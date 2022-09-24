LIGONIER — There hasn't been much separating Westview and Fairfield's boys tennis teams this season.
That carried on to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament late last week. The difference came at No. 3 singles, and the Warriors were bit better there Saturday than the Falcons to give Westview the victory, 56-54.
Fremont was third ahead of fourth-place West Noble, 35-30.
Charger senior Luke Schermerhorn was the only exception to Warriors and Falcons in championship matches. He went on to win the No. 3 singles championship as the No. 2 seed, defeating third-seeded Seth Yoder of Fairfield 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, in a semifinal match early on Saturday before outlasting top seed Kylen Bender of Westview in the final 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.
Yoder had to rally to beat Fremont senior Jeremy Rode in the third-place match, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, to place third.
In the other four positions, the Warriors and Fairfield won two championships each while the rival finished second. Westview won the other two singles titles with Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1 and Jethro Hostetler at No. 2. The Warriors were second to the Falcons at both doubles positions. Cole Mast and Mason Clark were second for Westview at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 doubles' runners-up were Dawson Shrock and Gavin Engle.
"Any time you win the conference in the regular season, then back it up in the tournament, it's (special)," Warriors coach Tyler Miller said. "Fairfield and us are so close. We really are pretty fortunate to pull out our match in the regular season."
Westview won at home over the Falcons 3-2 on Sept. 15. Like Saturday, the Hostetlers defeated their Falcon counterparts that day in Garrett Stoltzfus at No. 1 and Cooper LeCount at No. 2, Fairfield's Brandon Kauffman and Mick Moore defeated Mast and Clark in straight sets at No. 1 doubles and Falcons Luke Holsopple and Noah Mast recovered from losing the first set to beat Shrock and Engle in three sets.
"Two doubles is playing better," Miller said.
"We have our two cornerstones in Isaiah and Jethro," Miller continued. "With Jethro, I was a little bit worried when he was down 0-4 in the second set (in the 2 singles final versus LeCount). It was a learning opportunity and he got a bit more focused.
"Doubles have had some good matches and some tough losses. But we've come along. We need to step up next week."
Jethro Hostetler defeated LeCount 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Fremont had four positions win first-round matches on Thursday at Lakeland. Those winners were all paired with Westview in semifinal matches and lost Saturday. Three of those positions bounced back to win third-place matches: Colton Guthrie at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Aiden Dornbush and Andrew McEntarfer and the No. 2 doubles team of Corbin Beeman and Tyler Miller.
On top of that, Brody Foulk won his fifth-place match at No. 1 singles to earn All-NECC honors. The NECC added three more all-conference honorees in tennis, pushing the all-conference selections up from the top three finishers in the league tournament to the top five placers in No. 1 singles and the top two placers in the league tournament at No. 1 doubles to the top three placers.
Eagles coach Neal Frantz was ecstatic with how his team played in the tournament. With an entirely new varsity lineup after seven seniors graduated from last year's sectional championship team, Fremont is 14-4 heading into its final regular season dual with Bishop Luers at home on Monday.
"I'm really happy," Frantz said. "We're playing well going into the sectional. Rode played his best tennis of the season (Saturday).
"We're not going to be an elite program. At a school like ours, we have to share athletes and it's cool that some of them are playing tennis. They're going to pick up the racquet in June. That's what we do," Frantz continued. "Rode and (Aiden) Dornbush have been waiting three years to play varsity tennis. Get some good athletes, and they can pick up the game quickly."
Seniors picked up the other two all-conference spots at No. 1 singles with Prairie Heights' Leyton Byler in third and West Noble's Nate Shaw placing fourth.
Panther coach Brent Byler said senior No. 2 singles player Chase Bachelor will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken ankle early last week. Byler said Bachelor will be back in time for the start for the basketball season around Thanksgiving. Bachelor will be one of area's top basketball players this upcoming season.
2022 NECC Boys Tennis Tournament
Team Scores
1. Westview 56 points, 2. Fairfield 54, 3. Fremont 35, 4. West Noble 30, 5. Lakeland 19, 6. Angola 16, 7. Prairie Heights 13, 8. Central Noble 12, 9. Churubusco 5.
Championship match results
Singles: 1. I. Hostetler (WV) def. G. Stoltzfus (FF) 6-3, 6-4. 2. J. Hostetler (WV) def. C. LeCount (FF) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. 3. L. Schermerhorn (WN) def. K. Bender (WV) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. B. Kauffman-M. Moore (FF) def. C. Mast-M. Clark (WV) 6-3, 6-2. 2. L. Holsopple-N. Mast (FF) def. G. Engle-Daw. Shrock (WV) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
Third-place match results
Singles: 1. L. Byler (PH) def. N. Shaw (WN) 7-5, 6-1. 2. C. Guthrie (FR) def. Phares (WN) 6-2, 6-2. 3. S. Yoder (FF) def. Rode (FR) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. A. Dornbush-McEntarfer (FR) def. Warren-Q. Aldred (A) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Beeman-Ty. Miller (FR) def. Mortorff-Brandon (A) 6-4, 6-4.
Fifth-place match results
Singles: 1. B. Foulk (FR) def. Wilkinson (CN) 8-2. 2. Lawrence (LL) def. Ambler (PH) 9-7. 3. Larimer (LL) def. R. Zolman (CN) 8-1.
Doubles: 1. Crick-Jacks (CH) def. I. Mast-Mayorga (WN) 9-7. 2. T. Yoder-Rasbaugh (LL) def. Keirn-J. Andrews (CN) 8-2.
Seventh-place match results
Singles: 1. W. Priestley (LL) def. Buchanan (A) 8-4. 2. Re. Yoder (CN) def. Stockamp (A) 9-8 (8-6). 3. J. Young (A) def. Br. Morr (PH) 8-1.
Doubles: 1. Miles-Sunken (LL) def. Carnahan-Champion (CN) 8-5. Diesler-Mendoza (WN) def. Zook-Keipper (PH) 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.