AUBURN — Fremont played like a team that had something to prove.
The Eagles scored the first nine points of their boys basketball opener at Lakewood Park Christian Saturday, and hit 12 three-pointers to subdue the Panthers 66-52.
Fremont always seemed to hit threes to keep the momentum when needed, and scrapped on defense and on the boards against a bigger Lakewood Park team.
"The boys were really chomping at the bit to play," Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. "Anytime anybody's mentioned us over the summer it's always been we lost this guy, this guy and this guy. The kids hear that.
"They believe in themselves, and they were ready to show that we lost some really good players, but we still have some pretty good players. Our whole thing is we want to make sure the guys from Fremont are the hardest-working guys in the gym, and we did that tonight."
Brody Foulk scored 20 points to lead the Eagles and Ethan Bontrager scored 19, including five threes. Connor Slee hit four from behind the arc and finished with 14 points.
Lakewood Park (1-1) got 17 points from Cam Hindle, 14 from Mason Posey and 13 from Logan Parrett. Parrett had 11 rebounds and Hindle had 10.
In addition to a 9-0 burst to start the game, Foulk made a personal seven-point run to start the second half, pushing a nine-point halftime lead to 39-24.
"We put ourselves behind early. It felt like we were 10 points behind the whole game," Lakewood Park coach Tim Voss said. "We put them in a press just because were falling behind, and they hit three threes. Against a good basketball team that's tough.
"We didn't rebound the ball that well. We knew it was two physical teams that want it and we went to a 3-2 zone. It's hard to rebound out of a zone and that really hurt us with second-chance points."
With fouls piling up for Fremont, the Panthers answered with a 9-0 run. Two buckets from Posey, who did all his scoring in the second half, and a three-point play by Parrett cut it 39-33 with 2:10 left in the third.
Bontrager and Foulk stepped up to hit threes before the end of the quarter, however, and Fremont was up 46-35 at the last stop.
"We're fortunate we have a lot of kids who've spent a lot of time shooting," Stuckey said. "It's like whack-a-mole. You don't know which one is going to pop up and hit some, but somebody's going to pop up and hit some threes. They're an unselfish group. They like passing to each other and they like celebrating each other when they score.
"Kudos to Lakewood Park. They've gotten a lot better. Their coach has a good grasp on the culture."
Three more three-pointers in the first two minutes of the final quarter, one by Bontrager and two by Slee, put the Eagles in control for good. Fremont was 12-for-23 from three at that point before missing its final eight tries.
The Panthers hit just 4-of-16 from three, and shot 40% from the field (20-of-50) for the night.
"We got in position for a lot of good looks, we just couldn't knock them down," Voss said. "You can see the talent and you can see the level. That's a good basketball team we played. We're encouraged but also a little frustrated at the same time.
"To be a good basketball team, which we are, we have to get better at man-to-man defense, which we will. They put us in a blender a little bit and we didn't make the right adjustments."
Fremont also won the junior varsity game 45-34. Cayden Hufnagle had 10 points and Ethan Grimm scored nine for the Eagles. Blake Jacquay had a game-high 15 to lead Lakewood Park with Nick Wadman adding nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.