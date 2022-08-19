GARRETT — Having reached the Class 1A state title game and lost last year, Adams Central has its sights set on getting back to Lucas Oil Stadium and finishing the job this year.
Whether or not they make it is yet to be seen, but the Flying Jets seemed more than ready to begin the journey at Garrett Friday night.
Adams Central scored on its first four possessions and added scores on a blocked punt and two interceptions on the way to a season-opening 56-6 victory over the Railroaders.
The Flying Jets led 49-0 at halftime and the second half was played with a running clock under the IHSAA mercy rule.
Third-year starting quarterback Ryan Black had 112 yards rushing with touchdown runs of 44 and 33 yards.
He also intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown in the final seconds of the half.
Another returning senior, Gavin Cook, blocked two punts, the first of which bounced straight up into his arms with a clear path to the end zone. He also had 36-yard scoring dash late in the first quarter.
Adams Central amassed 296 yards on the ground for the night.
Garrett found little success on the ground, but moved the ball by mixing in some short passes on two drives in the second quarter.
Aaden Lytle hit Levi Chaney for 19 yards to the Adams Central 48, but a holding call on the next play put the Railroaders behind the sticks and the drive fizzled.
Garrett moved to its 41 on its next time with the ball, but a jarring hit knocked the ball out of the hands of a Garrett receiver and into the arms of Adams Central’s Cam Smith, who returned it to the Garrett 24.
Kyle Smith bailed the Railroaders out with an interception, but on the next series, a long pass was picked off by Jack Hamilton, who raced 65 yards down the right sideline for a Flying Jets touchdown.
After that, Garrett used Chase Egly and Calder Hefty at quarterback.
Hefty engineered an 89-yard, 12-play scoring drive in the third quarter against Adams Central backups. Xavier Nusbaum scored from the 2.
Adams Central’s reserves then drove to Garrett’s 14, but Hamilton took a knee four times, using as much of the play clock as possible on each down, and running the game clock down inside one minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.