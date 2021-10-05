FORT WAYNE — Leo scored three times in just over a five-minute span of the first half on the way to a 6-0 win over Garrett in Class 2A girls soccer sectional play at Concordia’s Zollner Stadium Tuesday.
Most of the match was played in Garrett’s half of the field. The Lions outshot the Railroaders 19-0.
Despite the outcome, assistant coach Avery Morrison, who guided Garrett in the absence of head coach Halee Klopfenstein, was pleased with the team’s effort.
Klopfenstein had some medical issues that prevented her from being with the team.
“We’re hoping for recovery for her,” Morrison said. “We definitely played for her and played for her to get better; anything to make her proud because she’s put a lot into this program.
“Leo’s a great, great team,” he continued. “For us to come out and just play the soccer we’ve wanted them to play all season is all we can ask of them.
“It’s been a hard season for us with low numbers,” he said. “They’ve exceeded our expectations and we’re just super proud of them for coming out and giving everything they had.”
With 27 players listed, Leo substituted freely throughout the match. The Railroaders dressed and played 12 players.
Six different players registered a goal for Leo, who outshot Garrett 10-0 in the first half and 9-0 in the second.
The Lions opened the scoring when Samantha Sanderlin put in a shot following a corner kick with 35 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half.
Later, Ella Graves’ initial shot rang off the crossbar, right out to teammate Taylor Swygart at the top of the box. Swygart made good on her attempt for a 2-0 lead with 34:06 left.
Zoey Sturm scored an unassisted goal from the left side with 29:03 remaining in the half.
Just over five minutes into the second half, Brooklyn Christie made it 4-0 Leo when she converted on a give-and-go play.
The Lions had two more goals disallowed on offsides calls, but with 21 minutes remaining in the match, Audrey Abel took a pass from Ava Herman and found the back of the net for a 5-0 advantage.
With that goal, the rest of the match was played under the IHSAA’s running clock mercy rule. Leo tallied once more, with Cecilia Yates taking a pass from Lauren Cieslinski with 13 minutes remaining.
Starting goalie McKenna Lantz made 15 saves for Garrett. Chelsie Sowles made two stops.
Three seniors played their final matches for Garrett: Hailey Lantz, Ally McNay and Mallory Pelfrey.
