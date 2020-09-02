WATERLOO — This time, DeKalb grabbed the lead and refused to let go.
One night after a win became a loss in the last four minutes, the Barons scored late in the first half and early in the second, and withstood a strong second-half surge by East Noble to claim a 2-0 Northeast 8 Conference boys soccer win Tuesday.
Every one of the Barons had a part in avoiding a repeat of Monday’s disappointing result against Blackhawk Christian, coach Jarrod Bennett said.
“Bottom to top, the boys stepped up,” Bennett said. “They knew their roles, they played their roles, they played them hard. They set the tone of the game.”
The Barons took the lead when Nate Fillenwarth sent through ball to Pierceton Mansfield, who finished the play with a goal, putting DeKalb up 1-0 with 7:04 left in the half.
It was a familiar position for the Knights, coach Ethan Hood said.
“It was a pretty rough start,” Hood said. “Every game this season, we’ve started off down one goal and have had to work our way back up from a hole we’ve dug ourselves into.
“At halftime, we talked about what we needed to do and came out stronger in the second half. It seemed like we almost tripled (the shot count) in the second half. Better build-ups, better chances, just couldn’t put one in.”
DeKalb (3-2 overall, 2-0 NE8) made its job easier at the 30:36 mark of the second half. East Noble keeper Eddie Castro made a diving save after a long Baron run, but the ball bounced free, and Korbin Gillian pounced on the rebound to make it 2-0.
“We’ve been in that position and dropped them,” Bennett said. “When we’re faced with that adversity, we have choices, and we have to make sure we make the right ones and put ourselves in the right positions.”
East Noble (3-2-1, 1-1) kept the pressure on throughout the second half, and began putting more shots toward the goal with time running down.
Baron keeper Blake Gilpin was equal to the task, and stopped the toughest of the East Noble opportunities, a low blast by Cristian Sanchez.
“DeKalb had a good through ball and they finished it, and that pretty much finished us off,” Hood said.
“I was happy with the boys not quitting until the very end. After that goal they still bounced back and kept going, it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to tonight.”
Bennett was happy with everyone on his club that helped the Barons get the result they wanted.
“I can’t be more happy about everybody’s efforts, from Blake Gilpin in the goal posting a conference shutout with nine saves, to our defense stopping a team that had beaten a lot of good opponents,” Bennett said. “Center mids were controlling the center of the pitch and our forwards up top were getting dangerous from the wing, and our center forward just holding and be able to be a link.
“Even all the guys that didn’t set foot on the field, they were into it and they felt it. You can’t ask anything more.”
The JV teams played one half. The Barons won 1-0 on a goal by Carter Neumann.
