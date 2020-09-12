GARRETT — The Lakeland girls golf team kick started what hopes to be a long postseason with its second consecutive Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title at Garrett Country Club on Saturday.
“This is great. It’s very exciting. I was hoping that this would happen and it did,” Lakeland coach Cassidy Roush said.
The Lakers played really well as a team and broke another program record, shooting a 342 and beating every other conference foe by 40 strokes.
“They played well. They executed most of everything we’ve been practicing this past week, just fine tuning some things. That helped tremendously,” Roush said.
Fremont finished in second place with a 383. Garrett ended up with the same score but their fifth golfer scored higher, putting it third place.
Prairie Heights had a solid day coming in fourth with 385, followed by Fairfield 392, West Noble at 428, Churubusco 429, Angola 430 and Westview 447.
Lakeland’s Madison Keil was the individual champion on Saturday. She finished with a 74, which was 13 strokes ahead of her teammate Bailey Hartsough in second place.
All five Laker girls were all-conference. Sadie Edsall tied for third with an 88, Kylee Watkins place 10th at 93 and Tatum Retterbush followed in 11th with 94.
Shooting a program best at the conference tournament gives coach Roush confirmation on what she’s thought all season, which is her team can go far.
“I don’t really see a ceiling. I’m planning on breaking some more records. Friday at Cobblestone, I’m expecting to go to regionals. I think they can totally do it as a team. That would be a great way for the seniors to go out,” Roush said. “They’ve worked hard for all these years and it’s starting to pay off.”
Fremont had two girls earn All-NECC honors. Katie Baker tied for third place with an 88, and Halle Taner tied for 12th.
“We had a tough front nine. Katie and Halle battled on the back nine. Halle just squeaked in at the 12th spot, and Katie she’s a fighter. She never gives up and it showed,” Fremont coach Erik Wirick said.
The Eagles were the one team, on their best day, that could’ve challenged Lakeland for the championship. However, coach Wirick knew it was an uphill battle even before his team teed off.
“(Lakeland) has been playing so well the last couple of weeks. They shot 161 last week. It’s not surprising they went so low. They won by 40 shots. That’s very convincing. That’s such a good team. I’m happy with second place. That’s what I wanted to get is second place,” Wirick said.
The Railroaders’ Sarah Cooper also tied for third with an 88 for all-conference recognition. Her teammate Abby Weaver also received an All-NECC patch after shooting a 92 for ninth.
Prairie Heights had two girls make the all-conference team, Renae Meek and Haylee Henderson. Meek finished in sixth with an 90, and Henderson carded a 91 for seventh.
Churubusco’s Molly Geiger found her way into the top 10 with a 92 for eighth place for All-NECC honors, and West Noble’s Kacee Click was the final area girls to make all-conference after scoring a 95 and tied for 12th.
Fairfield’s Trinity Ruiz tied for 12th and also made the All-NECC team.
The honorable mentions included Angola’s Hannah Hagerty and Katie Smith, Fairfield’s Ashlynn Yoder and Mallary Behles, Heights’ Amelia Johnston, Fremont’s Kenadee Porath, Garrett’s Sophia Ruble and West Noble’s Maddie Bottles.
