AUBURN — Columbia City defeated DeKalb 179-210 in a Northeast 8 Conference girls golf dual match at Bridgewater Wednesday.
Kayla Fleming’s 43 led the Barons (2-2 overall, 1-1 NE8) and Lillie Cone shot a 44. Other DeKalb scores were Kaitlin Traylor 61, Faythe Edmondson 62 and Delaney Cox 64.
The Barons host East Noble and Garrett Monday.
Garrett 198, Prairie Heights 206
At Garrett Country Club, the Railroaders won a Northeast Corner Conference dual match.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper shot a 41 to claim medalist honors. Abby Weaver shot a 47 and Courtney Barse a 51. Kaitlyn Bergman shot a 59 and Sophia Ruble a 60.
Haylee Henderson shot a 48 and Amelia Johnston a 50 for Prairie Heights. Madison Kain and Renae Meek had 55s and Kennedy Myers shot a 61.
