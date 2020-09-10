Boys Tennis
DeKalb gets NE8 win
OSSIAN — DeKalb was a 4-1 winner over Norwell in a Northeast 8 dual match Tuesday.
The Barons (5-3 overall, 1-1 NE8) swept the three singles matches. Landon Holwerda won 6-1, 6-0 over Krew Bussel. Jack McComb took down Ethan Ottinger 7-5, 6-2, and Owen Holwerda won 6-1 6-0 over Kellen Zimmer.
Norwell’s only point came from the No. 1 doubles unit of Evan Zimmer and Augie Mann, which defeated Krue Nagel and Kaine Smith 6-2, 6-3. DeKalb’s Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel won 6-2, 6-4 over Kaden Graft and Brason Chaney 6-2, 6-4.
DeKalb won the JV match 3-2. Aidan Wissing won a singles match for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Josh Allen and Matt Beckmann, and Tyler DeWitt and Shiloh Higgins also won.
Knights fall to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble was defeated 4-1 by Huntington North in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Wednesday.
Nolan Ogle was the lone Knight to win his match against the Vikings. He won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Huntington North 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Carson Kitchen (HN) def. Vittorio Bona (EN) 6-3, 6-3. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Jacob Daugherty (HN) 6-1, 6-1. 3. Chase Mickley (HN) def. Ryan Gienger (EN) 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Noah Zahn-Thomas Schweller (HN) def. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Matthew Weill-Reid Eckert (HN) def. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn (EN) 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Boys Soccer
Lakewood Park pitches shutout over Heritage
MONROEVILLE — The Panthers improved to 4-1 on the season after a 2-0 win over Heritage on Tuesday.
Zach Collins scored both goals for Lakewood Park. It was the second consecutive shutout for the Panthers.
The Panthers dropped to No. 2 in the state coaches poll for Class 1A behind Argos, the team that defeated them in last year’s semi-state at South Bend.
Blazers top Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Eastside’s soccer team was a 2-1 winner over host Lakeland at LaGrange Tuesday.
Jaiden Baker and Mason Fritch scored unassisted goals for the Blazers.
Barons lose on penalty kicks at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City won 1-0 on penalty kicks against DeKalb in a Northeast 8 match Tuesday.
Neither side scored in regulation play on overtime, and a goal by the Eagles’ seventh shooter made them the winner.
Girls Golf Fremont clinches tie for NECC season title
ANGOLA — Fremont clinched a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship by defeating Churubusco 194-245 Tuesday at Lake James.
Halle Taner was medalist with a 43 to lead Fremont (10-2, 7-0 NECC). FHS also had Katie Baker with 47 and 52s from Kenadee Porath and Janessa Ritter.
Knights edged by Braves, Chargers
DECATUR — East Noble was defeated 197-199 at Bellmont on Tuesday night.
The Knights’ Carly Turner was the individual medalist with a 43.
Kayla Desper and Jasmine Freeman both ended up with a 50, and Gracie Schoof carded a 56.
On Wednesday, the Knights fell to Carroll 175-191.
Turner led East Noble once again with a 45. Desper finished right behind her with 46.
Freeman scored a 49, and Schoof ended up with a 51.
Railroaders defeat Woodlan Tuesday
NEW HAVEN — Garrett outshot Woodlan 191-242 at Whispering Creek Tuesday. Adams Central did not field a full team for the match.
Sarah Cooper shot a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Railroaders and take medalist honors, and Abby Weaver had a 44. Other Garrett scores were Kaitlyn Bergman 54, Sophia Ruble 56 and Courtney Barse 62.
Sam Ringenberg led Woodlan with a 58 and Mary Jones shot a 48 for Adams Central.
On Friday, Garrett was second to Lakeland but defeated Westview in a three-way Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Heron Creek. The Lakers shot 161 to 201 for the Railroaders and 213 for the Warriors.
Madison Keil was the medalist with a 33 for the Lakers and Sadie Edsall shot a 39. Other Laker scores were Bailey Hartsough 43, and Kylee Watkins and Tatum Retterbush 46.
Cooper had a 42 and Weaver a 47 to lead Garrett. Bergman shot a 53, and Barse and Sophia Ruble each had 59s.
Hope Haarer was low for Westview with a 45. Other Warrior scores were Lillian Eash 54, Ava Brown 55, Hannah Klein 59 and Danika Yoder 60.
Heights tops Hornets
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Angola 202-233 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Cedar Lake.
Haylee Henderson was medalist with a 45 to lead the Panthers.
PH also had 48 from Amelia Johnston, 54 from Madison Kain, 55 from Renae Meek and 57 from Kennedy Myers.
The Hornets had 52 from Hannah Hagerty, 59s from Lucy Smith and Hannah Conley, and 63 from Katie Smith.
Girls Soccer
Westview downs Central Noble
EMMA — The Warriors picked up a Northeast Corner Conference win with a 5-0 victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.
Paige Schwartz led the Westview attack with two goals. Alexis Miller, Hope Bortner, Andrea Miller each added a goal. Alexis Miller also tallied an assist.
Paige Riegsecker finished with two assists, and Katie Engelage also scored an assist.
Hornets, LPC tie
AUBURN — Angola and Lakewood Park Christian played to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday.
The Hornets rallied to draw even, scoring two goals in the final four minutes.
Maddie Dailey had two goals for AHS. Chae Hutchins had a goal and an assist.
Hali Bontrager scored twice for the Panthers. Frannie Talarico added a goal.
Volleyball
Hornets win; Prairie Heights loses Tuesday
ANGOLA — Angola swept Westview 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The Hornets are 3-0 in the NECC.
In Brushy Prairie Tuesday, Prairie Heights lost to the Goshen Blue Blazers 25-12, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22. The Panthers are 7-5.
Cougars off for couple weeks due to COVID
ALBION — The Central Noble varsity volleyball team has postponed several matches over the next two weeks because a player came in contact with a person that tested positive for COVID-19.
The junior varsity and freshmen teams will continue to play.
Northeast Corner Conference matches against Angola, West Noble and Prairie Heights have been postponed.
The Cougars plan to return to the court on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Lakeland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.