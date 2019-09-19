Boys Tennis Barons defeat Bellmont
DECATUR — DeKalb was a 4-1 winner over Bellmont in a Northeast 8 match Tuesday.
Both DeKalb’s doubles teams won, with Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski defeating Prestin Siefring and Maveric Shifferon 6-2, 6-1, and Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse winning over Trevor Walker and Gianni Smyrniotis 6-2, 6-0.
Carman Rieke won at two singles for the Barons, defeating Charlie Harris 6-0, 6-1, and Gavin Swift was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Mason Vrablic at three singles. Cole Shifferly defeated Landon Holwerda 6-1, 6-1 at one singles for Bellmont’s only point.
DeKalb took the JV match 4-2 with victories from the doubles teams of Owen Holwerda and Aidan Wissing, and Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter. Jack McComb and Krue Nagel won singles matches for the Barons.
Volleyball
Barons rally past Westview Warriors
WATERLOO — DeKalb rallied after dropping the first two games to defeat Westview Wednesday.
Scores were 18-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-10.
Hope Moring had 36 assists for the Barons to go with three kills and six digs. Paige Petting had 10 kills and 12 digs, and Autumn Straw had 11 kills, three aces and four digs.
Christina Yarian had seven kills, Olivia Fetter had six and Addison Freed had five. Paige Snider had four aces and seven digs.
DeKalb lost at Garrett on Wednesday. The Barons are 5-9. More details will be in Friday’s edition of The Star.
DMS eighth grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team defeated Harding 25-6, 25-9 Tuesday.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had 10 aces and four kills for the Barons. Kennlee Dick had four aces, three kills and five assists.
DeKalb 7th-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team defeated Harding Tuesday. Scores were 25-11, 25-11.
Bridget Timbrook had 12 aces for the Patriots (6-1) and Sophia Jackson had 10. Ashley Cox, Lauren Kirkpatrick and Sophie Pfister each had a kill.
DeKalb sixth grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team bounced back to defeat Prairie Heights after dropping the first game Tuesday. Scores were 21-25, 25-24, 15-7.
Belle Wimer had four aces, and Lillian VanGessel and Hailey Hughes both had three for the Barons. Hailey Glogas, Rialynn Hakey, Ava Pakorny and Korah Benson each had two.
Football
DMS teams split games
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams split their games with Columbia City Tuesday.
The DeKalb eighth grade won 40-16. Liam Gentis had three touchdowns, Cy Young caught two TD passes and Braiden Boyd caught one. Caden Pettis threw for more than 150 yards.
Columbia City won the seventh-grade game 21-13. Caden Hinkle scored both DeKalb touchdowns.
