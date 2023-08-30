Prep Volleyball Hornets win NECC opener
ANGOLA — Angola opened Northeast Corner Conference play with a victory over Fairfield Tuesday, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7. The Hornets are 6-0 overall.
Maya Harris had 15 kills and Anna McClure had 13 digs to lead the Hornets. Mya Ball and Ava Harris each had 16 assists. Morgan Gaerte had eight kills and seven aces. Ball also had five aces.
Setter Foulk reaches milestone in Eagle win at Central Noble
ALBION — Junior Claire Foulk picked up the 1,000th assist in her prep career in helping Fremont defeat Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26.
Kyleigh Egolf had 25 digs and three aces for the Cougars. Bella Worman had 12 assists and three blocks. Lydia Replogle added six kills and three blocks.
Missy McCoy had 11 assists and Ella Zolman added six kills for CN.
Railroaders sweep Lakers
GARRETT — Garrett swept Lakeland 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tuesday.
Kyana Martinez had 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces for the Railroaders. Rebecca Yarian had 27 assists, eight digs and four aces. Kelsey Bergman and Delaeni Hixson each had eight kills. Rilyn Flotow had two block assists.
Christine Gilmore had 10 digs and Adelyn Dininny had seven digs for the Lakers. Kaitlyn Keck had five kills, four digs and a block.
Chargers beat by Northridge
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Northridge Tuesday 25-12, 25-10, 25-14.
Darcy Ritchie had 16 digs and Alexia Mast had eight assists for the Chargers. Jada Nelson had 14 digs and two aces. Reagna Eash had five kills and an ace.
The Raiders won the junior varsity match 25-13, 25-14. Marley Mast had eight assists and Madi Sitts and Miah Hilbish had seven digs each for West Noble. Sitts also had three kills and Hilbish also had three assists.
Northridge won the C-team match 25-23, 25-12.
Barons, Warriors win
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Prairie Heights in five sets in a non-conference match Tuesday night.
In other area action Tuesday, Westview won at home over Bethany Christian 25-22, 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, and Churubusco lost at home to Columbia City 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Girls Prep Golf Fremont defeats PH, clinches tie for NECC regular season title
FORT WAYNE — Fremont shot 174 at McMillen Park Tuesday to defeat Heritage and Prairie Heights.
The Patriots had 197 and the Panthers had 238. The win over Heights made the Eagles clinch a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship.
Presley Scott was medalist with 40 to lead Fremont (12-1, 9-0 NECC).
The Eagles also had Khloe Glendening with 41, Emery Laughlin with 46, Lily Coler with 47 and Kate Gannon with 54.
Sophia Rowlison led the Panthers with 52. Oriyanna Grossman shot 59 and Leah Cummins and Lilyana Johnson had 64s.
EN drops close NE8 match
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Columbia City 222-228 in a Northeast 8 Conference match at Noble Hawk on Tuesday.
Lily Oburn was medalist with 43 to lead the Knights. Addison Eash shot s personal best 54 for EN.
Hornets second to Falcons
MIDDLEBURY — Angola was second to Fairfield, 191-221 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Meadow Valley. Westview did not have enough girls to post a team score.
Brooke Shelburne led the Hornets with 47.
Angola also had River Spreuer with 55, Taylor Shelburne with 58, Sara Smith and Layla Hagerty with 61s and Nadia Cline with 62.
Garrett bests Eagles
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Churubusco 211-216 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Garrett Country Club.
Medalist Emmah Moody shot 46 to lead the Railroaders.
Garrett also had 53s from Sydney Suelzer and Abbi Werling, 59 from Brenna Orth, 64 from Tori Hug and 68 from Christy Kirby.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons shut out Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated East Noble 2-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Reena Kruse and Sam Slavin scored for the Barons. Kruse scored on a penalty kick. Kazmynn Stokes assisted on Slavin’s goal.
Warriors blank Argos
ARGOS — Westview defeated Argos 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Karly Miller had three goals to lead the Warriors. Jalayna Whetstone also scored. Morgan Riegsecker, Olivia Bontrager and Kelsie Ward had an assist apiece.
Hope Bortner and Breann Cory each played a half in goal for Westview to share the shutout. Bortner made three saves and Cory made five saves.
Lakers win over LPC
AUBURN — Cameron Alleshouse had both goals to lead Lakeland to a 2-1 victory over Lakewood Park on Tuesday.
Bree Vander Meulen had an assist for the Lakers. Lilia West scored for the Panthers.
Prep Boys Soccer DeKalb edges East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb took a 2-1 Northeast 8 Conference victory from East Noble Tuesday.
Imanol Hernandez and Carter Neumann had goals for DeKalb. Hernandez and Elliot Neal had assists.
Chargers rally past Lions
LIGONIER — West Noble scored twice in the last five minutes to defeat Bremen 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Lions scored their lone goal early in the first half.
Victor Rodriguez tied the match for the Chargers by making a shot from 20 yards out late in the second half. Eddy Macias scored the game-winning goal for the home team with around a minute left in regulation time.
Warriors defeated Garrett
EMMA — Westview defeated Garrett 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Braydon Kennedy made 11 saves in goal for the Railroaders.
In other area action Tuesday, Lakewood Park’s varsity and junior varsity teams both lost to the Fort Wayne Fusion 1-0 at Kreager Park.
Lakers lost to NorthWood
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to NorthWood 8-0 on Tuesday.
Carlos Alvarez had two goals and an assist to lead the Panthers. Grant Miller added two assists.
Prep Boys Tennis Chargers, Cougars prevail
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Lakeland 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
The Chargers won the deciding match at No. 2 singles with Isaac Mast coming back from losing the first set to beat Xai Leu 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
West Noble also had straight-set wins from Nolan Kelly and No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Konner Duesler and Erik Mendoza.
In other action Tuesday, Central Noble played its first matches of the season on its renovated courts and defeated NECC rival Churubusco 5-0. The Cougars are 4-2 overall.
West Noble 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Treston Sunken (LL) def. Miguel Mayorga 7-5, 6-2. 2. Isaac Mast (WN) def. Xai Leu 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). 3. Nolan Kelly (WN) def. Ethan Rasbaugh 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Konner Duesler-Erik Mendoza (WN) def. Tennason Riedel-William Hofer 6-0, 6-0. 2. Isaiah Howard-Kaleb Weimer (LL) def. Andrew Deel-Blake Whitton 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Prep Cross Country LPC’s Ritenour wins boys’ race
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park Christian’s Zander Ritenour won the boys’ race Tuesday in a meet with Blackhawk Christian at Woodlan.
Both Panther teams combined to set 10 new personal records.
LPC boy Jackson VandeVelde was second in a program record time. Caleb VandeVelde was sixth, followed by teammate Kellen Warner in seventh.
In the girls’ race, Sophia Haslett finished third to lead Lakewood Park in a school record time. Katie Dowd placed ninth.
College Golf Trine’s Dubec ties for first in home Kick-Off Classic
ANGOLA — Trine University junior Grace Dubec was part of a three-way tie for first place in the Thunder women’s Kick-Off Classic Tuesday at Zollner Golf Course.
Dubec, Alma’s Morgan Yates and Grace’s Grace May all shot 4-over par 76s. Dubec led the Thunder to a third-place team finish at 344.
Grace won with 325, and Indiana University-East was second with 328. Alma was fourth with 349. Rio Grande (Ohio) and Siena Heights (Mich.) tied for fifth with 362.
West Noble graduate Hannah Godfrey tied for ninth with 83 to help the Lancers win. Four Grace golfers finished in the top nine.
Sophomore Callie Ruff and freshman Mae Norman both shot 87 for Trine. Bailey Bravata shot 94 and sophomore Sophie Argyle had 95.
Trine’s “B” team finished 11th with 375. Brayton Huffman and Grace Thiele led that team with 92s. The Thunder also had Payton Ault with 95, Ava Dobbins with 101 and Chelsea Ziesmer with 105.
West Noble graduate Mackensy Mabie had 102 for Indiana Tech.
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb eighth-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team defeated Fremont 25-6, 25-13 Tuesday.
Kyla Kjendalen served eight points, five of them on aces for the Barons. Addy Brand had four service points with an ace and Sylvia Neals served four points and had two aces, a kill, a block and an assist.
Avalynn Schache also served four points with an ace, a kill, a dig and an assist. Violet Scott, Tiegan Jordan and Mac Rice had four service points each.
Brooke Culler, Allie Freudenberger and Evie Weber all had two service points.
The teams played a third game with DeKalb winning 15-1. Weber had 14 service points and 10 aces.
DMS sixth-grade teams split
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade teams split two matches against Fremont Tuesday.
The Baron A-team won 25-6, 25-18. CeCe Dunn had 13 aces and Aaliyah Takayama had six.
DeKalb’s B-team lost to Fremont 25-22, 25-16. McKenna Hughes had five aces for the Barons and Eva McHenry had four.
