GARRETT — The final score doesn't look like the game had a critical turning point.
Even so, DeKalb's 42-13 win over county rival Garrett Friday hinged on two series of downs just before the end of the first half.
Down by a touchdown, quarterback Calder Hefty hit Parker Skelly for a 40-yard gain and first and goal at the DeKalb 10-yard line.
After an incompletion, a false start pushed the Railroaders back to the 15. DeKalb then stopped three straight passes and took over on downs.
The Barons responded with an 85-yard, 14-play drive, capped by Aaden Lytle's 7-yard scoring pass to Caden Pettis with 17 seconds left before halftime. What could have been a tie game instead was a two-touchdown margin for the guests.
"That was a big turning point right there for our defense to make that stop and our offense to make that drive all the way down and punch in that touchdown," DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. "Going into halftime with a two-score lead instead of a 7-7 tie was pretty huge for us.
"At halftime we had to make some adjustments but it was mostly effort adjustments. We came out kind of sluggish. I told them if we're going to play our brand of football we have to come out and dominate the third quarter and that's what they did. I was proud of them for that."
The Railroaders struggled with penalties all night. They had three in succession late in the first quarter — one for delay of game and two false starts — and were penalized eight times in the game.
"If you want to win any game you have to take advantage of your scoring opportunities," Garrett coach Chris DePew said. "We shoot ourselves in the foot, we let them come down and score and halftime feels a lot different.
"Some of the most uncommon penalties. I have a hard time understanding and I struggle to be OK with it. I don't know if we lose focus or discipline or both. The guys know better."
DeKalb made a defensive stop to start the second half and blocked a punt for a touchdown that made it 21-0.
"Special teams are special. We practiced that block a lot this week and it feels good to execute those things," Wilcox said.
"Our defense played a lot better this week. We have to take another step forward next week but those guys bought into what we were teaching this week and the adjustments we wanted to make."
Caiden Hinkle, who had 101 yards rushing on 13 carries, scored on runs of 5 and 47 yards for the Barons. Brady Culler added a rushing touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
"I don't know if the guys get tired or we just don't play hard enough when (they get behind in the score)," DePew said. "The third quarter and early fourth we let it get away. We have a team that thinks they're better than that score but at the moment all we are is that score.
"We think we're better than that, but we have to prove it."
Lytle opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run on the first series of the game.
Garrett (0-2) got on the board in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by freshman Alex Guzman. Hefty's scramble, on which he flirted with crossing the line of scrimmage, led to a 25-yard strike to Brayden Nusbaum to set up the touchdown.
Hefty was 15-of-26 passing for 165 yards. Six of the completions went to Skelly for 98 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass that capped a 77-yard, 12-play drive against DeKalb backups in the fourth quarter.
The Barons take a 2-0 record into Northeast 8 Conference play, which opens next week at New Haven.
"It's nice to be 2-0, but the season starts over right here," Wilcox said. "The NE8 starts and there's not an easy week in the NE8. We jump right into the meat grinder with New Haven, East Noble and Columbia City."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.