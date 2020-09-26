HUNTINGTON — The Westview boys cross country team finished in fifth place in the AAA division race at the New Haven Classic on Saturday.
The Warriors finished with 191 points, behind Concordia, Goshen, Penn and Homestead. They were led by Spencer Carpenter, who came in third place with a time of 15:37, followed by his brother Remington in fourth at 16:01. Anthony Sanchez came in 39th.
The DeKalb boys finished in 13th as a team, and East Noble finished the race in 18th. The Barons were led by Braden McIntrie, who finished in 57th in a time of 17:37. Wesley Potts led the Knights in 17:21 for 43rd.
The DeKalb girls placed ninth in the AAA division race, and the East Noble girls followed in 10th.
The Barons’ Lydia Bennett was the top area finisher in the race with a run of 19:35 in 11th place. Riley Winebrenner crossed the finish shortly there after in 19:47 for 15th, and Abby DeTray finished in 39th at 20:49.7.
The Knights’ Rachel Becker bested DeTray in 38th place at 20:49, and her East Noble teammate Mariah Maley finished in 47th in 21:02.
Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley race solo in the AAA division race and finished in 24th in a time of 20:17. The rest of the Hornets ran in the AA race and finished in 14th. Riley Pepple was the best runner for Angola in that race with a 45th place finish.
The West Noble girls finished in fourth as a team in the AA division race with 146 points. Ruby Clark led the Chargers with a time of 21:02 for 18th place. Megan Wallen placed 25th in 21:26, and Thalia Parson and Erin Shoemaker finished in 31st and 32nd, respectively.
Garrett finished in ninth in the girls AA division race, Westview came in 13th and Lakeland placed 20th.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders individually in 15th place at 20:56. Her teammate Madilyn Malcolm finished in 34th. The Warriors’ top runner was Deann Fry in 11th at 20:46. Eve Niccum place 47th for Westview. Keylee Fleeman was the Lakers’ best finisher in 71st.
In the boys AA division race, Angola’s Izaiah Steury won by 43 seconds, ahead of West Noble’s Grant Flora. Steury finished in 15:55, and Flora crossed in 16:38.
Angola finished in third as a team, Garrett placed fifth and West Noble came in sixth. Lakeland ended up in 11th as a group.
Tanner McMain led the Railroaders in sixth place at a time of 17:10. The Chargers’ Isaac Flora came in 13th at 17:24, and Sam Yarnell and Alex Burney finished in 18th and 20th, respectively, for the Hornets.
The Lakers were led by Ezekiel Wachtman in 26th in a time of 17:55.
The Churubusco boys finished in fifth in the A division race. Lakewood Park placed 12th, followed by Prairie Heights 14th and Fremont in 21st.
Churubusco’s Eli Lantz led the area in seventh place at a pace of 17:20. His teammate Levi Skinner came across in 13th in 17:45. Eastside’s Konner Lower finished in ninth place at 17:31, and Lakewood’s Cobin Moriarity finished in 17:49 for 14th.
Fremont was led by Carson McLatcher, who placed in 22th in a time of 18:09, and Prairie Heights’ Kawliga Glasgo finished in 29th at 18:20. Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd finished in 64th, and Hamilton’s Kenney Scheik placed 115th.
In the girls A division race, Fremont was the top local team in seventh. Prairie Heights finished in ninth and Central Noble came in 14th.
The Cougars had the top area finisher in the race with Michaela Rinehold placing 17th in 21:56. Fremont’s top runner was Natalie Gochenour in 20th at 22:11, and the Panthers’ best placer was Allison Steele in 27th in a time of 22:28. Churubusco’s Allie Basinger followed Steele in 28th at 22:33.
Chloe Buss of Eastside finished in 23:16 for 39th place, Lakewood Park’s Samantha Hartz placed 44th in 23:35 and Hamilton’s Jasmine Scheik followed in 45th at 23:39.
