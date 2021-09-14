FORT WAYNE — Snider and Lakewood Park have collided a few times on the field.
It’s a familiar opponent that’s provided a competitive push to growth.
The Panthers got another opportunity to grow Tuesday in a 9-0 whitewash at Kreager Park.
Officials put the game on a running clock at halftime. Snider kept the pressure on to end the game with 20 minutes to play, evoking the mercy rule.
“It was disappointing we didn’t get the full 80 in,” LPC coach Daron White said. “We would have learned more in those 20 minutes with another team than we would have playing against ourselves in practice. That was disappointing. “
There were still plenty of lessons to learn against a much bigger program like Snider.
“We want every game to be a learning experience. It’s good to get a look at tough competition to see where we are at,” White said.
Down 6-0 at intermission, White says LPC got a reality check. They looked inward. “I told them ‘Let’s play with heart and good effort,’ “ the Panther coach said.
After the game, White and his coaches pushed the squad to understand the sting of defeat.
Even though there were no scoreboards or timers at the field to keep tally — the score will be a vivid memory.
There was no talk of laps or any punishment for the loss. Coaches wanted it to hit closer to home.
They’ll take it a step further leading up to the next game. White assigned each player a section of game video to analyze and look for improvement.
“They’ve been on the schedule for quite awhile and it’s been pretty even over the years,” White recalls. “The last two have been excellent. It’s been good for us.”
