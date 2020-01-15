Wrestling
Barons finish seventh at New Haven Invite
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb took seventh out of 16 teams in the New Haven Invitational Saturday.
The Barons were missing two of their regular wrestlers in the meet.
DeKalb’s Blake Rowe won the championship at 182 pounds. Mason Chase took third at 106.
Kasey Bosell (113), Tyler Voigt (126), Rafe Worman (152) and Mitch Snyder (160) all went 4-1 for the day and finished fifth. Braxton Miller (120) and Curtis Martin (195) were both 2-2.
Gymnastics Barons runners-up at Homestead Invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb posted its best score of the year by two points and took second place in the Homestead Invitational Saturday.
The host Spartans were the champions with 106.05, and DeKalb scored 104.625 to edge third-place Carroll, which had 104.325.
DeKalb gymnasts posted three PRs in the all-around, with Sarah Boyd second at 35.775, Lauren Blythe fifth at 34.6 and Kristen Azzue sixth at 33.8.
Boyd was second in the vault with a 9.4 and in the bars with a personal-best 9.1. Azzue also had a PR in the bars.
Blythe was second in the beam at 9.1 and Azzue was fifth at 8.8. That pair, plus Allison Burton, had PRs in the event.
Blythe also took second in the floor with another PR of 9.4. Azzue was fifth with a 9.0.
Girls Basketball
Lakewood Park beat by Northrop Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Northrop 56-16 on Tuesday night.
Chloe Jolloff had 12 points for the Panthers (9-8). The Bruins are 10-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.