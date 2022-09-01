Prep Boys Tennis Knights win over Braves
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated Bellmont 5-0 Thursday in a Northeast 8 Conference dual and beat West Noble 4-1 Wednesday in a non-conference dual.
On Wednesday, the Knights won the junior varsity dual 6-1. Cole Thompson, Gray Mullins, Jacob Spencer and Jackson Strycker won singles matches for EN. Jonny Rutter won a pro set tiebreaker for West Noble.
Thursday’s results
East Noble 5, Bellmont 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Dustin Henkenius 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Jacob Hirn 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brycen Ortiz (EN) wins by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Bryson Ball-Hayden Huss 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Layne Lemaster-Ben Mendoza 6-0, 6-1.
Wednesday’s results
East Noble 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Nate Shaw 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Nevin Phares 6-3, 6-1. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Brycen Ortiz 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-1, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly 6-1, 6-2.
Heights defeats Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Prairie Heights won a road Northeast Corner Conference match against Churubusco on Thursday, defeating the Eagles 4-1.
The lone Eagles point came at No. 1 doubles where Mason Jacks and Gage Crick defeated Chase Bachelor and Keegan German 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Prairie Heights 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Mason Young 6-0, 6-1. 2. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Henry Coulk 6-0, 6-2. 3. Landry Keipper (PH) wins by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Mason Jacks-Gage Crick (CH) def. Chase Bachelor-Keegan German 6-4, 7-6 (2). 2. Braeden Morr-Landry Keipper (PH) win by forfeit.
Prep Volleyball Hornets stay undefeated
ANGOLA — Angola defeated West Noble in a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-7, 25-14) to improve to 7-0 and 2-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Leading stat-getters for the Chargers were Alayna Delong (2 kills), Alexia Mast (3 assists), Emily Thompson (7 digs) and Laci Roy (1 ace).
West Noble is 1-10 (0-3 NECC).
The Hornets have not lost set yet this season.
In other area action, Churubusco swept Eastside 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 26-24).
Westview defeats Lakers in 3
EMMA — The Warriors beat Lakeland in a home Northeast Corner Conference match, sweeping the Lakers 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-19).
Peyton Hartsough led Lakeland with 10 kills, 13 digs and five service aces. Justice Haston added 16 assists for the Lakers.
Westview is now 3-6 (3-1 NECC) and Lakeland is 4-6 (2-1 NECC).
Barons sweep Legends
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb swept Fort Wayne North Side Wednesday, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
Paige Langschwager had eight kills and six digs for the Barons. Sophia Jackson had 13 assists, four aces and three kills. Kayla Leins had 10 digs, and Lillie Cserep had 10 assists.
Girls Prep Golf Chargers top Lakeland, PH
LAGRANGE — West Noble won a close 207-210 decision over Lakeland on the Lakers’ home course at Heron Creek on Thursday. Prairie Heights was third with 255.
Mackensy Mabie was medalist with 41 to lead the Chargers (8-3, 5-3 Northeast Corner Conference).
West Noble also had 52 from Aubrey Weigold, 55 from Tori Hamman, 59 from Ashlyn Seigel, 60 from Lacy Leamon and 65 from Abigail Hawn.
Caitlyn Miller led the Lakers with 49. Emily Anders shot a career low 59 for the Panthers.
Also for Lakeland, Brooke Retterbush shot 52, Amelia Trump had 54 and Kebella Watkins and Lydia Trost had 55s.
Also for Heights, Cybele Middleton had 62, Lilyana Johnson had a career-low 66 and Abby Teller had 68.
Barons earn two NE8 wins
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 190 at Bridgewater Wednesday to defeat Northeast 8 Conference rivals Leo and Huntington North.
The Lions were second with 218, and the Vikings shot 232.
Baron Lillie Cone was medalist with 38.
Falcons top Warriors, AHS
ANGOLA — Fairfield defeated Westview 206-211 Wednesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Glendarin Hills. Angola was third with 249.
Warrior Hope Haarer was medalist with 39. Lucy Smith paced the Hornets with 54. Addie Mast led the Falcons with 46.
EN falls to Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble lost to New Haven 243-252 Wednesday at Whispering Creek.
Gracie Schoof led the Knights with 58. Raina Alverez had 55 and Kendyll Zimmerman shot 59 for the Bulldogs.
EN also had 61 from Makenna Strohm, 66 from Emma Raatz, 67 from Addison Eash and 69 from Kendall Belschner.
Girls Prep Soccer Warriors too much for Chargers
LIGONIER — Westview toppled West Noble 7-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Paige Schwartz had three goals and Brianna Munoz had two goals and two assists to lead the Warriors (4-2, 3-0 NECC).
Morgan Riegsecker had a goal and an assist for Westview. Kylee Liechty had a goal. Olivia Jasso, Andrea Miller and Kelsie Ward had an assist apiece.
LPC masters Garrett
AUBURN — Lakewood Park beat Garrett 6-0 on Thursday.
Ava Staker had four goals to lead the Panthers. Adrian Bontrager and Olivia Crider also scored.
Barons take 1-0 match
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won 1-0 over Snider Wedneday.
Baron Jenna Schoenherr scored the lone goal of the match on an assist from Riley Exford.
Knights get past Angola
ANGOLA — East Noble defeated Angola 3-2 Wednesday in the first soccer match played on the new artificial turf field behind Angola Middle School.
Olivia Winkle scored two goals for the Knights. Rachel Hand also scored. Kyleigh Honaker and Ally Speicher each had an assist. Addy Ritchie made 10 saves in goal.
Karleigh Gillen and Frances Krebs scored for the Hornets.
Cougars earn close win
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Woodlan 1-0 on Wednesday.
Avery Deter scored for the Cougars, and Meghan Kiebel earned the shutout in goal.
Boys Prep Soccer Heights falls to Wayne
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Wayne 6-0 on Wedneday. The Panthers were on the back end of playing on back-to-back evenings.
Heights only led 1-0 at the half. The Generals scored three times in a span of four minutes midway through the second half to break the match open.
Sam Zolman made 12 saves in goal for Prairie Heights. Elijah Zolman made eight saves between the pipes.
Prep Unified Flag Football DeKalb wins 2021 opener
FORT WAYNE — Defending state champion DeKalb opened its season with a 46-19 victory over Homestead on Wednesday.
The Unified Barons played against Homestead in their scrimmage this past weekend.
On Wednesday, Myles Dobson had two touchdowns to lead DeKalb. Noah Griggs, Colton Johnson, Carter Thompson, Dominick Keen and Scott Slaybaugh had a touchdown apiece.
Middle Sch. Cross Country Charger teams win vs. Blazers, Marines
BUTLER — Both West Noble Middle School teams defeated Eastside and Hamilton Tuesday. The Blazer teams defeated the Marines.
Eastside’s Brody Smith was fifth in the boys’ race in 12 minutes, 2 seconds. Teammate Luke Daniels was sixth in 12:22.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack led the Blazers in sixth place overall at 14:25.
Tuesday’s Eastside finishers
Girls — 6. Taylor Mack 14:25, 15. Emmie Reinig 16:39, 18. Elly Fuller 17:55, 20. Khloe Akey 18:09, 21. Sienna Stilley 18:20, 22. Shelby Kauffman 18:29, 28. Layla Fritz 20:20.
Boys — 5. Brody Smith 12:02, 6. Luke Daniels 12:22, 10. Nolan Davis 14:12, 11. Levi Steury 14:25, 13. William McCreery 15:04, 20. Gage Donaldson 16:19, 21. Nick Bitterling 16:27, 26. Kaiden Czaja 21:02.
