ANGOLA — The 2021-22 season was a pretty good one for the Trine University men’s basketball team.
The Thunder went 18-9 (10-4 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) and made it to the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller and his team have won the MIAA tournament as recently as 2021. And the work continues to put another piece of hardware in the Trine trophy case.
A new season of work gets started today when the Thunder host Manchester University. Tip-off is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m., as the contest will be the nightcap of an opening night doubleheader with the women’s team, which hosts Benedictine (Ill.) at 5:30 p.m.
Miller enters his 12th season at the Thunder helm this season. He’s 175-108 over that span and has led Trine to MIAA regular season championships in both 2019 and 2021.
Several key guys are back in 2022-23 for Trine, led by 6-foot-6 senior forward Brent Cox, an East Noble product. Cox averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game a season ago.
Also back are 6-8 junior center Emmanuel Megnanglo (4.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg), who was the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman, 6-3 senior guard Connor Jones (5.6 ppg) and 6-3 sophomore guard Grant Pahl (1.7 ppg).
Key losses from last year’s team include four starters, guards Bryce Williams, Aiden Warzecha and Nick Bowman and forward Mitchell Geller.
Forward Griffin Lorimer also graduated.
That senior group was one of the best in recent Trine history, Miller said, leading the MIAA in wins over their four years and bringing home a pair of MIAA titles.
“They’re a lot to replace,” Miller said.
Despite losing such a big, talented group, Miller doesn’t see 2022-23 as a retooling year.
“I don’t think that exists around here,” Miller said. “You just have to find a way to reload and chase a championship every year. Our expectations have not changed.”
Keys for success for the Thunder men start with improving every day, both individually and collectively, Miller said.
“Constantly getting better at what we do best,” Miller added. “We have to lock in on that.”
Miller expects a tough MIAA race as always. “It’s a marathon… 19 weeks long,” Miller said. “You want to be the last team standing.”
Hope was the last team standing in the conference standings a year ago (22-7 overall, 12-2 MIAA). Calvin was second (22-9, 11-3) with the Thunder third.
Hope defeated Calvin 76-68 to claim the conference tourney title. However, the Knights reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
After banging on each other for the first few weeks of practice, Miller said his guys are more than ready to open the season. Several recent scrimmages have helped the Thunder assess where they are as the regular season beckons.
“The guys worked hard in the offseason,” Miller said. “They’re a very eager group to work with. They know there’s a lot of minutes out there, but they also know the opportunity and what the expectations are.”
It’s going to be a Community Day basketball doubleheader at the MTI Center. Admission will be free for both Thunder basketball games.
Manchester’s men’s team includes a couple of area players, junior forward and Churubusco graduate Hunter Perlich and Fremont freshman Logan Brace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.