I'm just very proud of the effort and the heart they showed today and always looking confident."
Three of Trine's four pitchers, Anna Koeppl, Lauren Clausen and Adrienne Rosey saw action in the circle during Saturday's game.
Koeppl (9-3) started the day, recording two strikeouts and giving up one earned run on three hits in four innings.
Clausen then came in and pitched one and two-thirds innings, before Rosey entered as the closer for the final one and one-third to pick up her first save of the season.
"Speaking for the pitchers, I know a lot of us are in the gym a lot during the fall, working out and getting stronger," Rosey said. "Me and Lauren especially like to push each other really hard in the offseason."
"Anna has been working through some issues with her bicep this season but has really come through and show up every single day, while I love Elizabeth's (Koch) leadership," she continued. "No one has their spot given to them and everyone's competing every single day. That's what makes us a great team."
The Thunder (32-11) are one of eight teams remaining and is set to begin championship play on Thursday with their opponent yet to be determined.
