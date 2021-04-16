AUBURN — DeKalb practiced in nice weather, and also practiced in nasty weather before the season started.
So Tuesday’s Northeast 8 Conference opener with Huntington North at Bridgewater, played with temperatures in the low 40s and chilling winds, proved to be no problem.
The Barons shot a 167 to 189 for the Vikings. DeKalb got good rounds out of its No. 1 and No. 2 players, Grant McAfee with a 38 and Jack McComb with a 41.
“We’ve been practicing in similar conditions,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We came out when it was 37. We came out when it was 42 and windy. We’ve been playing in tough conditions against these tough pins. The kids played very well in similar conditions to what we’ve been playing in.”
Dry conditions left the greens hard, and the pin placements were challenging, but the Barons (2-0 overall) came through.
Gavin Morr and Kyle Toyias shot 44s for the Barons and Will Potter had a 48.
“Our main goal is for guys to keep improving, and try to break 40 on a more consistent basis,” Fislar said. “Our first one broke through, Grant McAfee tonight with a 38. We’ll try to get the other guys to break 40.”
DeKalb also prevailed in the junior varsity match 189-216. Landen Brown shot a 44 and Grant Stuckey a 46 to pace the Barons. Also for the DeKalb JVs, Bo Potter had a 49, and Jackson Barth and Grant Fetters shot 50s.
The Barons will take part in the Carroll Invitational Saturday at Autumn Ridge.
