AUBURN — It’s not hard to guess what comes to mind when you mention Cooperstown, New York.
To participate in a baseball tournament in the same city that houses the Baseball Hall of Fame would be extra special.
Adam Haynie, a baseball umpire from Jackson Township, will get that chance this summer. He’s been selected as an umpire for USSSA tournaments to be held in Cooperstown.
More than 50 teams will take part in 12-and-under and 14-and-under tournaments at Cooperstown All Star Village July 21-Aug. 1. Many nationally ranked teams are expected to take part.
Haynie, 33, said he’s umpired games for six years and applied to work at the tournament, then was notified he was accepted. It will be his first time umpiring in the tournament there.
It’s likely he’ll be working three games a day, but It follows that he’ll find time to check out the Hall of Fame at some point during his stay.
“Absolutely. I’m a huge baseball fan,” Haynie said. “Going out there and checking out the museum was always on my list of things to do. That adds to the excitement of it.”
Haynie’s sister, Melissa Abbott, is hoping to raise enough funds to send the Jackson Township Senior League team to the tournament to watch one of their own wear the blue in a top-flight tournament.
“I’ve watched a lot of them, I’ve umpired for them,” Haynie said. “She wanted to put together the hometown feel to bring them out there to see me.”
A 2007 DeKalb graduate, Haynie said he began umpiring with the help of his brother-in-law, Andy LaTurner, who has since passed away. LaTurner worked in the intermediate level of the Little League World Series.
“ I pretty much got into it with the dedication to everything he taught me,” Haynie said.
Haynie knows dealing with angry fans is part of umpiring. He said the young players have to do the same.
“It’s more for the kids. They keep me coming back,” he said. “There are times when the parents say very derogatory things, even at their own kids.
“There was an instance last year where this (batter) was just getting berated by some parent. The catcher told him ‘Don’t worry about it. Do your own thing. Stay in the batter’s box.’ He did it and he got good contact on the next pitch.
“These kids are playing against each other, but they’re still having fun. When you see that (being an umpire) is completely worth it.”
Haynie has worked high school games for the past three years, and would like to continue working his way up the ladder.
“That’s pretty much the goal with umpiring. You want to be consistently voted to move up to the higher levels.
“I’d love to do state one day but that’s down the road.”
