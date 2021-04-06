KENDALLVILLE — Both East Noble track teams were victorious over Eastside on Tuesday night.
The Knight girls won 114-17, and the boys earned a 72-57 victory.
The East Noble girls took first in every event except one. Eastside’s Molly Holman finished first in the shot put with a throw of 29-feet, 5-inches.
Hope Fleck won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.55, outlasting her teammate Aleigha Hudson by .19 seconds.
Emma Forker took the 200 in 27.64, Erin Weng finished in 1:06.04 to finish first in the 400 and Anna Becker took the top spot in the 800 at 2:41.63.
Lydia Keihn won the 1,600 run by almost nine seconds. Dakota Rodgers completed the 3,200 in 13:15.23 for first place.
Danyelle Jordan crossed the finish in 18.42 win the 100 hurdles, and Mariah Maley won the 300 hurdles in 51.92.
The East Noble girls took all three relays.
Morgan Walz reached the highest mark in the high jump at 4-10 for first. Hailey Holbrook hit eight feet in the pole vault for the top spot, and Sage Lawrence threw the discus 88-8 for the Knights to come in first place.
On the boys side, the Knights’ Lucas Freeze won the 100 and 200 with times of 11.92 and 24.76, respectively.
Eastside’s Nic Blair won the 400 with a time 52.05, and his teammate Konner Lower won 1,600 and 3,200 races. Lower won the first in a time of 4:40.56, then completed the next one in 10:31.31.
East Noble’s Welsey Potts finished first in the 800 at 2:08.22. He also won the high jump event at 5-6. Ashton Fuller won both hurdle events for the Knights.
All three relays went to East Noble.
The Blazers’ Cody Collins reached eight feet to win the pole vault, and Freeze won the long jump at 17-11.
Dane Sebert won the shot put at 42-11 and the discus with 104-8 for Eastside.
East Noble girls 114, Eastside 17
100 — 1. Fleck (EN) 13.55, 2. Hudson (EN) 13.74, 3. Hoffelder (ES) 14.03.
200 — 1. Forker (EN) 27.64, 2. Fleck (EN) 28.19, 3. Hoffelder (ES) 28.43.
400 — 1. Weng (EN) 1:06.04, 2. Crow (EN) 1:09.65, 3. Honaker (EN) 1:13.55.
800 — 1. Becker, A. (EN) 2:41.63, 2. Keihn (EN) 2:43.99, 3. Carpenter (EN) 2:45.14.
1,600 — 1. Keihn (EN) 6:00.52, 2. Rodgers (EN) 6:09.48, 3. Becker, R. (EN) 6:09.55.
3,200 — 1. Rodgers (EN) 13:15.23, 2. Becker, R. (EN) 13:36.11.
100 hurdles — 1. Jordan (EN) 18.42, 2. Walz (EN) 18.81, 3. Geiger (ES) 19.58.
300 hurdles — 1. Maley (EN) 51.92, 2. Geiger (ES) 53.10, 3. Jordan (EN) 56.00.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 52.46, 2. Eastside 58.12.
4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 4:30.06, 2. Eastside 5:01.72.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 10:39.27.
High jump — 1. Walz (EN) 4-10, 2. Geiger (ES) 4-8, 3. Hudson (EN) j4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Holbrook (EN) 8-0, 2. Beiswenger (EN) 7-6, 3. Pfefferkorn (ES) 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 16-3.5, 2. Walz (EN) 15-9.5, 3. Crow (EN) 15-2.
Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 29-5, 2. West (EN) 28-1, 3. Snyder (ES) 27-3.
Discus — 1. Lawrence (EN) 88-8, 2. West (EN) 80-4, 3. Snyder (ES) 68-2.
East Noble boys 72, Eastside 57
100 — 1. Freeze (EN) 11.92, 2. Parr (ES) 12.21, 3. Davis (ES) 12.57.
200 — 1. Freeze (EN) 24.76, 2. Parr (ES) 24.88, 3. Chrisitian (EN) 25.92.
400 — 1. Blair (ES) 52.05, 2. Fuller, K. (EN) 55.08, 3. Savoie (EN) 57.07.
800 — 1. Potts (EN) 2:08.22, 2. Blair (ES) 2:15.91, 3. Corbin (EN) 2:18.92.
1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 4:40.56, 2. Corbin (EN) 5:08.85, 3. Torres (EN) 5:09.
3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 1:31.31., 2. Sillaway (EN) 10:36.98, 3. Greutman (ES) 12:57.99.
110 hurdles — 1. Fuller, A. (EN) 19.54, 2. Diaz (ES) 22.08.
300 hurdles — 1. Fuller, A. (EN) 47.68, 2. Diaz (ES) 52.80, Maggart (EN) 1:06.74.
4x100 relay — 1. East Noble 47.53, 2. Eastside 48.61.
4x400 relay — 1. East Noble 3:40.97, 2. Eastside 3:45.74.
4x800 relay — 1. East Noble 9:44.12, 2. Eastside 10:32.31.
High jump — 1. Potts (EN) 5-6, 2. Ward (EN) 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Collins (ES) 8-0, 2. Seiler (ES) 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Freeze (EN) 17-11, 2. Ernsberger (EN) 16-0, 3. Davis (ES) 14-5.25.
Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 42-11, 2. Seiler (ES) 37-1, 3. Leighty (EN) 35-3.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 104-8, 2. Seiler (ES) 101-7, 3. Richards (EN) 93-6.
