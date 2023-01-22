Prep Boys Basketball Knights lose heartbreaker to Leo
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 65-64 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Saturday night at the Big Blue Pit.
Freshman Nolan Hiteshew hit two free throws with four seconds left to put the Lions ahead 65-64. After a Knight time out, East Noble got the ball in bounds, but lost the ball before midcourt and did not get a last-chance shot off.
Owen Ritchie hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to put the Knights up 64-63. Ritchie ended up with 24 points.
Trey Hiteshew led Leo with 23 points.
In other action Saturday, Eastside lost at Heritage 51-39 and Hamilton lost on its homecoming to Bethany Christian 69-39. Also, Angola won at Churubusco 73-36 on Friday.
Warriors top Garrett, Fairfield
EMMA — Westview won a pair of Northeast Corner Conference games over the weekend, 50-47 over Fairfield on Friday and 67-44 over Garrett on Saturday night.
On Friday, Owen Brill had three three-pointers in his 13 points to lead the Warriors. Brady Yoder added 12 points and Wiley Minix scored 11.
Noah Mast paced the Falcons with 14 points.
On Saturday, Westview had four score in double figures, and a fifth come very close to that. Luke Helmuth had 16 points to lead the team, and Minix had three triples in his 15 points. Brill had 11 points, Yoder scored 10, and Jethro Hostetler added nine points.
Drayton Myers had 10 points and Kyle Smith scored eight for the Railroaders.
LPC plays Braves tough in loss
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park was tied at Blackhawk Christian in the third quarter Saturday night. But the Braves over the Panthers and took off to a 79-59 victory on Marc Davidson Court.
Cameron Hindle had 19 points and Mason Posey scored 18 to lead the Panthers. Logan Parrett and Mason Jolloff each had 10 points.
Heights handles SBCA
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Isaiah Malone had a triple-double to lead Prairie Heights to an 84-58 victory over South Bend Career Academy Thursday night.
Malone had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Chase Bachelor had 29 points, nine assists and four rebounds for the Panthers. Logan Swygart had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Kamden Leedy had 10 points, and Leyton Byler pitched in with six assists and four steals.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont overcomes Heights
FREMONT — Fremont overcame a strong effort from Prairie Heights to win on senior night 43-32 Saturday in Northeast Corner Conference action.
The Panthers led 31-26 in the fourth quarter, then the Eagles finished the game with a 17-1 run.
Fremont picked up its defense full court throughout the final quarter and Heights had problems with it. The Panthers outrebounded the Eagles 33-22, but had 27 turnovers.
Addy Parr had 15 points for Fremont. Mckenzie Parnin had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Libby Curey had seven points, five boards and four steals.
Ava Boots had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals for Prairie Heights. McKinlee Kain had seven points and four rebounds.
The Eagles won the junior varsity game 24-15. Hallie Shrewsburg and Rhiannon Gebhart each had five points for Fremont. Eva Graber had five points for the Panthers.
LPC, Hamilton, Knights lose
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost to Blackhawk Christian 47-36 Saturday evening. Jade Carnahan had 17 points and Ava McGrade scored 12 for the Panthers.
In other area action Saturday, Hamilton lost at home to Elkhart Christian 36-23. The Marines are 8-13.
Railroaders win at West Noble
LIGONIER — Garrett defeated West Noble 55-37 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest Friday night.
Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders with 32 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. She had 1,636 points and moved past DeKalb great Machele Joseph for fourth place overall and second place among girls on the DeKalb County all-time scoring lists.
Maddy Schenkel and Aida Haynes each had nine points for Garrett. Schenkel also had five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Haynes also had five steals. Delaeni Hixson and Kelsey Bergman each grabbed seven rebounds.
Alexia Mast had 12 points and Chloe Sprague scored eight for the Chargers.
In the junior varsity game, West Noble won 28-18. The Chargers had 10 points from Cloie Ulrey, nine from Kylie Ware, six from Paige Taylor and three points from Stella Venturi.
Falcons too much for Westview
EMMA — Westview lost to Northeast Corner Conference leader Fairfield 59-14 on Friday evening.
Brea Garber had 14 points for the Falcons. Mykayla Mast had five points and Hope Bortner hit a three-pointer for the Warriors.
Barons lose to Columbia City
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Columbia City 55-36 on Friday night. The Eagles (18-2, 6-0 Northeast 8 Conference) clinched a tie for the NE8 championship.
In other area action Friday, Angola won at Churubusco 54-31 and East Noble lost at Leo 46-18.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers compete at Carter Invite
FORT WAYNE — Lakeland was ninth in Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic Saturday, scoring 84.45.
Homestead won with 110.3, and Bishop Dwenger was second with 107.05.
Emma Schiffli was 10th all-around to lead the Lakers with 32.575. She was 10th on the vault with 8.65, 12th on the uneven bars with 7.6, tied for 14th on the floor exercise with 8.65, 18th on the balance beam with 7.675.
Lakeland’s Alayna Rasler was tied for 24th place on the beam with 7.25 and was 21st all-around with 26.125.
Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic
Saturday’s Lakeland results
All-Around: 10. E. Schiffli 32.575, 21. Ala. Rasler 26.125, 27. Gayheart 23.15.
Floor Exercise: 14t. E. Schiffli 8.65, 34t. Gayheart 6.65, 38. Ala. Rasler 6.325.
Balance Beam: 18. E. Schiffli 7.675, 24t. Ala. Rasler 7.25, 35. Gayheart 6.15, 45. Barrick 5.15.
Uneven Bars: 12. E. Schiffli 7.6, 30. Ala. Rasler 5.65, 37. E. Riehl 4.7, 42. Gayheart 2.6.
Vault: 10. E. Schiffli 8.65, 33t. Gayheart 7.75, 40. Barrick 7.4, 44. Ala. Rasler 6.9.
Prep Diving Knights in Mishawaka Invite
MISHAWAKA — Three East Noble divers participated in the Mishawaka Invitational on Saturday.
Gage Marzion was the lone Knight boy to dive and scored 180 points.
Two EN girls also dived. Amelia Kitzmiller had 95.95 points and Jane Kitzmiller had 94.95 points.
Prep Swimming Blazers compete at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Eastside’s girls and boys competed in a meet with DeKalb and Columbia City Thursday.
Johnny Buss set new school records in the 50 freestyle (27.54) and 100 freestyle (1:03.46).
Maddy Rohm swam a 2:55.7 in the individual medley and a 1:18.63 in the butterfly. Morgyn Willibey swam a 3:24.01 in the individual medley and a 1:50.67 in the breaststroke. Chloe Buss swam a 6:04.05 in the 500 freestyle and a 28.52 in the 50 freestyle.
Rohm, Willibey, Chloe Buss and Millay combined for a time of 2:07.18 in the 200 freestyle relay and a 2:31.26 in the medley relay.
For the boys, Austyn Wllibey swam a 31.46 in the 50 freestyle and 1:14.25 in the 100 freestyle.
College Hockey Trine women sweep Hilbert
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team defeated Hilbert (N.Y.) 10-0 on Friday night and 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder (8-8) outshot Hilbert 160-14 in the two games. Freshman goalie Casey Frank stopped all 14 shots to earn the shutout in both games for Trine.
On Pink the Rink night Friday, the Thunder had 86 shots on goal and sophomore Payton Hans had a school record five goals. The old record for goals in a game was four first set by Eryn Isaacson against Marian (Wis.) on Nov. 17, 2018 and tied by Ellie Warhoftig about four and a half weeks ago at Hilbert on Dec. 11, 2022.
Kaley Mleko had two goals and an assist for Trine. Warhoftig, Gabrielle Hicks and Grace Canty had a goal and an assist apiece. Lea Connor, Taryn Raisanen and Madison Toor had two assists apiece.
On Saturday, Hans and Mleko each had two goals for the Thunder. Hans also had an assist, and Anabelle Scriver had three assists. Warhoftig, Grace Hicks and Makena Thompson had a goal and an assist apiece. Sara Martino also scored, and Canty and Gabrielle Hicks each had two assists.
Trine ACHA D3 men lose to Hope
Trine’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team lost to Hope 5-1 on Friday in Holland, Mich., and 8-1 on Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena.
College Wrestling Miller leads Trine at Alma Open
ALMA, Mich. — Thomas Miller won the 133-pound championship to lead Trine’s men’s wrestling team at the Alma Open on Saturday.
Miller went 3-0 on the day. He won by technical fall 17-2 over Alma’s Dominic Megdanoff in the semifinals, then pinned Scot Dakota Quinlan in 2 minutes, 46 seconds late in the first period of the championship match.
The Thunder also had Philip Burney finish third at 157. He was 3-2 on the day, and won three out of his last four matches. That included winning an 8-0 major decision over Olivet’s Jarret Thorne in the third-place match.
Trine’s Jacob Saylor won a match at 197, taking a 7-3 decision over Indiana Tech’s Damien Rodriguez in a consolation match.
College Volleyball Trine men fall in season opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team lost to Marian (Wis.) in five sets in the season opener for both teams at Hershey Hall on Friday evening. The scores were 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-12.
Junior Matt Stillman had a NCAA Division III era program record five solo blocks along with three block assists for the Thunder. He also had six kills.
Ted Hofmeister and Kevin Boncaro each had 17 kills for Trine. Boncaro also had 14 digs while Hofmeister had 12 digs and three block assists.
Sam Bhandal had 48 assists, 13 digs and one ace for the Thunder. Hunter Haas had 16 digs and three assists. Sam Buckingham had one solo block and four block assists.
For the Sabres, Cam Muller had 21 kills, Ayja Miller had 39 assists and Carzell Combs had 18 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.