Girls Soccer DeKalb-New Haven postponed
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb’s match at New Haven was postponed Thursday.
The match has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, with a varsity match only at 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood-Blackhawk postponed
AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s match at Blackhawk Christian Thursday was postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
Hornets dominate Heritage
ANGOLA — Angola picked up its first win with an 8-0 victory over Heritage Thursday.
Chae Hutchins led the Hornets with five goals and an assist, and Frances Krebs had three. Kylie Caswell and Karleigh Gillen each had two assists. Jacque Miller also had an assist.
In goal, Maleah Sears earned her first career shutout.
Westview bests Garrett
EMMA — Westview defeated Garrett 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday.
Freshman Brianna Munoz led the Warriors (2-1, 1-0 NECC) with four goals and one assist. Paige Schwartz had a goal and an assist, and Katie Engelage had two assists.
Paige Reigsecker, Stacy Stutzman, Karly Miller and Olivia Jasso also scored for Westview. Jasmine Bontrager and Hope Bortner each had an assist.
Madison Hooley and Karlie Schrock each played a half in goal for the Warriors to share the shutout. Schrock made a save.
Boys Soccer Hornets earn win over Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 7-3 in a back-and-forth contest Thursday.
AJ Hersel scored four goals and two assists, and Cameron McGee had three goals. Aidan Shannon and Walker Blaschak each had an assist.
In goal, Brady Wright had seven saves for the Hornets.
For Heights, Isaac Burns scored a pair of goals, and Matt Roberts had the other. Sam Zolman had seven saves in net.
Garrett blanked at home by Heritage
GARRETT — The Railroaders suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Heritage on Thursday.
Garrett travels to Westview Tuesday.
Cougars shut out Lakers
LAGRANGE — Central Noble defeated Lakeland 4-0 Thursday.
Jonah Hopf, Ryan Schroeder, Marcos Urcola and Cameron Elias each scored for the Cougars, and Aidan Dreibelbis had multiple assists.
The win evened Central Noble’s record to 2-2.
Girls Golf Eagles stay unbeaten
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont improved to 10-0 on the season after beating Churubusco 176-233 Thursday at Eel River.
Kenadee Porath was medalist with 40 and Khloe Glendening fired a personal-best 41 to lead Fremont.
Katie Baker and Pressley Scott both shot 48 for FHS, and Janessa Ritter had a 55.
On Wednesday at Heron Creek, Fremont shot 187 to defeat DeKalb and Lakeland. The Barons had 198, and the Lakers had 229.
Fremont’s Baker and Porath shared low medalist honors, each scoring a 42.
The Barons’ Kaitlin Taylor shot a personal-best 45, and Lillie Cone carded a 44.
Also on Thursday, the Barons fell to Huntington North 170-194. Cone led DeKalb with a 41, and Sophie Pfister shot a 47.
Boys Tennis Chargers defeat Wawasee Warriors
LIGONIER — West Noble beat Wawasee 3-2 Thursday.
The Chargers got wins at No. 3 singles with a 7-5, 6-1 victory from Luke Schermerhorn. They also got wins at both doubles positions. Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and JJ Jacobs and Wes Shaw were victorious 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
West Noble 3, Wawasee 2
Singles: 1. Holden Babb (WW) def. Chris Miller (WN) 6-3, 6-2. 2. Joey Harper (WW) def. Nate Shaw (WN) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Zeke Keim (WW) 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Blain Baut-Grant Brooks (WW) 6-4, 6-2. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wes Shaw (WN) def. Devon Kuhn-Ty Brooks (WW) 7-5, 6-4.
Hornets fall to Lions
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo beat Angola 3-2 on Thursday.
Aiden Koch at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Conner Libey and Marcus Miller were victorious for the Hornets.
Westview downs Goshen
GOSHEN — The Warriors stayed undefeated with a 4-1 win over the RedHawks Thursday.
Westview got wins at all spots except for No. 1 doubles, which went three sets. The Warriors won at all three singles positions.
Westview 4, Goshen 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Pi Wellington (G) 6-2, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Moses Sawatzky (G) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Isaac Stahly (G) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Joel Byler-Carter Schmucker (G) def. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Aiden Ebright Zehr-Kaden Priebe (G) 6-1, 6-3.
Heights nudges Lakers
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights defeated Lakeland 3-2 Thursday with all three Panther wins coming in singles in the Northeast Corner Conference dual.
Leyton Byler at No. 1, Breyton Ambler at No. 2 and Chase Bachelor all won in straight sets for the Panthers (2-5, 2-1 NECC). Bachelor did not lose a game.
The Lakers won both doubles matches in three sets.
Prairie Heights 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-2, 6-0. 2. Breyton Ambler (PH) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-1, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles (LL) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Hayden Culler 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder (LL) def. Matt Levitz-Luke Krapfl 7-5, 0-6, 6-4.
Prep Volleyball CN-Eastside postponed
BUTLER — The Central Noble-Eastside volleyball match was postponed Thursday due to the Cougars having to quarantine several of their players.
There was no make-up date announced.
Area Events East Noble reschedules several events
KENDALLVILLE — A day after the school announced it was moving to e-learning until Wednesday, Sept. 1 and canceling all extra-curricular events, the athletic department has rescheduled a few events.
The girls golf program has moved its match at Norwell to Thursday, Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m., and its match at Columbia City was rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
The girls soccer team will now play Huntington North at home on Tuesday, Sept. 14 with a junior varsity half starting at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
The boys tennis team rescheduled its match at Northridge for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., and the match against Fairfield is set for Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
The volleyball team has moved its match with Prairie Heights back two weeks to Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
