WATERLOO — Hard work is already paying off for the DeKalb girls golf team.
The Barons stressed chipping and putting in the practices leading up to their first match, and it showed as they defeated South Adams 186-231 in sultry conditions at Bridgewater Golf Club Friday.
Lillie Cone fired a 39 to take medalist honors and lead the Barons, with Sophie Pfister not far behind with a 42. Kaitlin Traylor shot a 50 and Delaney Cox a 55.
“Good start, 11 strokes better than what we shot last year,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “Short game, we worked on that a lot during the preseason as well as the first couple of practices.
“We’ll have to get on the course, work the holes and work on course management. All in all, a very good effort and a good day.”
While DeKalb had only four players in its lineup, South Adams finished with four after one player succumbed to the heat and humidity and withdrew from the match.
“All the girls have to play in the same heat,” South Adams coach Chris Toledo said. “They toughed it out. There were three girls who didn’t play this course before and they did well. They’d like to play it again. I’m pleased that they stayed strong and stuck through it.
No. 1 player Julia Arnold was low for South Adams with a 54 and Hailey Wendel shot a 57. Addy Hinton and Megan Yoder both shot 60 for the Starfires, who began their season by hosting their invitational Wednesday.
“They played not as well as I would have liked, but at least they were here playing. That’s what we strive for, show up and play and play your best,” Toledo said.
DeKalb is back in action Monday against Bishop Dwenger at Coyote Creek.
