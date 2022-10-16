WESTFIELD – In their relatively brief existence – just four years – the DeKalb High School unified flag football team has experienced much success, winning the Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship a year ago.
The Barons were going for a repeat Saturday in the state final at the Grand Park Sports Event Center, but it was not to be, as the Barons fell to Brownsburg, 28-18.
Myles Dobson had two touchdown runs in the first half as well as a TD catch from teammate Dominick Keen.
The Barons finished 11-2 in 2022.
DeKalb co-coach Carol Fike-Baker said it was a growing year for the Barons.
“We started the season with just three kids back from last year,” Fike said. “It was crazy awesome.”
Fike’s husband, co-coach Ryan Baker, said it’s been nice to see the program develop as quickly as it has.
“It’s a great overall experience,” Baker said. “We added 17 new kids to the program this year. We’d like to see it get into the 40s.
For the players, it’s less about the scoreboard and more about the total experience.
Briar Hartleroad and Noah Griggs, both juniors, were new to the team this year, and both said being part of a team was the best part of the experience.
“We stick together,” Hartleroad said.
Griggs said, “Being out here with my friends, seeing kids with special needs having fun, everyone coming together. It’s great to see.”
In addition to Fike and Baker, Doug Kelley and Brennen Maloney served as coaches for the 2022 Barons.
The score was 28-18 at halftime. Both teams' defenses controlled the second half.
In addition to Dobson, Keen, Hartleroad and Griggs, the Barons’ roster in 2022 also included Colton Johnson, Cohen Pfefferkorn, Scott Slaybaugh, Preston Hayward, Keagan Yarian, Lionel Cox, Curtis Cook, Ray Chalfin, Aiden Maloney, Kyle Putman, Christian Butcher, Michael Smith, Elizabeth Bartz, Skyler Simmons, Chevy Holdaway and Carter Thompson.
The Barons lose eight seniors: Keen, Cox, Cook, Putman, Thompson, Hayward, Johnson and Bartz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.