Fremont sixth, Lakers 12th at NorthWood Invitational
NAPPANEE – Fremont continued a busy opening week of the 2023 season on Thursday, turning in a sixth-place finish out of 15 teams at the NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
Penn won the tournament with a 297. The Kingsmen’s Delaney Wade won the individual title with a 70.
Northridge and Warsaw Black both shot 329 but Northridge took second place based on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Lakeland was 12th with a 460.
Fremont recorded a team score of 379. Senior Presley Scott led the way for the Eagles with an 84. Khloe Glendening shot a 93 and Emery Laughlin and Lilly Coler carded matching 101s.
The highlight of the round for the Eagles came from senior Kate Gannon, who shot a 108 but recorded a hole-in-one on the 124-yard par-3 third hole at McCormick Creek.
Caitlyn Miller led the Lakers with 101.
Lakeland also had 112 from Kabella Watkins, 123 from Lydia Trost and 124 from Peyton Waldron.
The Eagles host the Fremont Invitational at Lake James Golf Club this Saturday.
College Football
Pair of new Calvin assistant coaches have ties to area
GRAND RAPIDS — New Calvin University head football coach Trent Figg has called upon a pair of coaches with roots in northeast Indiana as he fills out his staff for the newest Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association program set to launch in the fall of 2024.
2017 Fremont High School alum and 2021 Hillsdale College graduate Logan Pentecost will serve as the tight ends coach. Pentecost served as passing game coordinator and coached quarterbacks and wide receivers for a Fremont offense that broke multiple school passing records during his tenure.
Pentecost played wide receiver at Hillsdale College from 2018-19, and later served as a student assistant to the quarterbacks coach from 2019-21.
Also, former Trine University defensive lineman Christian Verley will be the D-line coach for Calvin. Verley was a part of the 2007 recruiting class for the Thunder that left the school as the winningest class in program history. Verley still holds Trine single-game, season and career records for blocked field goals.
Verley earned a degree in business administration from Trine in 2011 and an master’s in business administration from Cornerstone University in 2017. He was the head football coach at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School in Michigan from 2017-22.
College Baseball
Thunder earn academic honor
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Trine University baseball team has been honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for its work in the classroom during the 2022-23 school year.
It’s the eighth straight season the Thunder have been recognized by the ABCA for academic excellence.
In order to be eligible for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, a team must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 during the 2022-23 academic calendar.
College Basketball Thunder women honored
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Trine University women’s basketball team had success not just on the court in the 2022-23 season, but also in the classroom.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association unveiled its 2022-23 Academic Top 25 Team Honor Rolls this week for all three NCAA divisions as well as NAIA and two-year women’s basketball programs. The Thunder had the 11th highest team grade point average at 3.739 for the 2022-23 academic year.
This award includes all members of each team. It’s the second consecutive season for the Thunder in the top 25 of all NCAA Division III schools for academic excellence.
“We are excited to be honored by the WBCA again this season for the hard work of our student athletes in the classroom,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “It is a reflection of the dedication our team shows on a daily basis as they strive for success on and off the court. They are a wonderful group of young women.”
CorrectionA DeKalb girls golfer was incorrectly identified in a photo in Tuesday’s edition. The photo was identified as Sophie Pfister, but it was actually Grace Pfister. KPC Media Group regrets the error.
